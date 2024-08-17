998
998 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    that was a wasted Newcastle match, can't take anything from it. shame

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why, they won with 10 men?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        meh wanted to see how attacking hall/livra can be, if they look like a team that'll run up 4/5+ scores etc

        good win though i guess

        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Triple owner here, they did not look any better before they went down to 10. Gordon looked a bit off it, Hall is quite decent going forward and is on set pieces but looked a bit of a liability at the back

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            cheers.

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Having Pope was okay.

  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    average elite score is 46

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nice 22 above that

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      did that lot captain Isak or Haaland?

      1. Thick Of It
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Haaland ownership amongst them was very high iirc.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Glad to have even 50 pts with 4 to go in that case (Haaland among them).

  3. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Does anyone have Wood

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Had before. Not right now after did the transfer.

    2. dunts1
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yeah just for the first 3 fixtures really, see how it goes.

    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yeah . Nice 9 pointer.

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Look him out less than hour before deadline

    5. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He was the fall guy for Solanke

    6. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Well that seems like a personal question

    7. Bada Bing
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      This morning. Sorry couldn't help myself.

    8. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I do

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Minteh robbed

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Concussion

  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Why did Minteh only play 45 minutes?

    1. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      To keep him fresh.

  6. superlancs
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Anybody - Missed the Minteh injury, how bad did it look?

  7. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Maybe you all picked the wrong Brighton striker.

  8. afs2239
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Rice to
    A)smith rowe
    B)mitoma

  9. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Murphy aside everyone delivering

    85 with 4 to go on Bench Boost. Just need Haaland to not explode now

    1. Thick Of It
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      what is the thinking behind bench boosting so early?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I lose interest early otherwise. Gave up gw 5 last season. Only other time I BBed GW 1 ended up finishing 1.2k

        I know it's not a good strategy but keeps me interested

        1. Thick Of It
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          If it keeps you in the game go ahead. Plenty will be wildcarding this week.

    2. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Holy moly! What a score!

      Cap?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Isak. Shd have gone Salah in hindsight but schar red was annoying

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      What 4 you have left?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Solanke porro Rogers flekken

    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not bad, although I am on 86 with no bench boost

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Very nice. If u have Haaland u might end up with more even!

    5. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah that may be a problem

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wow that's pretty great.

      I thought my 69 with 3 to go was good.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        68 with 4 here

        1. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Sorry. How are you achieving these scores? I captained Salah. Have Gabriel and Havertz and am barely scraping 50?

  10. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    74 on BB with Son, Solanke, Porro to play, I'll take it.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Good score 68 me, no bb, with these 3 left and Eze

  11. Bada Bing
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Mosquera has to be the new king of ****housery, I haven't seen antics as dirty as that since Pepe's heyday.

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    now if only Palmerrrr and Sonny can match Saka and Salah's g + a

  13. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Reckon Quansah will go down to 4.4m tonight?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Obviously not

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Why not?

        1. Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Nobody drops on day 2. He’s only -3.9 on fpl stats. He’ll drop late next week.

    2. Thick Of It
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      doubt it, he is only on 6.4% ownership. I would look more at higher owned non starting defenders to drop likeTrippier and Barco.

      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        What % ownership do you think it’ll take to decrease before GW2?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      There is no obvious target for him or Barco (at least yet).

  14. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Humble brag season off to a good start. There'll be some fine hunting afoot.

  15. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    63 with five to go: Henderson, Porro, Nkunku, Solanke, Haaland.

  16. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Don’t understand how the elite fpl average for top managers is in the 40s.

    Because the average around here appears to be about 75.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      lol. The caps, Haaland still to come. Many benchboosted too.

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tried to be elite and failed.
      Better to be just average and template.

    3. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Probably a lot lower because they’re too scared to not follow the template

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      only 75? that's rookie numbers, gotta pump those up

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      The LTFPL template team that 1779 players have has 37 points. That's why.

      1. Thick Of It
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Their latest X post "Arsenal defenders might be good" ! Proper insight there

        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Love how tries to trick people with his last min decisions on live stream.

      2. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Ah yeah I saw that. Mine isn’t too dissimilar but I really hope that flops.

    6. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Let’s see after Gvardial, Haaland and Solanke

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        and Munoz and Eze

    7. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Only the people who had a good week post their score - hence the “average score round here” always appears a lot greater than reality.

    8. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      It's cuz people only post here if they get good scores.

  17. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    What happened to Quansah..?

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      He left us with broken hearts

    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tactical - couldn’t handle Ipswich press.

    3. Thick Of It
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Subbed at half time, looked tactical rather than injury.

  18. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Wait Arteta subbed Saka off? Has someone checked if thats the real Mikel

    1. Santi sensei
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Back only a week ago. Gave the lad a rest

  19. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    ** THIS IS A STRAIGHT OUT BRAG AND THERE IS NOTHING HUMBLE ABOUT IT**

    Played BB, 91 points so far with 4 to play- 2k rank!

    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nice. Well played!

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Cheers mate.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Which 4? I couldn't fit Haaland on BBC unfortunately

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Mbuemo, Bailey, Porro, Gvardiol.

    3. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Very nice well played

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Cheers!

    4. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Nice I’m BB too and on 80. Are you wildcarding?

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Nice well done. Don't think I'll WC, my team rotates well until GW6. The big worry though is Haaland at home to Ipswich next week though.

        1. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Yeah I’m terrified of Haaland anyway but especially next week

    5. Cry Me A River
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      How do you see your overall rank so early? Mine has yet to be updated.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        https://www.livefpl.net/

  20. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    First week and already on a red

  21. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    So far nothing revolutionary for there to be a transfer in GW2 unless you lack a 4th defender and an 8th attacker

  22. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Can anyone explain why 4800 have transferred Barco IN since yesterday?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      They thought dl was today.

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Probably

  23. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Just under 80 points with Isak captain instead of Salah. Son & Solanke left.
    Happy & sad.

    1. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Aye mate you must be gutted with that score

      1. kroky
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lol

  24. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Pretty happy with the pope pick so far. Only have 3 spurs assets left to play…

    1. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I risked Livramento along with Hall. Very happy here too

      1. Puntillimon
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Well played!

  25. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Elite score is 46.49, not 44.

  26. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    How many players you all got left?

    Hendo, Porro, Eze and Solanke(me)

    1. Santi sensei
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Only Bowen and Solanke

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Hendo/Munoz/Gvardiol/Porro/Eze/Solanke/Haaland

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Big day tomorrow. Score now?

    3. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      On 81 with Flekken, Porro and Solanke still to go

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Solid

  27. Essan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Disappointed at how Town capitulated. Felt sure we'd spring a surprise today. Surprised Newcastle didn't score more. Only 44 with 3 to play, after going for Isak(C). But I always start poorly! In a prize league for the first time ever so gonna have to take this season seriously!

    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Same here - C Isaac when I have Haaland, Saka and Jotacetc

  28. Cry Me A River
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    63 points with Henderson, Porro and Solanke left to play. Bonus points yet to be added in too.

    Overall a decent game week though Haaland playing tomorrow will be scary! What a pity Newcastle was playing a man down or Isak might have been able to knock in more.

  29. Kaysonlad
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    How do you check bonus points?

    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Click on the match in the fixtures

  30. Toon lurk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    120 with 6 to go. Shocker. Should I delete my team now?

    1. Essan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Definitely give up. At least you should wildcard

    2. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No, but delete the post.

