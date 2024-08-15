550
  1. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    A fantastic article, guys. Both in terms of information provided and writing style. Funny to see Salah’s buzzcut mentioned twice, as a former fashion employee I can note he just looks fresher - any connections to mythological stories about Samson seem insignificant.

  2. marko.mace
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Henderson Fabianski
    Barco Robinson Quansah Gvardiol Burn
    ESR Rogers Salah Nkunku Jota
    Solanke Haaland Isak

    What do you think, maybe chage Burn to 4.0 and get Flekken?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      I like it.
      But how often are you going to start Rogers? Maybe switch him to a 4.5 if you want that extra 0.5?

      1. marko.mace
        • 3 Years
        54 mins ago

        Not a bad idea. Maybe even downgrade ESR, I'm not sure how fit he is and if he can manage to play full 90 min.

  3. The Movement
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best option please

    A) Dias/Akanji & Jota
    B) Gvardiol & Eze
    C) Another £6mil defender (who) & Eze

  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    https://x.com/AttackingFooty/status/1824066445304553943

    "La Liga plans for fixtures to take place in the United States, starting with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid."

    Really hope this doesn't happen to PL fixtures... but considering how greedy some owners or the FA can be -_-.

    1. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      League games should never move overseas.

      I can see why they want to do it but stick the League cup over there early season if we have to.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      There will be protests like the Super League again.

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      The money train left the station a loooooong time ago.

  5. Hazardous1221
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    No Salah no Haaland but good to go otherwise lol?

    Raya
    Trent, Gvardiol, Quansah
    Palmer, Saka, Son, Jota, Nkunku
    Isak, Solanke

    4.0m, Barco, Harwood-Bellis, 4.5 fwd

  6. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Got a late itch to switch Solanke to Havertz. This Richarlison news that he's fit for selection has rattled me somewhat.

    1. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      I think dom gets 75 mins, richy 15. But yes Richy puts a spanner in the works

  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which combo is best?

    A) Haaland, Muniz, Salah, Hudson Odoi

    B) Haaland, Solanke, Saka, Jota

    C) Watkins, Solake, Salah, Saka

    1. Hazardous1221
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      B or C I think for sure. I’d maybe lean towards B

    2. slagsvold
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

  8. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Saliba or Gabriel?

  9. Aubamewho
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would Bailey start GW1?
    A) Saka + Bailey
    B) Solanke + Eze

  10. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Estupinan back in training……if Barco blanks at 22% ownership, he’s got £3.8m by GW2 written all over him

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      I don’t even own Barco but that’s insane scaremongering

    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      54 mins ago

      Barco non-essential.

    3. Hazardous1221
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      We now move to Ben Johnson

  11. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Seen Bobb has broken his fibula, which is the same injury Mainoo had last year. Can't see him being back until at least November.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      It's 4-5 months out. Will be longer.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        That's what we thought too. Will be half the time after Pep's doctor's got him on the PEDs

  12. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    New Article Posted.

  13. DayOldBlues
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Play Rogers or Joao Pedro?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pedro

  14. saata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Gordon & Wood/Muniz
    B) ESR & Solanke

    1. Rodney
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      A) Wood.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Like Dave says 😉

  15. TBL
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is Dean Henderson nailed for the season?

  16. Rodney
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    FPL have priced the game very well. I keep putting teams together that I am happy with, yet never blown away by. So I have decided to go with balance through the team, aim for a premium(ish) in each position then fill in the gaps, with emphasis on the midfield as I plan to play five there. Have then tried to attack positive opening week fixtures.

    Don't usually pick premium GK's but I want Liverpool defence for their initial fixtures and can't afford Trent.

    Got burnt so many times by benched points last season so have used it as a scrapheap to start this season.

    Allison (Turner)

    Saliba - Gvardiol - Hall (Barco; Harwood-Bellis)

    Kudus - Saka - Gordon - Jota - MGW

    Haaland - Isak (c) (Jebbison)

    Terrible bench, £0 itb. Team looks balanced but don't love it. I feel like there's points through it though, which is the main thing.

  17. Nutella
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    First post of the szn, think I'm p settled on this, only started making team today though so out of the loop w/ pre-szn stuff.

    Rip it to shreds:

    Henderson
    Gvardiaol Porro Milenković
    Jota Gordon Eze Son
    (H)aaland Isak AdamArmstrong

    (Fabianski), (Rogers) (Taylor Harwood-Bellis) (Johnson)

    1.5m in the bank for easier naviagtion in coming GWs

  18. Darragh82
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Henderson
    Quansah, Anderson, Konsa
    Salah, Bruno, ESR, Eze
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    4.0, Barco, Robinson, Winks
    0.5 itb

    I remember clean sheets being like hens teeth so happy to run cheap defence for a stacked mid and attack.
    Would you recommend any changes here?

  19. ran
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Henderson
    Porro DeLigt Mykolenko
    Nkunku BrunoF Eze Jota
    Havertz Haaland Isak

    Vladimarsson ESR Robinson THB

    Yay or nay?

  20. henrysquire
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Henderson (Valdi)
    Barco Porro Munoz (Robinson, Bellis)
    Murphy Bruno Saka Salah Son
    Toney Isak (Muniz)

    GTG? Rotate Toney for Muniz and Barco for Robinson in GW2.

  21. jack88
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Why do people assume jota to start? Why not nunez or gakpo?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Jota's form and consistency for Pool is better than both of them. Good question though, there's no guarzntees, especially with a new coach.

  22. The Movement
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Dias/Akanji & Jota
    B) Gvardiol & Eze
    C) Another £6mil defender (who) & Eze

  23. bobwils
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz or Jota and why?

    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota. Better player and more involved

  24. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Which one ?

    A) Salah & ESR
    B) Palmer & Gordon

  25. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Stuck on this fellas, any suggestions ??

    Raya (Fabianski)
    Gvardi Porro Andersn (Harwood/Barco)
    Nkunku Salah CHO ESR (Rogers)
    Haaland Isaak Havertz

    0.0 ITB

