1065
1,065 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rp

    Who’s the most nailed 4.0 def?
    Faes, Johnson from Ips, Bednarek, HarwoodBellis?

    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I have H-B and Barco

      Wish I had Faes

  2. FPL Dakes
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    I hate Crystal Palace.

    Who to sell first, Eze or Munoz?

    1. super zlatan
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Munoz

    2. Random Name
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Eze to bowen if you have the funds. Otherwise get smith rowe etc. and bank some money

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Eze > Bailey

    4. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Eze been unlucky yet again.

      Can see him doing well in some of the harder fixtures coming up including Chelsea and United.

      Think he is a hold

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Unlucky means 0 points, how long do you wait?

  3. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Yes Aina!! CS and baps 🙂

  4. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Son a keep or sell for Saka before the price rise?

  5. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sorry to brag guys but 91 with 4 to play, yippeee

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nicely done

    2. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you've used Triple Captain it's not much of a brag when others have it in their back pockets still.

      1. Random Name
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd be interested if there's any stats on it but I don't think many manage more than 17 points with there TC

      2. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        There is no guarantee you get more than 6 points with a TC. It'll be one of the highest TC scores all season.

      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        We will do very well to match 17 points

      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I doubt there's a better opportunity to use it than this week tbh
        When Haaland fully fit, nailed to start against the worst defence at home...

      5. We Go Again
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No guarantees even in a double gameweek. Will be hard to beat 17

    3. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      73 with 6 to play here! In dreamland

      Open Controls
    4. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Even with TC that's a great score. Who have you had play?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Happy to admit I regret not playing the TC now.
        54 from 6 so far.

      2. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tc Haaland Areola Son ESR, Porro. Gvardiol and Wood let the side down hah

        Open Controls
        1. Josh.E
          • 2 Years
          just now

          noice

  6. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rico Lewis playing as a 9 now...

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Some talent

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Got 90 mins too. He's not starting on the bench any time soon.

  7. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Haaland slaying non-owners like a Final boss

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Everyone and their dog will have my differential Haaland now. Sigh.

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol.

  9. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Porro cleanie and goals from Welbeck, ESR and TC Haaland. Double Palace defense didn’t go well but hey

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      You own Welbeck?

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        just now

        I shoulda got Wellbeck instead of Muniz

        Meh

  10. Jarnathan
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    So Grealish YC for 'simulation' but his opponents shoe came off all by itself...

  11. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Fair play to those who t/c haaland in sgw, was tempted , thought wait for dgw etc, dunno why as t/c even with haaland last couple season still didn’t go well!
    Well done those who did

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bcoz dgw less this season onwards

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Why was tempted!
        Pre season an all that, hope patience pays off ha

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gair play, but what if he scores two hatties on dgw(?) Unlikely, but he could easily get more pts on dgw. 3 goals on two games isn't too much to ask.

  12. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Tottenham Hotspur sound system sounds cracking with 'Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400' blasting out at the end.

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Nice ESR just got his third bap back

  14. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Son and Haaland(C) here.
    Happy day

    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same. Add Amad and Porro for a clean sweep.

  15. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Only if Solanke was fit for this, only if Foden hadn't been ill for this.. what could have been

  16. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    In for Muniz last night after a few drinks and a check of the fixtures

    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      to FPL Blow

  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    West Ham, Forest and Spurs with the clean sheets

  18. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Right, time to become a Villa fan for the next few hours ha

  19. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    LIVEFPL broke?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Always at this time. Too much traffic now.

  20. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    I must be the only one in FPL with ESR and MGW. Only on 62 though cause I took a hit to get Muniz in for Solanke and didn’t triple cap Haaland.

  21. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    __________________took out Romero, KdB, Pedro and Souchek on my WC last night.

    Just that.

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Good news - you guys convinced me on a Haaland WC team right to the end. I was just getting a MO team.

  22. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain son cushioned the no haaland draft pretty well.

    1. thattreblefeeling
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Great outcome

  23. thattreblefeeling
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    For those that TC Haaland I would consider that a success and totally a one up on people still holding

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It is 1 - 0 now, but we don't know the other score yet. May be 0,1 or 2.

  24. Uppercut Panda - A legend i…
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dont have Haaland so hattrick hurts... but it really could have been worse so I'm surprisingly ok

  25. Unliklinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    16 points from ESR and Robinson. Tidy.

  26. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone less than 13 pts?

    1. Rambo Motin
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

  27. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka only has 46% EO at 1 million, I can get a rank rise from him also.

