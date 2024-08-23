Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 3 Line-Up Lessons

With the dust settled on Gameweeks 1 and 2, it’s time to dive deep into our Fantasy EFL line-ups for Gameweek 3. We assess the top players at risk of missing Gameweek 3 due to injury, non-selection, or potential transfer. In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

INJURY CONCERNS

Paul Mullin (Wrexham, F)

Wrexham’s talisman continues to be sidelined due to a lingering back injury, ruling him out of the upcoming match against Reading. While there were initial speculations about his potential return from the bench, manager Phil Parkinson has exercised caution, prioritising a full recovery and avoiding the risk of re-injury. This absence provides an opportunity for Jack Marriot (F), who has thus far made a positive contribution to Wrexham’s campaign with one goal. Given Mullin’s significant ownership of 13.8% among Fantasy EFL managers, those who have selected him in their lineups will need to make necessary adjustments before the deadline of Saturday, 15:00 BST.

Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers, D)

Leahy (D) picked up a knock in the Bristol Street Motors Cup, which is likely to rule him out of Wycombe’s Gameweek 3 home tie against recently relegated Rotherham. The Chairboys will be disappointed Leahy isn’t involved in this blockbuster clash at Adams Park. Currently owned by 0.5% of Fantasy EFL managers, making a transfer should be a priority, as Leahy is highly likely to be unavailable for this one!

Johnny Howson/ Riley McGree (Middlesbrough, M)

Middlesbrough’s midfield has been dealt a significant setback with the injuries to Riley McGree (M) and Jonny Howson (M). McGree, who sustained an injury in the opening match against Swansea City, was unable to participate in Gameweek 2, despite being owned by a small percentage of Fantasy EFL managers. To further compound the team’s woes, Howson suffered a hamstring injury in their recent match, ruling him out for at least three weeks. It is looking increasingly likely that McGree could be making a return this week, but Howson is set to be on the sidelines – certainly a pick to stay away from!

UNLIKELY TO FEATURE

James Trafford (14.1%)

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford (G) is still extremely popular despite being dropped in the Clarets’ previous match against Cardiff City. Trafford is still selected by 14.1% of the Fantasy community, so making a swap certainly needs to be considered. Trafford’s absence led the way for Václav Hladky (G) to take the No.1 spot and secure his 0.5% of Fantasy backers nine points with a clean sheet and four saves. Hladky is set to feature in Gameweek 3 against Sunderland, so this could be an excellent opportunity for fantasy managers to capitalise on his low ownership!

Thomas Kaminski (1.6%)

Luton Town have not had the greatest start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, only securing one point from a possible six in their opening two matches. This was not helped by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (G) who was sent off for a reckless challenge against Portsmouth, which saw him earn a straight red card, making him unavailable for Gameweeks 3, 4 and 5. The Hatters No.1 is still selected by 1.6% of fantasy managers, so it is crucial that changes are made before this week’s deadline!

Koji Miyoshi (0.4%)/Siriki Dembele (3.6%)

Birmingham City’s status as a potential League One title contender is largely attributed to their impressive squad depth. However, this abundance of talent also presents a challenge for Fantasy EFL managers. The constant rotation within the midfield, particularly involving Koji Miyoshi (M) and Siriki Dembele (M), has created uncertainty regarding their starting status and playing time. While both players possess the ability to make significant contributions, their inconsistent appearances and limited minutes on the field make them risky investments for Fantasy managers. The combination of rotational risks and the popularity of other midfield options has diminished the appeal of Miyoshi and Dembele, making them less desirable choices for Fantasy teams.

TRANSFER WATCH

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest, D)

Joe Worrall, a seasoned veteran with 168 Championship appearances, is close to joining Burnley. He played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League in 2022, helping the side keep 16 clean sheets in the process. Burnley manager Scott Parker is aiming to strengthen his defensive line, and Worrall’s experience and quality make him an ideal fit to help the Clarets return to the top flight.

Yaser Asprilla (Watford, F)

Asprilla (F), once rumoured to be leaving Watford for Rennes, has now agreed to join LaLiga side Girona for £25 million. The Colombian forward’s departure from Vicarage Road was widely anticipated, with Rennes having engaged in advanced talks to secure his signature. However, Girona ultimately won the race for Asprilla and are expected to complete the deal. Given his low ownership of just 0.4% among Fantasy EFL managers, Asprilla’s transfer to Girona offers a prime opportunity to reassess your team and consider replacing him with a more widely owned or in-form player.

Jack Clarke (Sunderland, F)

Despite speculation of a bid from Ipswich Town, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has insisted the forward is available for their highly anticipated match against Burnley. With 19 goal involvements last season in the Championship, Jack Clarke (F) looks destined for a move away from the Stadium of Light. An offer of £20 million is set to have been lodged by the Tractor Boys to secure Clarke’s services, with Sunderland considering their options. We urge Fantasy EFL managers to err on the side of caution – this deal could advance quickly. If Clarke is in your team for Gameweek 3, consider swapping him out to see how this deal unravels.

If you haven’t already, there’s still time to join Fantasy EFL here before the Gameweek 3 deadline!

Join the FFS mini-league using this link (or adding the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section).