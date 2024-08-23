Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 3

Thanks to everyone who submitted their Fantasy teams this week! We appreciate all the responses and enthusiasm. We’ve carefully reviewed a selection of the top contenders and will share our insights on their Gameweek 3 prospects, making a few final tweaks in ‘Scout Suggestions’.

@OLZTS

This manager has taken more of a defensive approach, operating with a 1-3-2-1 formation, starting with West Brom No.1, Alex Palmer (G). Palmer in between the sticks is very interesting with the Baggies facing a tough away match against Stoke City. The goalkeeper has secured 11 points for Fantasy managers so far this campaign, including a clean sheet in Gameweek 2 against Leeds United. A surprising selection given the mixed run of form the Baggies have at the Bet365 Stadium, but we can see a clean sheet in store for Palmer.

Vitinho (D) as captain is a very surprising selection, he has been excellent so far this season, but Burnley take on a very in-form Sunderland side, which makes other players more favourable. Perry Ng (D) is a very bold decision that we rate, as the Bluebirds take on Swansea City in the South Wales derby at the Swansea.com Stadium. However, this is a fixture Swansea have notorious success in at home, and feel the defender could be in for another two-pointer.

Lewie Coyle (D) is a nice differential with just 0.4% of Fantasy managers picking him despite him securing 16 points in his matches for the Tigers so far. They face Millwall at home, which is likely to be an even match-up, which could go either way! A differential worth backing.

Cameron Brannagan (M) and Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) making up the midfield is also a unique approach with both players involved in fairly tough fixtures. Brannagan (2.8%) travels to Ewood Park with Oxford United, which is likely to be a tough match for the U’s, following their 3-2 loss against Coventry City. Mansfield Town travel to Lincoln City, who haven’t lost at Sincil Bank since 2005. However, Keillor-Dunn (1.9%) has only secured nine points so far this campaign for the Stags but did contribute an assist (+3 points) and other attacking contributions against Burton Albion. A bold pick, but if Keillor-Dunn can reignite his 23/24 form, this manager could haul!

Leading the line is Boro’s Latte-Lath (F). We feel this is the managers’ safest selection for Gameweek 3 with Middlesbrough having excellent home form and taking on a newly promoted side Portsmouth. Again, this won’t be an easy match, with Pompey securing two draws against two of the biggest sides in the division: Leeds United (A) and Luton Town (H) thus far.

The club selections may need re-evaluating, although Leeds United are firm favourites, Sheffield Wednesday have excellent home form, which may make this more of a difficult fixture for the Whites than it seems at first glance. Coventry City as the second pick is very unique, potentially influenced by their last-minute winner against Oxford, but this will be a very tough matchup for the Sky Blues with Bristol City also coming off the back of a last-minute win. Remember sides playing away does not always guarantee points!

Scout Suggestions: This is a very interesting side with many differentials and certainly some surprising picks included. Something that immediately stands out is no Watford players being selected. This may prove to be an excellent move, but it could also be a huge mistake. IF Watford meet expectations, then this manager could drop significantly in the overall rankings. Nevertheless, if Derby County perform and Watford struggle then this could be a great play. We would recommend bringing in at least one of the in-demand Hornet players with Kayembe, Andrews and Chakvetadze amongst the most popular picks this week.

@_kingFpl

We like the balance of this side with some of the Fantasy favourites included, alongside some differentials in a 1-2-3-1 formation. Jodi Jones (F) has already got this manager underway with a staggering 24 points, in what has proved to be an excellent captaincy choice!

Furthermore, Luke Molyneux (M), Josh Brownhill (M) and Edo Kayembe (M) make up a nicely balanced midfield. Molyneux has become extremely popular since his scintillating 19-point haul in Doncaster’s opener of the season. With a home tie against Morecambe up next, we expect an excellent performance from the midfield maestro. Brownhill is also a player that has started the season very well, providing his many Fantasy backers defensive points, as well as points earned through goals and assists. Alongside him is Edo Kayembe (M) who has also been fantastic this season. With three goals to his name so far, Tom Cleverley’s positional change for Kayembe has worked wonders. Certainly a good option against newcomers Derby County in Gameweek 3!

The defensive duo of Vitinho (D) and Ryan Andrews (D) is very interesting with Andrews’ demand increasing massively after his incredible performance at Vicarage Road last weekend against Stoke City. His performance saw his backers earn an outstanding 18 points, with the full-back providing both a goal and assist on top of a clean sheet for the Hornets. With a home fixture against Derby, and still only selected by 2.9% of the fantasy community, this could be an excellent choice. Vitinho alongside him seems a safe shout, but with a tough away fixture at Sunderland up next, Vitinho may not return a double-digit haul, as in other Gameweeks. In between the sticks is Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls (G). We feel this a great shout, with the Terriers likely to keep a clean sheet against Shrewsbury Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club choices are fully backed by our team, with many of the scout experts also backing Watford to beat Derby comfortably at home. As well as this, Birmingham City who travel to Leyton Orient provides a nice balance of a home and away side. The Blues are more than capable of putting 2+ goals past the Orient goalkeeper, which will allow for Fantasy managers to maximise their points.

Scout Suggestions: We think the balance of this team is spot on, with the inclusion of both differentials and favourites. Having said this, a double-up on both Watford and Burnley players may cause problems if the sides struggle. Replacing a Claret with a player facing a more winnable opponent could prove to be beneficial.

@SeriouslyFPL

There are many similarities between this side and the previous team, but this manager has opted for a 1-2-2-2 formation. There are arguments for each formation, with each position returning different levels of points week on week.

Seny Dieng (G) has been good for Boro so far at the Riverside Stadium, and with them facing Portsmouth in Gameweek 3, he has every chance of securing a clean sheet. Nevertheless, Pompey shouldn’t be underestimated, as proven in the opening two Gameweeks. Ryan Andrews (D) and Vitinho (D) make up the defence – both offer an attacking threat despite playing at the back, so again good options. Although as noted in the previous teams – Vitinho’s chance of a clean sheet is slimmer here.

The midfield also includes Josh Brownhill (M), which is understandable after his excellent displays so far, but it is important to remember that Sunderland are yet to concede a goal in the league, so this will not be an easy challenge for the Clarets. Alongside him is the highly in-demand Edo Kayembe (M) who has also been excellent so far this season scoring three goals in just two matches for the Hornets.

Leading the line is Hull City’s Oscar Estupiñán (F) and Middlesbrough’s Latte Lath (F). Hull City take on Millwall at the MKM stadium, which is where Estupiñán opened his account for the season against Bristol City. Equally, Boro’s forward Lath opened his account on the opening day of the season but is yet to add any more to his tally. In front of his home supporters, Lath will be eager to provide a goal this weekend and contribute to his side’s second win of the campaign. Currently backed by 18.5% of the Fantasy community, he is one of the safer options for Gameweek 3.

The club picks are certainly favourable, with Watford likely to display a convincing performance against newcomers Derby County and Leeds United tipped to beat Sheffield Wednesday away from home, despite their tough start to the campaign. Watford playing in a home fixture does slightly limit the points potential, but at the same time, opting for away sides does not always guarantee more points. Leeds United should beat Wednesday away from home, which provides an opportunity of a maximum 11 points.

Scout Suggestions: The only suggestion we can propose for this manager is to replace one of the forward options with Alfie May (F), potentially instead of Estupiñán. Although Hull’s talisman is an excellent player, he is unlikely to have the same impact against a firing Millwall compared to other options available. Despite Hull being at home, this doesn’t ensure they’ll secure three points!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

