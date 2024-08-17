Four more Premier League games follow on from Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Ipswich Town.

There is plenty of interest in the 3pm kick-offs, too, with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion players well-owned in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

There are no huge team news shocks from the Emirates, with the main dilemma for Mikel Arteta – Leandro Trossard v Gabriel Martinelli – going the way of the Brazilian.

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is on the bench as Oleksandr Zinchenko joins the usual suspects in defence.

Kai Havertz will lead the line as Gabriel Jesus is only a substitute.

Matheus Cunha is fit but not in the Wolves starting XI, with Hwang Hee-chan, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes instead starting for the West Midlands club in attack.

£4.0m defender Yerson Mosquera makes the Wolves line-up as expected.

And again, on Tyneside, there are no surprises.

Newcastle line up how we thought they would, with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall at full-back. That means Kieran Trippier is only a substitute.

Another late returnee from England duty, Anthony Gordon, is fit enough for the starting XI.

Saints boss Russell Martin names the same team as last weekend, with Ben Brereton Diaz joining Adam Armstrong in attack.

The main headline team news from the mid-afternoon fixtures comes at Goodison Park.

£4.0m defender Valentin Barco, owned by not far off 25% of FPL managers, is only on the bench for the visitors.

Jack Hinshelwood, who didn’t start a single pre-season friendly, gets the nod instead.

The rest of the Brighton side is as we expected, at least, with Yankuba Minteh getting a competitive full debut.

Tim Iroegbunam is the only one of Everton’s summer recruits who starts, as Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom and Jake O’Brien have to be content with substitute duty.

Finally, at the City Ground, Nuno Espirito Santo starts only with players who were at the club last season.

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are recalled after their benchings in the final friendly against Olympiakos.

Dean Huijsen is handed his Bournemouth debut with Marcos Senesi – who Andoni Iraola said didn’t have a concussion last weekend – absent.

Evanilson is not with the squad after his record-breaking transfer from Porto was only finalised yesterday evening, while £4.5m forward Daniel Jebbison is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Timber, Nketiah, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Calafiori, Nwaneri.

Wolves XI: Sa, Doherty, Toti, Mosquera, Ait-Nouri, J Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, R Gomes, Hwang, Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Podence, Cunha, Dawson, Doyle, Sarabia, Chiquinho, Guedes.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, O’Brien, Maupay, Lindstrom, Metcalfe, Armstrong.

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood, Milner, Wieffer, Mitoma, Minteh, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, Webster, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Barco, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari, O’Mahony.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Kelly, Targett, Willock, Almiron, Barnes, Osula.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Sugawara, Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Lumley, Bree, Wood, Archer, Taylor, Alcaraz, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Boly, Aina, Danilo, Sangare, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Anderson, Awoniyi, Omabamdele, Toffolo, Dominguez, Moreira, Jota, Yates.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Semenyo. Dango.

Subs: Travers, Christie, Kluivert, Jebbison, Traore, Hill, Araujo, Billing, Anthony.

