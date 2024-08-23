5
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    If you watch just one press conference in full each week, watch Eddie Howe's. It's a masterclass in how to handle a premier league press conference and, like Gerrard, he talks very eloquently and intelligently about everything.

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Plenty of practice reporting all these injuries.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      😀 a masterclass of middle management speak.

      Howe smiles more than Gerard and has better teeth, (almost as good as Lee from FPL family) that alone makes him a more likely candidate for the England job.

    3. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I can’t decide if you’re a meme or an actual human?

  2. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 11 Years
    just now

    My favourite article of the week

