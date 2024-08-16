It’s time to look at some differentials as Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 comes swiftly into view.

We’re only concentrating on FPL picks with an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned players at Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Brentford, who we think could make an impact not just in the upcoming Gameweek but in the medium term, too.

YANKUBA MINTEH

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW1-5 fixtures: eve | MUN | ars | IPS | NFO

It’s been an encouraging pre-season for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m), who signed from Newcastle United for £33m earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old is still obviously raw but racked up 16 attacking returns whilst on loan at Feyenoord last year, seeing him average a goal or assist every 125 minutes.

He’s carried that good form into pre-season, too. In fact, he’s been Albion’s top performer, scoring three goals and providing two assists, with Fabian Hurzeler full of praise for his performances:

“I have a clear motto. When you always give 100% in training, you are counter pressing and always trying to improve every day, then you will perform like this in matches. He’s a role model for that. I hope he can show the same performance in the Premier League.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

Minteh is expected to line up on the right wing at Goodison Park on Saturday, where he can attack the half-space between the opposition centre-back and full-back.

This could be an area of weakness for the Toffees, with left-sided centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.0m) set to miss out.

The Premier League is, of course, a huge step up for Minteh, so expectations should be tempered. There is also a threat of rotation beyond Gameweek 1.

However, priced up at just £5.5m by FPL, Minteh is an exciting talent and one to watch in the budget midfielder pool.

DANIEL MUNOZ

FPL ownership: 4.1%

4.1% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW1-5 fixtures: bre | WHU | che | LEI | MUN

After signing for Crystal Palace in January, it’s fair to say Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) was a big hit.

Deployed as a wing-back in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation, the Colombian supplied four assists and five clean sheets in 13 games under the Austrian.

Such was his attacking intent, you’d often find him popping up in the opposition’s box, looking to deliver a cross or take a shot.

Indeed, Munoz ranked second among FPL defenders for penalty box touches from Gameweek 26 onwards, a run that saw him produce eight shots and 16 key passes:

With a tricky trip to Brentford up next, Palace will probably concede but Munoz could get some joy in behind left-back Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m).

Beyond that, the Eagles will face West Ham United, Chelsea and Leicester City, so it’s a pretty decent start for the south London club.

Encouragingly, there was progress at both ends of the pitch under Glasner in 2023/24. Five clean sheets were registered after the managerial switch, while only four sides had a better non-penalty expected goal (NPxG) difference.

It bodes well for Munoz’s attacking and defensive prospects in the next few weeks, so he could be a real under-the-radar option to consider.

BRYAN MBEUMO

FPL ownership: 4.8%

4.8% Price: £7.0m

£7.0m GW1-5 fixtures: CRY | liv | SOU | mci | tot

For those on a Gameweek 4 Wildcard strategy, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m) has the potential to do well.

The Cameroon midfielder scored three times in pre-season and after the recent 4-4 draw with Vfl Wolfsburg, said he is “putting demands” on his performances ahead of the new campaign.

“It’s really important to get the confidence going and for a forward it’s always nice to score. I felt good [on Friday]. I have big aims; I’m putting demands on myself.” – Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo was limited to just 22 starts due to injury last season, but still racked up 16 attacking returns, finishing strongly with five in his last seven.

Among Brentford players with significant minutes in 2023/24, he also led the way for minutes per expected goal (xG) and expected assists (xA), highlighting his all-round threat.

Thomas Frank’s side may have finished in 16th place last season, but they were top half for xG, offering further encouragement.

So, with his open-play threat as well as set-pieces, Mbeumo could hit the ground running, with a plum home tie against newly-promoted Southampton to look forward to in Gameweek 3.

