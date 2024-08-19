Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 2 Scout Notes

If you wanted further excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and a red card then the second Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Gameweek 2 action.

The drama kicked off with a last-minute winner as Haji Wright (F) secured three points for Coventry City against Oxford United 3-2. Another notable standout was the Sky Blues’ Milan van Ewijk (D). The wing-back secured a 14-point haul including scoring, an assist, and making six tackles.

However, credit must be given to the U’s who battled bravely. Ciaron Brown (D) secured an 11-point return by scoring, making six clearances and two tackles. Equally, Cameron Brannagan (M) ended with nine points, with three interceptions and two key passes in the game. That last-minute winner from Wright… scenes!

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the remaining 33 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes.

CHAMPIONSHIP HOME FORM PREVAILS

Across the weekend, we saw ZERO away wins in the Championship, with the majority of sides struggling on their travels.

Home advantage proved crucial for Burnley, Watford, Swansea City, and Sunderland, who secured emphatic victories of 3-0 to 5-0. These dominant displays earned their managers a maximum nine points each.

Burnley’s players delivered outstanding display, led by captain Josh Brownhill (M), who was the standout performer. His goal (+6), assist (+3), and interception (+2) earned him a substantial 13-point return for his 16% ownership. Teammate Vitinho (D) also impressed, contributing an assist (+3) and clean sheet (+5) for a 10-point haul. Interestingly, manager Scott Parker continues to deploy him as a winger, despite being a defender by trade. Vaclav Hlakdy (G) and Connor Roberts (D) chipped in with nine points each. The Bluebirds’ loss was a bitter pill to swallow but there were some individual bright spots. Manolis Siopis (M) impressed with two interceptions (+4) for a six-point return, while Aaron Ramsey (M) contributed an interception and five key passes for a five-point haul. Their performances highlight that it’s not always about the result in Fantasy EFL.

Swansea City enjoyed a convincing 3-0 victory over Preston North End at the Liberty Stadium. Ben Cabango (D), owned by just 0.1% of managers, was a defensive standout, earning a 10-point return thanks to a clean sheet (+5), four clearances (+1), and four tackles (+2). Matt Grimes (M) got the Swans off to a flying start with a penalty (+6) and also managed two shots on target.

On the losing side, Robbie Brady (M) impressed despite Preston’s defeat. His two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1) secured him a seven-point haul, making him the fourth-highest scorer in the match, even though he only played 64 minutes.

Watford’s dominant 3-0 victory over Stoke City produced the top two scorers in the Fantasy EFL Championship. Ryan Andrews (D) was the standout performer, racking up a massive 18 points thanks to a goal, an assist, three tackles, and a clean sheet. Teammate Edo Kayembe (M), owned by just 0.9% of managers, delivered an incredible return of 17 points with a brace (+12), five key passes (+2) and two shots on target. Mattie Pollock (D) also contributed a solid 10 points to Watford’s impressive win. In contrast, no Stoke City player managed to score more than four points.

Sunderland made a powerful statement in their 4-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Joint-top Fantasy EFL scorer Dan Cirkin (D) continued his impressive form with a 16-point haul, including a goal (+7), clean sheet, and multiple defensive contributions. Teammate Eliezer Mayenda (F) was another standout, securing a remarkable 13-point return for his minuscule 0.1% ownership. The striker’s brace and shooting accuracy suggest he could be a key player going forward. Captain Luke O’Nein (M) also impressed with an 11-point haul, contributing a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson maintained his form with another nine-point performance. Sheffield Wednesday struggled to compete, with Svante Ingellson (M) the only player to make a significant impact, earning five points for two interceptions, despite a booking that cost him an additional point.

Elsewhere, despite keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United’s struggles continued. Their defensive assets shone, with the highest scorer, Ethan Ampadu (29.3%) securing a nine-point return. The Whites captain helped Daniel Farke’s side keep a clean sheet, making two blocks and three tackles in the lunchtime kick-off. Joe Rodon (D) and Pascal Struijk (D) both secured eight points, while Junior Firpo (D) and Illan Meslier (G) both got seven apiece. Ilia Gruev (M) was the only midfielder to bank more than two points, thanks to one interception and three key passes. WBA matched Leeds defensively, with Kyle Bartley (D) mirroring Ampadu’s nine-point haul. Torbjorn Heggem (D) also impressed with an eight-point return, while Semi Ajayi (D), Daniel Furlong (D) and Alex Palmer (G) contributed seven points each.

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer (M) was the standout performer despite their disappointing 2-2 draw with QPR. The midfielder earned an impressive 11 points with a goal, an assist, and three key passes. A yellow card denied him a potential 12-point haul. Hamer was the only Sheffield United player to record a double-digit return. Jimmy Dunne (D) was the R’s leading light, scoring and making three tackles in their well-fought draw.

The Championship’s game of the weekend: Bristol City 4 Millwall 3! A seven-goal thriller at Ashton Gate Stadium. Sinclair Armstrong (F) starred for the Robins, contributing a goal and an assist for a 10-point return in just 62 minutes. Millwall’s Duncan Watmore (F) matched his tally with a goal and assist of his own. Notably, Bristol’s Fally Mayulu (F) continued his impressive form, scoring twice as a substitute in consecutive games.

LEAGUE ONE AWAY WINS

League One delivered another exciting round of fixtures this weekend, with away teams proving particularly dominant. A total of five away sides secured victories, compared to just four home wins.

Peterborough United put on a clinical display, hammering Shrewsbury Town 4-0 away from home. Despite conceding four goals, Shrewsbury goalkeeper Toby Savin earned credit for his efforts, making seven saves to claim four points. Peterborough’s Joel Randall (F) was the standout performer, earning an impressive 16 points thanks to a brace, three key passes and three shots on target. Teammate Kwame Poku (M) wasn’t far behind, netting two goals to secure a 15-point haul.

Stockport County continued their impressive start to the season with a resounding 3-0 victory over Blackpool. Defender Ibbou Touray was the standout performer, delivering a 13-point haul thanks to a solid defensive display, including three clearances, three tackles, an assist, and a crucial clean sheet bonus. Midfielder Lewis Bate also impressed, earning 11 points for his Fantasy owners – an assist and an impressive six points for interceptions highlighted his impact on the game.

Birmingham City emerged victorious in a thrilling 3-2 encounter against Wycombe Wanderers. Luke Harris (M) was the standout performer for the Blues, orchestrating play from midfield. On the other side, Wycombe’s Kieran Sadler (M) impressed with two assists, two key passes, and three interceptions, unfortunately going unnoticed by Fantasy EFL managers. Both teams showcased attacking intent, but Birmingham’s quality ultimately proved decisive.

Barnsley continued their promotion push with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lincoln City. Defender Marc Roberts was the standout performer, delivering a 12-point haul thanks to eight clearances, two tackles, and a crucial goal. Both teams’ strikers, Barnsley’s Sam Cosgrove (F) and Lincoln’s Ben Hause (F), contributed seven points apiece with their goals and full-time bonus.

Burton Albion produced a thrilling performance in their 3-3 draw at Mansfield Town. Ben Whitfield (M) was the standout player, earning an impressive 17 points thanks to a goal, an assist, two interceptions, two key passes, and two shots on target. Teammate Billy Bodin (F) also excelled, securing a 15-point haul with two goals, three key passes, and four shots on target. The duo’s performance highlights Burton’s attacking potential.

LEAGUE TWO DEFENSIVE MASTERCLASSES

Last in our Scout Notes round-up but by no means least, League Two saw defensive masterclasses across the board, with Bromley, Carlisle, Bradford/Salford, Colchester United, Chesterfield, Gillingham, Port Vale/ Tranmere and Walsall all keeping clean sheets!

New boys Bromley are enjoying a dream start to life in League Two, securing a 2-0 derby victory over AFC Wimbledon in Gameweek 2. Callum Reynolds (D) was the standout performer, racking up an impressive 12 points thanks to a colossal defensive display that included nine clearances, two blocks, and two tackles. Teammate Danny Imray (D) also contributed with an assist and five clearances, while Corey Whitley‘s (F) goal and assist secured him a double-figure haul.

Carlisle United bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 1-0 victory over Barrow. Daniel Adu-Adjei’s (F) goal secured the three points, but it was Jon Mellish (D) who stole the show. The defender provided the assist and made six clearances, earning a joint-fifth-highest Gameweek 2 return of 20 points.

Colchester United stunned promotion favourites MK Dons with a 2-0 victory. The U’s bounced back from their opening-day defeat in style, with Jack Payne (M), Arthur Read (M) and Alex Woodyard (M) all securing double-digit hauls. Payne was particularly impressive, scoring a goal, making two interceptions, and firing four shots on target in his 14-point haul. Dons’ goalkeeper Tom McGill (G) secured a five-point return after making six saves (+4), despite losing 2-0.

Chesterfield ran riot, delivering a 5-0 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra to claim the League Two game of the weekend. Jack Berry (M) was the star of the show, netting a brace to secure a 15-point haul. Will Grigg (F) and Tom Naylor (M) also impressed, both scoring 12 points, while defenders Cheyenne Dunkley (D) and Lewis Gordon (D) contributed 10 points apiece in the emphatic victory. Despite the heavy loss, Alexandra’s captain, Mickey Demetriou (D) secured a five-point return with nine clearances and two tackles.

Walsall continued the away-day dominance, securing a convincing 4-0 win over Swindon Town. Taylor Allen (M) led the charge with an 11-point return, scoring a goal and providing an assist. Teammate Connor Barrett (D) also contributed with an assist in his 10-point return.

Gillingham extended their winning start to the League Two season with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe. Goalkeeper Jack Turner (G) was the hero, making three crucial saves to secure a clean sheet. Defenders Max Clark, Robbie McKenzie and Shadrach Ogie, along with midfielder Armani Little, all contributed eight points to the winning effort.

Accrington Stanley and Harrogate Town shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Tyler Walton (M) was the standout performer for Stanley, earning a 13-point haul thanks to a goal, assist, three key passes, and multiple shots on target. Kelsey Mooney (F) also contributed significantly with a goal, three key passes, and two shots on target. For Harrogate, Toby Sims (D) impressed with nine clearances and an assist for an eight-point return, while Ellis Taylor’s (M) goal put them ahead early on.

Another goal fest, Grimsby Town edged out Cheltenham Town 3-2. The Mariners’ Jordan Davies (M) secured the joint-highest Gameweek 2 of the week with a 17-point haul. The brace, interception and three shots on target helped his side secure their first win of the season. Charles Vernam (F) also scored and got an assist, alongside two key passes and three shots on target in an 11-point return.

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following Gameweek 2, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

