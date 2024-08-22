The all-important injury news is starting to reach us as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 2 get underway.

Eight Premier League bosses fulfil their media duties on Thursday, including Fabian Hurzeler and Erik ten Hag.

And we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below. Quotes will be gradually added as and when they become available.

The other dozen top-flight managers look set to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on their clubs, there’s our early team news summary from midweek.

GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY INJURY UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Yankuba Minteh (head) is available for Saturday’s match.

The winger was substituted in last weekend’s win over Everton because of concussion protocols but has been cleared to return.

“So of course there are clear rules that we have to go through. I think it’s also important for the health of the player that we follow these rules form the Premier League. But he will be available.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

Tariq Lamptey (unknown), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Pervis Estupinan (ankle) have all been back in training recently. Lamptey has been sidelined for about a month, the other two for much longer.

Hurzeler isn’t sure whether they’ll feature against Manchester United, however.

“They were all in training. “We have to wait now today and tomorrow, how their rehab and the training continues, how they adapt to the intensity. And then we will see if they will be an option for the squad. “But I’m very happy that these three players are back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Messrs Lamptey, Ferguson + Estupinan

Georginio Rutter has been added to the squad this week and could come into contention for his debut.

“Also for him, we have to wait, how he adapts. But he had some games already in the pre-season for Leeds. “He’s a little bit German, he’s a little bit from the UK and a little bit French, so there’s a mix of everything inside his character. He’s laughing a lot and I think he will be integrated fast in the group and that’s the most important [thing]. “On the other side, of course, I’m convinced that he will help us on the pitch by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession. He has something special. I have known him since he played for Hoffenheim, and I followed his way. He will be a big, big player for Brighton. “I think one of his strengths is that he can play on the outside but also in the centre. He can help us because there’s a very good feeling for positioning, a very good feeling for finding the gaps in between the lines from the opponent, a very good first touch, a very good continue of the game forward. He’s not really focusing on playing backwards, he’s always trying to play vertical, and I especially also like his reaction and his behaviour out of position and after losing the ball. “So I think he has a very interesting package that will help us.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

There was nothing on Bart Verbruggen (unspecified) or Julio Enciso (knee), meanwhile. Verbruggen suffered an issue in July but has been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming internationals. Enciso sustained a knee injury while playing for Paraguay at the Olympics at the beginning of August but was expected to return to training this week.

Solly March (knee) remains out.

As for Valentin Barco, his manager was asked specifically about the prospect of a loan move away for the £4.0m FPL defender. Nodding when the question was posed, Hurzeler gave the following answer:

“So the most important for me is that the players who I work with here know how we plan with them. We communicate very transparent with them and very open because, in the end, I will never play with hope for the players. I want the players happy, I want the players to develop, and we have to create an environment where they can develop. If a player doesn’t have the feeling that he can do it here, of course, then he has to look for another way. “I can’t comment on any [moves] because I don’t know it. The only thing I can say is the players know how we plan with them – and then it’s up to them.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

The Toffees are again set to be without Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Seamus Coleman (calf), James Garner (calf), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (foot) on Saturday.

Everton will miss also miss the suspended Ashley Young in north London, while James Tarkowski is a “maybe”.

“[Jarrad] is still a bit a way. He’s not close at the moment. A few of the lads are getting a bit closer – Seamus is getting a bit closer, Jimmy Garner is getting a bit closer and is just coming back in training with the group. “Tarky has got a maybe situation so we’re going to have to look at that going into the next game. We obviously know the right-back situation with the suspension of Youngy as well. Youssef [Chermiti] is a bit longer-term, Patterson is a bit longer term as well. “So, it’s still a challenge that’s ongoing and we haven’t got much of a situation to correct it with financially so we’ve just got to work with the players and hope they get back to being fully fit and staying fully fit.” – Sean Dyche

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes would have been proud of Julen Lopetegui’s response to the weekly team news question: the new Hammers boss said “let’s see” and “wait and see” when asked if there were any injuries.

“Let’s see tomorrow if we have a little problem with any players but I think tomorrow they are going to be ready. We have to wait until tomorrow to be very clear how all the players are going to be.” – Julen Lopetegui

He later cryptically added that West Ham have had “a little problem” in training.

Edson Álvarez was the only notable Gameweek 1 absentee for the Hammers. The Mexico captain suffered a hamstring injury while in action for his country at the Copa America in July.

Reports have suggested he could be back this weekend – and Lopetegui indeed said that the midfielder was “progressing well”, although pointed out he had been sidelined for a while.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (hamstring) has joined George Hirst (knee), Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Harry Clarke (Achilles) on the sidelines – and it won’t be a quick recovery either.

“We’ve had injuries to George Hirst, to Nathan Broadhead and now to Wes Burns – and none of those injuries are minor.” – Kieran McKenna

Loanee Kalvin Phillips can’t face his parent club, either.

We await further news on Ari Muric (calf) but the fact that it was at “fitness test” stage in Gameweek 1 suggests he’s close.

Cameron Humphreys (thigh) is back in training after a short spell on the sidelines.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo said that Danilo (ankle) will have surgery next week on the “serious injury” he suffered in Gameweek 1.

There’ll be no timescale for Danilo’s return until after his surgery.

We are awaiting news on Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga, who came off last weekend with what the Nottingham Post reporting described as “slight” issues.

LEICESTER CITY

Steve Cooper reported that the Leicester injury situation remains unchanged from Monday night.

The Foxes therefore remain without Patson Daka (ankle), Conor Coady (hamstring) and Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle).

Cooper said that new signing Oliver Skipp is “definitely available”, however.

