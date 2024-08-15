Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 2 Line-Up Lessons

With the opening weekend of the EFL now only in the memory, our attention turns to Gameweek 2 with our line-up lessons. We assess the top players at risk of missing Gameweek 2 due to injury, non-selection, or potential transfer. By categorising players based on these factors, we aim to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad this week.

INJURY CONCERNS

Arguably, Bolton Wanderers (A) is the toughest fixture for Wrexham this season and it is looking increasingly likely that they will have to do it without their talisman Paul Mullin (F). Mullin was ruled out through a ‘reckless’ challenge made in the club’s pre-season tour of the USA. It kept him out for the opening game of the season and he is likely to remain on the sidelines this upcoming week. Manager Phil Parkinson stated that he has returned to training but only in a non-contact capacity, so it is extremely unlikely that he is able to feature this weekend. Currently, Mullin is selected by 19.1% of the Fantasy EFL managers, which means that many owners need to make the change before the deadline on Friday at 20:00 BST.

Talented midfielder, George Byers (M), did not feature for Port Vale in their opening match of League One, despite being the most popular pick for the team with 3.1% of Fantasy EFL managers choosing the new signing. Byers missed the game because of a small knock but he’s expected to return to action imminently. Keep an eye on press conference news – we could see the midfielder return to action in Vale’s upcoming home match against Tranmere Rovers.

West Bromwich Albion’s main man Jed Wallace (M) could be out for the next three weeks, suffering pain in his calf. He is currently selected by 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers – if he’s still in your squad, it’s worth replacing him until he returns.

UNLIKELY TO FEATURE

Birmingham City have two excellent goalkeeper options, but it’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G) that has been favoured so far for the Blues, which means opting for Ryan Allsop (G) is a wasted pick. Only 1.4% of Fantasy EFL managers have chosen their No.1, but a significant 8.7% have opted for their second-choice goalkeeper. This is certainly something that needs to be addressed by backers of Allsop, as he is highly unlikely to feature unless we hear differently.

Another Blues star, Siriki Dembele (M) was one of the favourites for their opening match but was subbed off at half-time against Reading. However, Dembele’s removal from the match without any apparent injury was unexpected, warranting closer examination. With a current ownership of 5.1%, he remains a popular choice among Fantasy EFL managers, making this development potentially unsettling. While it’s plausible that the manager Chris Davies made a purely tactical decision, the unexpected nature of the substitution raises questions about Dembele’s role in the team and his prospects for future starts. Keep an eye out for updates.

This one may have gone unnoticed but Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga (D) and Swansea City’s Jerry Yates (F) had a brawl on the pitch in their last match of last season. This violent conduct saw them both picking up red cards, which ruled them out for the first three matches of the 2024/25 EFL season. Tanganga is the most in-demand player at Millwall, which is very peculiar as he was unavailable due to his suspension. He is still currently selected by 2.3% of Fantasy managers, so there need to be changes made as he is not able to return until Gameweek 4. Same for Yates, who is now with Derby County.

TRANSFER WATCH

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City, F)

The Norwich City youngster has caught the eye of many top sides, including Marseille and Championship rival Leeds United. A move is yet to be agreed, but since the rumours came to light, the talented winger has been demoted to the under-21 squad after pulling out prior to their weekend clash. He is currently backed by 1.8% of Fantasy managers, but it’s best to transfer him out and bring in someone new who is more inclined to be in the starting eleven.

Yasser Asprilla (Watford, F)

Asprilla has been linked with a move away from Watford for a very long time now but the Hornets are still yet to agree a deal with anyone and according to sources close to the club, it seems that the deal almost agreed with Rennes has now expired. This means the Colombian international should be available for selection in their home tie against Stoke City on Saturday but it will be down to manager Tom Cleverley as to whether he brings him in or sticks to his current side, who are unbeaten so far this season.

Jordan James (Birmingham City, M)

The Birmingham City midfielder was an excellent asset to the side last season. However, manager Chris Davies has confirmed that he will be leaving the Blues on a permanent basis with his destination set to be Rennes. The 20-year-old did not feature in their opening match of their League One campaign, being replaced by Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard (M) – James is set to complete his medical in the upcoming days (at the time of writing).

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United, F)

Daniel Farke’s talisman looks set to be making a move away from Elland Road to join Premier League side Brighton. The Seagulls have activated the £40m release clause set for the player, which means Leeds United will now be without Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter for the upcoming campaign. This is certainly beginning to become a concern for the club and they will need to act fast in the transfer window if they want to find a replacement. There are still 5.4% of managers who have selected the forward in Fantasy EFL, so that needs to be changed prior to the deadline tomorrow at 20:00 BST if you want to maximise your points return.

If you haven't already, there's still time to join Fantasy EFL here before the Gameweek 2 deadline!

