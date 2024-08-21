Best Fantasy EFL Captains: Gameweek 3

With the first two Gameweeks of Fantasy EFL in the books, managers are now tasked with the crucial decision of who to captain in Gameweek 3. The right choice could significantly impact your overall score, so it’s essential to weigh your options carefully. Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 captaincy candidates.

Birmingham City’s talisman Alfie May is leading the race but faces fierce competition from Doncaster Rovers midfield maestro, Burnley’s forward-thinking defender and Coventry City’s star man.

We’ll identify the top Fantasy assets for the opening weekend, considering the Gameweek 3 captain poll results in the process.

Stay tuned for further articles before tomorrow’s 20:00 BST deadline. For anything else you might need, check out our Gameweek 3 page and our pre-season tab.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll Alfie May (Birmingham City) 27% Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) 17% Vitinho (Burnley) 10% Ellis Simms (Coventry City) 7% Emmanuel Latte Lath 3%

ALFIE MAY

There was never any doubt that Alfie May (F) would again be amongst the most favourable picks in Gameweek 3. Birmingham City travel to Brisbane Road taking on Leyton Orient, who have seriously struggled to contend with their opponents so far this season.

Alfie May is the most selected player in Fantasy EFL, with 36.1% ownership. This popularity was reinforced by our voters, with 27% giving the Blues talisman the armband. Scoring in back-to-back League One matches, May has secured 15 overall points so far. Facing a Leyton Orient side who have struggled so far, May owners will be hoping for his first double-digit haul of the Fantasy EFL season.

LUKE MOLYNEUX

Luke Molyneux (M) of Doncaster Rovers was the second most popular captain choice in the Fantasy EFL poll, with 19% of voters selecting him. Despite a recent 3-1 loss to Newport County, Molyneux remains a popular pick, owned by 11.4% of managers. His strong start to the season, with a 19-point haul in Gameweek 1 (including two goals and one assist), makes him an attractive option.

Molyneux has earned his Fantasy managers 25 points so far this season. With a winnable home match against Morecambe, he is expected to contribute positively to Donny’s result.

VITINHO

Vitinho (D) continues to defy expectations, playing as a defender turned winger under manager Scott Parker in the Championship for Burnley. After his scintillating display against Luton Town earning backers 13 points, his popularity skyrocketed. In Gameweek 2, Vitinho secured another double-digit haul (10 points), securing an assist and a clean sheet in Burnley’s 5-0 win over Cardiff City. As expected, the defender is now owned by 11.9% of Fantasy Managers.

Burnley face a tough away match against Sunderland, a side full of confidence after beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0. In the 21/22 season, Burnley were unbeaten against Sunderland, including a 2-4 away win at the Stadium of Light. With both teams showcasing strong attacking abilities, this match has the potential to be a goal fest. Vitinho’s involvement in Burnley’s offensive plays could be crucial for Fantasy EFL managers.

ELLIS SIMMS

Ellis Simms (F) is a popular captaincy choice this week, with 7% of managers backing him for the armband in Gameweek 3.

Coventry City’s talisman may have had quieter Gameweek 1, but the forward secured an assist in the Sky Blues’ 3-2 win over Oxford United in Gameweek 2. The forward has registered one key pass and one shot on target so far and will be desperate to get off the mark away at Bristol City in Gameweek 3. The Robins have scored five goals and conceded four across the first two Gameweeks, and there could be another goalfest at Ashton Gate Stadium. If Coventry are to win and secure their first win on the road, expect Simms to be involved.

EMMANUEL LATTE LATH

Understandably, Latte Lath (F) was a favourable option for captaincy this week. He ranked fifth in terms of popularity on the captaincy poll, with 3% of the votes going to Middlesbrough’s talisman.

Lath opened his account for the season with a goal against Swansea City but struggled to replicate that performance in Gameweek 2. Lath could capitalise on Portsmouth’s newly promoted status and bolster his goal-scoring tally. Despite Portsmouth’s defensive shortcomings, they held their own against Leeds United and Luton Town. This match is likely to feature plenty of goals, providing Lath with multiple opportunities to contribute.

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Given the vast pool of over 1,000 players on Fantasy EFL, our “other” captaincy pick proved surprisingly popular, garnering 6% of the votes. Who’s your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 captain? Let us know in the comments!

