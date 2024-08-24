We’ve got five mid-afternoon Premier League matches to come before the intriguing-looking evening clash at Villa Park.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams in action:

Phil Foden misses out on the reigning champions’ clash with newly promoted Ipswich Town. The England international is ill.

Ilkay Gundogan is named on the Manchester City bench following his return to the club but Pep Guardiola’s starting XI is unchanged, with Savinho fit enough to retain his place.

Kieran McKenna makes three changes for Ipswich’s first away Premier League fixture in 22 years.

New signing Sammie Szmodics makes his full debut, while £4.0m FPL defender Ben Johnson comes in for the injured Wes Burns.

Arijanet Muric recovers from his own fitness issue, so out go Christian Walton and Conor Chaplin.

There’s a shock debut in north London as Wilson Odobert goes straight into the hosts’ starting XI.

Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma are recalled by Ange Postecoglou, too, as Pape Sarr is benched.

Dominic Solanke and Rodrigo Bentancur are, of course, injured.

There’s a bit of a surprise starter for the visitors, as well, as Sean Dyche throws teenage defender Roman Dixon in at right-back for the suspended Ashley Young.

James Tarkowski has passed a fitness test so Everton are otherwise unchanged.

Naming the same teams at Craven Cottage are Fulham’s Marco Silva and Leicester City’s Steve Cooper.

Julen Lopetegui follows suit for West Ham United’s short trip to Crystal Palace.

Four of the Hammers’ summer signings, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug, have to make do with substitute duty.

But Eagles boss Oliver Glasner makes three alterations, with Chadi Riad, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard coming into his starting XI.

Daichi Kamada is benched, Will Hughes is ill and Joachim Andersen is now a Fulham player.

Finally, at St Mary’s, Southampton are unchanged from the narrow loss to Newcastle United.

Nuno Espirito Santo brings in Nikola Milenkovic and Elliot Anderson for Willy Boly and the injured Danilo.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Riad, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Edouard, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Holding, Sarr, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Doucoure, Ahamada.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Summerville, Ward-Prowse, Fullkrug, Ings, Alvarez, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Muniz, Adama, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Diop, Smith Rowe, Robinson.

Subs: Benda, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Cuenca, Castagne, Stansfield, Sessegnon.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Ndidi, Fatawu, Winks, Vardy, Decordova-Reid, Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Buonanotte.

Subs: Ward, Okoli, Mavididi, Choudhury, Ayew, Pereira, Skipp, Soumare, McAteer.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Gundogan, Nunes, Kabore, McAtee.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Johnson, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Walton, Edmundson, Burgess, Townsend, Cajuste, Taylor, Harness, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Lumley, Taylor, Bree, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Dibling, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw, Archer.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Awoniyi, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Dominguez, Jota, Da Silva Moreira, Yates, Boly.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Johnson, Bissouma, Maddison, Odobert, Son, Kulusevski.

Subs: Forster, Dragusin, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Spence, Sarr, Davies.

Everton XI: Pickford, Dixon, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, O’Brien, Maupay, Lindstrom, Metcalfe, Armstrong.

