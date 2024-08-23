The 12 remaining pre-Gameweek 2 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news updates here.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the eight pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

And for everything else you may need ahead of Saturday’s deadline, there’s our FPL Gameweek 2 guode.

Don’t forget, too, that there’s still 40% off Premium Membership! Get access to all the tools, a transfer planner, exclusive articles, Opta and Statsbomb data and much more by signing up today – and lock in the price of your Membership for life.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

There was plenty of chat about Jarell Quansah in Arne Slot’s press conference.

It wasn’t just more discussion about duel-gate but also the £4.4m FPL defender’s fitness, as Slot revealed Quansah picked up an injury in midweek.

“[He reacted] in the way you would expect the player to react. We spoke to him immediately after the game, I spoke to him the day after on Sunday. At the end of that conversation, he asked if he could train. Normally he should have done a recovery [session], he wanted to train. “Unfortunately, I think it was Tuesday that he picked up a bit of injury so he couldn’t train on Wednesday. Let’s see if he can train today. “But he reacted in a way every player should react. I don’t think there was that much into it. Maybe the language was a problem. What I said was he did not lose every duel but he lost one or two important ones, one of them was just before half-time. We as a team lost too many duels, he lost one or two as well. ” – Arne Slot on Jarell Quansah

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe said nothing much has changed on the injury front at Newcastle this week.

Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett both got 45 minutes for the under-21s on Monday. Targett has been out for the best part of 10 months with two serious injuries, while Trippier was late back from international duty and was an unused substitute in Gameweek 1.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out long term for the Magpies, with Callum Wilson (back) a shorter-term absence.

This is the last league match that Sandro Tonali will miss before his 10-month ban is over.

Joining Tonali on the suspension list is Fabian Schar, sent off for violent conduct last weekend. An appeal has failed, so he’ll miss two league fixtures and next week’s EFL Cup tie.

Emil Krafth is probably the favourite to get the nod in Schar’s place, with Lloyd Kelly more of a left-sided option. Nevertheless, Howe said that Kelly was pushing for a start.

“I think he’s in good condition. He didn’t have a lot of match action in pre-season, which is always difficult. He trained roughly for around three weeks towards the end of pre-season and trained really well. He’s made a really positive impact with the group. I’ve been really impressed with his performances, I thought he did really well when he came on at the weekend in a difficult situation for us. I thought he defended really well. I think he would say he’s ready and he’s certainly pushing for a starting place.” – Eddie Howe on Lloyd Kelly

Howe also responded to this week’s speculation about a potential move away from Trippier.

“The situation is business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week. I’m surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out. A valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class. He’s trained really well since he came back from the Euros, I think he’s only had two weeks training – hence the decision to not start him at the weekend. Also Tino [Livramento] has had a very good pre-season. That’s the situation, he continues to be really valued by all of us. “He’s just trained as normal and he’s been very good. I’m not really sure where this has come from. He’s preparing as we all are for the game on Sunday.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



