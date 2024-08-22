139
  1. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Good news about Minteh. Thanks. Was worried about 12 day protocol. Think I will start him now.

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bruno to Foden -4?

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nah

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Not for me but you do you

    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nope

    4. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      i would

    5. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      No, only for a free.

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Not this week, see Bruno one more and make sure Foden is starting

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *week

    7. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      No

    8. Ponduskongen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Not very good move, save transfer instead

  3. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I'm hoping ETH suggests De Ligt will start at 16:30

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Price?

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Worth the extra 0.5m over Maz or Colwill?

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        he's a bit of a goal machine, scores 5-8 goals every season.

        1. Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I can't see him being nailed. Only utd def that are nailed are Martinez and Dalot. Maz is fine for the next few gw's but when a LB gets fit he could be dropped. Plus licha could play LB.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          He scores 5-8 goals PER CLUB, you mean... he's never scored more than 4 league goals in a season (and that was 5 years ago)

          1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
            • 14 Years
            46 mins ago

            yeah league goals is usually 3 in 30

      2. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        no

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Journeyman.

  4. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Rutter sounds very interesting at 5.5m.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not while I've got Rogers & ESR for their fixtures

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Manager clearly has a lot of faith in him. Sounds like a good personality too. If I was planning on a cheap forward if WC happens in 4 or 6 I'm expecting him to be strongly in contention.

  5. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Which 4.0m def looked best?

    Mosquera? Playing for wolves..

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      yes

    2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      sepp van Der berg potentially soon.

      1. Puntillimon
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Good shout - 25m for him is crazy

  6. Fiona B
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Has this been the worst pre-season predictions for the so called "experts" and influencers?

    Quansa, Barco, Johnson, Nkunku..... etc

    It seems to me that in the quest for content and to be different, there has been some real barrel scraping going on.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I got Barco, but wasn't sure which 4m def to with, dead spot tbh

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      They get richer and richer while their advice gets worse and worse.

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I remember last season with the experts also jumping on Chelsea players who did naff all.

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      The only one decent enough to apologise for bad advice is Az. The rest will just cash your cheque, tell you to "make your own decisions" and block you.

      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Why should they apologise? People should make their own decisions and carry full responsibility if they make bad FPL choices

        1. Udogie-style
            52 mins ago

            Well they market themselves as "experts" and make money off this. What do they expect people to do but take their advice? You can't blame people who trusted them for being annoyed that their advice was just nonsense for clicks.

            Perhaps the lesson here is that they are not actually experts at all and should not be given any further support.

            1. Flaming Flamingo
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I expect people to make their own decisions. If they are copying picks from others and blaming them when it goes badly, then they should probably question why they are even playing frankly.

              The lesson should be for people to take agency over their own FPL teams. Make mistakes, learn from them, and most importantly have fun.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          As they should

      2. Flaming Flamingo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        It's GW1 and those are all cheap players, which inherently will bring with them more risk. That said, if these players not doing well encourages people to think for themselves then I am all for it

        1. Pumpkinhead
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          I agree with this. Ever since 'content' went main stream the template is so strong. Be unique, get creative. This is for fun and to win not to stress about hitting 10k every year!

      3. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        I considered a few of them, maybe even had them in drafts, but then realised that there was so much risk. The game has become a kind of meta-game now. A whole sea of players are going to invariably end up on a very similar number of points each week. I enjoy using FFS as it gives you tools to think for yourself, rather than just following a Twitter account and copying their choices.

      4. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yeah I fell for Nkunu and Quansah myself. Always need to follow your own gut instinct, that's when I do the best in this game anyways.

        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          whats wrong with nkunku pick?

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            See below:

      5. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        I don't have any but I NEVER understood the Nkunku love. Played like 100 minutes last year, Chelsea in shambles or at the very least not set. He could come good but I think most knew it was important to see more from Chelsea before investing.

      6. Fiona B
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        It seems that 5+ years ago there was genuine sensible solid advice being given. Now it is the same cookie cutter stuff in approach and design. Compare the thumbnails between Let'sTalkFPL and FPLRaptor. It is ridiculous.

        Boring, sensible picks do not get the clicks. So influencers all coalesce around a template which is really working in the margins.

        I get the point that people should be responsible for their own decisions, and I agree. But the influences need to caveat more and stop with the "give me views and listen to my advice because I've had X top 10K finishes".

        The rise in influencers has let to the meta point above and not been great for the game in general.

      7. Fiona B
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Bring back the good ol days of Mark, Granville and (the artist formally known as) Jonty. One podcast a week that focused on solid advice but also the humour / rivalry.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Indeed, now it's a case of who posts the most often, the loudest, & shouts down anyone who disagrees with them.

      8. el polako
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        The word “expert” when it comes to a fantasy game, where end results are generated by hundreds of random events should be taken lightly.

      9. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think that's unfair. Quansah and Barco both played a lot pre-season. They were informed educated guesses. What's occurred since is out of their hands.

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Does anyone know how Brighton are circumventing the 12 day concussion protocol?

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        maybe just doing a CT scan.

        Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Day 7 RTP permitted only if
        exceptional criteria met

        https://www.thefa.com/-/media/cfa/global/files/2023/the-fa-concussion-guidelines.ashx

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Return to Play under enhanced care pathway

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        It's 7 days minimum

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        He wasn’t concussed

    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hurzeler was nodding when the Barco question came up. I have long been advocating for body language to be taken into consideration -- it adds a lot of context to the black and white text of a team news quote.

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah apparently 85% of communication is body language. It's what I'll be paying attention to later with ETH when he gets asked about De Ligt.

    7. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      From Romano:

      "Manchester United are now close to getting Manu Ugarte deal done!

      As revealed last week, #MUFC want to proceed with loan + obligation to buy and meeting with PSG was positive.

      No bids for Ederson — Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed.

      Deal at final stages".

      Man Utd defence improves significantly with this signing.

      1. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        54 mins ago

        And Bruno's prospects also improves?

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          Oh definitely. Ugarte loves to distribute quickly after winning the ball...which will be either to Mainoo or Bruno. Bruno will then look for the wide forwards in transition, could result in assists.

      2. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        Casemiro has started very well, lost weight, so I can't see ugarte starting every game. But yeah utd def does look it will be better than last year. Martinez at 4.5m set and forget for the season is certainly an option. Although he doesn't get many attacking points

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          51 mins ago

          Against the big teams Casemiro and Ugarte could both start, Mainoo super sub.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            Rocking up to the Etihad with a Ugarte-Casemiro-McTominay midfield - pure football terrorism

            1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
              • 14 Years
              23 mins ago

              McTominay does like a goal against City ha.

          2. Malkmus
            • 13 Years
            46 mins ago

            I think in the big games it will be Mainoo, Case and Ugarte in mf with bruno as false 9, like cup final. I don't think mainoo gets dropped, but will be rested occasionaly.

            1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
              • 14 Years
              21 mins ago

              ETH does enjoy Mason Mount's pressing as well.

              1. Malkmus
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Very true. There was a mf drop off when he was subbed v fulham

    8. KneejerkJoe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Any chance Henderson can lose his place for Johnstone or is he safe to go for with a 4.0 non playing keeper on bench?

      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        It's a bit concerning.
        Anderson is confirmed no1 and johnson as result has asked to leave.
        But as yet nobody seems to be interested.
        In anderson has another bad game we could be looking at a change in no1 sooner than later

        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Henderson*

      2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        32 mins ago

        he's pretty much nailed. Johnstone put in a transfer request and the Georgian keeper Liverpool is signing is staying on loan at Valencia not Bournemouth this year, so Johnstone and Ramsdale may end up at Forest, Wolves Bournemouth, Southampton etc.

      3. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Barring injury Hendo should start every game. Johnstone will be moved on either by transfer or loan as soon as a suitable option is available.

    9. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      A'noon all.

      I've been looking at fixture trends to see which teams have good runs. So far the following look good to me:

      - City gw 7-11 look amazing, triple up needed
      - Arsenal gw 6-8
      - Spurs - gw 5-11
      - Brentford gw 6-13

      Anyone have any others?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Villa 3-9
        Liverpool 4-8
        Chelsea 2-7....

        1. Pumpkinhead
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          I would go as far as saying Liverpool 1-8 gws are great. How anyone looked at those and went with no pool is beyond me.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Liverpool assets in general yes. Specific Liverpool assets requires more discussion with budget, captaincy etc

          2. Malkmus
            • 13 Years
            29 mins ago

            Indeed. I think I need to get TAA in but will be very tricky. Almost hope chelsea/palmer bomb so I can use that 10m

          3. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Lots chose Quansah

    10. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Start Minteh over Gordon?
      I expect Brighton to score 2 goals
      Newcastle 1 or 2

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Gordon but I might be biased, can't confirm.

    11. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Felix 6.5m

    12. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Joao Felix 6.5m!

      Love to see it.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        No 10 his ?

        1. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nah Felix will be NR.14 and should play on the wings or maybe false nine, Palmer and Enzo rotating at 10

      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Love to see what?

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          21 mins ago

          same price as Nkunku is delightful.

          1. Mirror Man
              4 mins ago

              Not for long

            • Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              just now

              If you say so

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Chelsea the equivalent of buying into a plague team

          1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            name your 'plague XI' Merlin.

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Throw 43 rune stones up into the air hoping that one of them is one of your 8 GK. Problem?

        3. El Muñeco
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          I do think one of Neto, Nkunku and Felix will become the pick. Just got to guess which one...

      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Best Porro replacement if out?

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Alex moreno?

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          Lacking info
          - rest of defence
          - budget

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            TAA Hall Robinson Barco , probably looking at a 4.5m def

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              31 mins ago

              Likely fine with Porro (see post below).

        3. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          41 mins ago

          There's not really anyone worthy atm with 5.5m price point. A price downgrade to munoz, udogie maybe.
          Plenty of 4.5m worth looking at

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            4.5m who? Got Hall and Robinson

            1. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              Digne, Davis, moreno, awb maybe

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Don't like Maz or Colwill?

                1. potatoace
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I dunno enough about che defence yet to know if colwill is nailed

      4. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Start esr or bowen?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Bowen easily

        2. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          It’s very close, Andersen missing for Palace may make their defense unstable so go for Bowen

        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen, ESR has still to prove beiing a fantasy asset

      5. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        White to TAA this week for free? Or hold and save?

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          That's one of the better transfers I've seen suggested here. I think you should yeah.

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Hold.

        3. Ponduskongen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          If i was able to make that move, i would do it in a heartbeat.

      6. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Manu keep spending money, they buy Ugarte now, if they fail to get top 4 Ten Hag should resign

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Why would he resign when he's got 2 years left

        2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          35 mins ago

          5th they are expecting is CL qualification this season. I'm expecting top 5.

      7. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Who is nailed in the City defence?

        1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
          • 14 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ederson

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ederson...

          For defenders, no one is nailed. Gvardiol likely higher % to play most games imo

        3. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          Gvardiol
          And maybe dias for timebeing

      8. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Porro spotted in training

        https://x.com/FPL__Rashy/status/1826596701228200367?t=vAF39RD1ak57Msvdhwy7Xg&s=19

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Spurs training clip

          https://x.com/SpursOfficial/status/1826591061138870306?t=8280LGQXHPOjssi6WRSMKw&s=19

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          O lovely, love saving a ft

        3. Ponduskongen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          Nice spot!

        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          You're legend, thanks!

      9. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Ederson
        Walker (Lewis)
        Dias Akanji (Stones)
        Gvardiol (Ake)
        Rodri
        KDB (Gundogan/Kovacic)
        Foden
        Bilva (Savinho/Bobb)
        Haaland
        Doku (Grealish)

        Too good not to win the PL unless Haaland/Rodri get injured

        1. Mirror Man
            25 mins ago

            So one injury away from not good enough.

            1. Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              One injury away if it occurs in 2 out of 20 players which isn’t that likely

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Considering Haaland has already missed 20 games for City in 2 seasons, it's pretty likely

                1. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Makes his hit rate all the more remarkable.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    64 league goals in 63 starts is mad

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Arsenal squad not too bad either...

          • Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Could say the same about arsenal tho

            Raya(ramsdale)
            White (tomiyasu)
            Gabriel saliba (timber)
            Calafiori (zinchenko)
            Partey (jorginho)
            Rice (merino?)
            Odegaard
            Saka(nelson)
            Havertz(jesus)
            Trossard (martinelli)

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Still ok to keep Spurs and target Everton.

          Seamus Coleman and James Garner are getting closer. James Tarkowski is a 'maybe' due to a slight muscular issue, while the Toffees are struggling at right-back, with Nathan Patterson longer-term and Ashley Young suspended.

          https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1826602279450886643?t=SJtsu59lOiVGKxA8s8vp_w&s=19

          1. Skalla
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            I am keeping my triple Spurs vs EVE the plan was to cap Son GW2 with no Haaland/Salah but might go Bruno or Jota instead

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Son would be my preferred captain over Bruno/Jota

        3. Johnh1995
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Our league has a manager of the month which i would like to win.Week 1 got me 81 points but week 2 , nearly all are playing away. I have a choice.
          1, Free hit to change all team yo play at home or
          2, Triple captain Hasrland.
          Any ideas?

        4. Sospeter
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Is Robinson injured? Some news circulating

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ignore - not from a legitimate source

        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Got 0.5 ITB, which upgrade do you prefer?
          A. Amad > ESR
          B. J Pedro > Muniz
          C. Play one of Amad or J Pedro and save FT

        6. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Who wins this clash H2H?

          Salah, Jota and Solanke v Haaland, Nkunku and Pedro

        7. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          What’s my best move with this bunch?

          Porro back, Gordon away, Gabriel away at Villa

          Henderson
          Porro, Robinson, Lewis
          Saka, ESR, Gordon, Jota
          C Haaland, Solanke, Isak

          4m Rogers, Gabriel, Hall,

