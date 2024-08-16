414
414 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Cant decide

    Porro munoz nkunku
    Or
    Trent myko ESR

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      i will go with 1st one

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like the second option

      Open Controls
    3. Triple P
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. sk24
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    To start:
    A) Joao Pedro in 343
    B) ESR IN 352

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not much info to go on but as is I go with B

      Open Controls
  3. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning all.

    Currently on no-TAA, so:

    a) Quansah, Solanke
    b) Gabriel, Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Wayner9
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Almost there?
    1, Konsa/Eze/4.5 Att
    or
    2, 4m def (already have Barco)/Winks/Solanke

    Open Controls
  5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Kamada for cheap mid? Just worried about Sarr stealing some minutes

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Had him in until ESR moved so he's in that 5.5 spot, but Kamada is on the watch list

      Open Controls
  6. GE
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    What to do you think? Or should I have Saka+Eze instead of Salah+Garnacho?

    (0.0 itb)

    Henderson (4.0)
    Saliba/Porro/Robinson (4.0, 4.0)
    Salah/Jota/Garnacho/Murphy (Winks)
    Haaland/Isak/Solanke

    Open Controls
  7. TONEY HONEY
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    My strategy: Pick as many players as you can that face Lei, Soton and Ipswich in the first weeks. Keep transfers for at least 3 weeks, than reassess the situation and make necessary movements.

    Pope 4

    Gvardiol Quansah Hall (Robinson, Barco)

    Salah Jota Mbuemo ESR (Perreira)

    Haaland Isak Wood

    In GW 2, I will bench Quansah&Mbuemo and start Robinson&Perreira when Fulham meets Lei and Ipswich respectively.
    In GW 3, Mbuemo vs Soton will take the place of Jota.

    Everything is set in my mind, hope I will not be affected by final day psychology:)

    Any comments are appreciated. Wish you a fine season.

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good team. I had yoir draft few mins ago. Then changed salah

      Open Controls
      1. TONEY HONEY
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. That fixture for the Epyptian King is really promising..

        Open Controls
  8. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best option?:

    A) Gabriel + Gordon
    B) Trent + Nkunku

    I will have Quansah anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. TONEY HONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Mother Farke
      15 mins ago

      Does anyone have a list of today's presser times?

      Open Controls
    • agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      First to three votes:

      A) Muniz
      B) J. Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Muniz for fixtures and xmins

        Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Muniz

        Open Controls
      3. Triple P
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Muniz

        Open Controls
    • Dutchy
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gabriel / Rogers
      or
      Konsa / Nkunku

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        G/R

        Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Currently have Henderson as my GK. If I am to consider Muñoz should that make me look elsewhere for a keeper or you don’t mind that double up?

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I don’t love the double up as it potentially blocks Mateta (assuming you have Eze)

        Open Controls
    • REDANDWHITEWALKERS
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      My nearly final final selection!

      Henderson / Sanchez

      Gvardiol, VDV, Guehi, Barco, Harwood Bellis

      Salah, Jota, ESR, Rogers, Nkunku

      Haaland, Solanke, Isak

      This may change, yet again

      Open Controls
    • Brunsvigeren
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Suggestions for my draft? 0 ITB
      Im a No Haaland man

      Henderson
      Porro, Gabriel, TAA
      ESR, Saka, Salah, Jota, Gordon
      Solanke, Isak
      Fabianski, JoaoPedero, Robinson, Barco

      Open Controls
      1. TONEY HONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No city might hurt in gw 2

        Open Controls
    • DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pope
      Porro, Quansah, Munoz
      Saka, Nkunku, Jota, Eze
      Solanke, Isak(c), Harland

      (4.0, ESR, Barco, Robinson)

      Still unsure. I'll have a benching headache with the front 7, most weeks.

      Could drop ESR down, to get an Arsenal def. Not sure I want to.

      Thoughts appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Damn, autocorrect going hard this morning. Pretty sure I use Haaland more, phone. Get it together! 😀

        Open Controls
    • Splatter\\\'s Omerta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Salah + H-O
      or
      B. Jota + Saka

      Open Controls
    • londonarsenal
        7 mins ago

        Morning all. Can't decide...

        Henderson
        Munoz - Quansah - Konsa
        Saka - ESR - Jota - Bailey - Son
        Haaland - Isak

        How is it looking?

        Open Controls
      • sentz05
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Final decision:
        A Eze and Solanke
        B Bruno and Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A
          Muniz or Solanke is one I'm still not sure on

          Open Controls
      • Jonta83
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        All out attack team, could it work or way too light at the back?
        Areola (Fab)
        Munoz, Hall, Mykolenko (Robinson, Barco)
        Saka, Palmer, Jota, ESR (Winks)
        Haaland, Isak (C), Solanke

        Open Controls
      • pratikpaw
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Think I’m done with my Salah and no Haaland draft. Any comments?

        Henderson (Fabianski)
        Gvardiol / Saliba / Quansah (Robinson, Johnson)
        Salah / Saka / Gordon / Eze (Winks)
        Watkins / Isak / Solanke

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
      • Khalico
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Already own 4.5m def:

        Davis, Myko, Hall, Robinson, ??

        Can anyone suggest me few 4.5m defenders I can fill in last spot. Preferably wingbacks/fullbacks.

        Open Controls
        1. Dollyems15
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          sugawara, very attacking full back.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Andersen

          Open Controls
      • jack88
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Solanke or gordon

        Open Controls
      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Final team! Sort of......Thoughts?

        hendo
        gabriel porro quansah
        son bruno jota murphy
        haaland isak havertz

        virginia barco bellis winks

        Open Controls
      • Ninja Škrtel
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I believe this is it:

        Pickford
        Gvardiol, Trent, Robinson
        Saka, Amad, Nkunku, Jota
        Isak, Solanke, Haaland

        Fab, Smith Rowe, Harwood-Bells, Nedeljkovic

        Yes I know, Amad is not nailed But I want 1 player that can be a great diff...can swap him easily later.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Like your team and strategy, similar to mine below

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do i need a city defender?

        Looks flexible..

        Henderson
        Gabs, Porro, Quansah
        Saka, ESR, Gordon, Jota
        Haaland, Solanke, Isak

        4m Minteh, Robinson, 4m

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          No need for a city def at this point imo, great team!

          Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Know many don’t like the Bruno pick, but great opening fixture, probably play advanced and easy to swap for ARS or Liv mid or downgrade:

        Hendo
        Porte, Quansah, Barco
        Saka, Bruno, Gordon, Jota
        Haaland, Isak, Solanke

        Subs. Fabianski, Winks, Robinson, Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. TEKKERS FC
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          G2G mate

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Cheers, GL!

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          G2G

          Open Controls
      • jack88
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saliba porro
        Or
        Trent myko

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • TEKKERS FC
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        GOOD LUCK ALL THIS UPCOMING SEASON!

        Open Controls
      • Oggle22
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        G2G?
        Fleken
        Taa Poro Quansah
        Salah Eze Nkunku ESM
        Haaland Isak Pedro

        Ruddy dunk longstaff Konsa

        Debating trent out and add a city defender?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.