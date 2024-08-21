411
  1. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Most difficult part of WC is 4.5m keeper

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      He sells Matz Sels on the bus tour

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Think I'm going Sanchez

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        If Jorgensen looks OK on Thursday I think he'll be pushing for Sanchez's spot very soon

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Agreed. At least I hope. After telling the person beside me watching the game on Sunday, "Sanchez will pass to the opponent at least once this game", Sanchez proceeded to pass directly to a City player. First goal not his fault but 2nd he could have done better. Did make a couple of nice saves at least.

          Open Controls
    3. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like the Flekken Henderson rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        I might just opt for Raya + Gvardiol

        Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would be Sa for me

      Open Controls
  2. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Are there any better clubs at the transfermarket in England than Man City and Brighton and any worse than Chelsea and Man United?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Forest were dreadful last season

      Open Controls
    2. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Brentford are up there, just bad luck with injuries (Igor Thiago)

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Man City bought an entire back 5 under Pep that was garbage (Mangala, Bravo, etc.) and then just spent 200m the next summer on another back 5.

Short memories.

      Short memories.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Great transfer window that... no ones done better.

        Also MU has done some awful deals this transfer window under new management and owners.

        Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      City spend badly all the time (£100m on Grealish, £55m on Nunes, £50m on Phillips, £55m on Doku) - it just doesn't get talked about because:

      A) they win everything anyway
      B) they have a tiny fan-base so nobody bothers writing about them

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bought and sold like 10 LBs since Pep took over.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          £60m on a French P*rtey being the worst of all

          Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably biased as a Liverpool fan but I'd say we do pretty smart business. Nunez and Keita the only real flops in recent history (still time for Nunez to come good tbf)

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Didn't realise you were a Liverpool fan. Must be the first time you have mentioned that.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Aren't you just a ray of sunshine

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            You trotted out that same line before as well.
            Are you a bot or NPC? Or just a Liverpool fan with no patter?

            Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      What criteria are you rating them on? City have loads of money and they waste a lot of it. Brihhton are overrated. A brutal defence and a few tippy tappy lads like Mitoma, delighted to get into Europa League. Arguably Arsenal have dome good dealings under Arteta, getting rid of Ozil and Aubameyang off the books was shrewd. Villa have been shrewd under Emery too.

      Open Controls
    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      City only the 17th highest spender this summer, see https://www.skysports.com/transfer-centre

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Does this look alright?

    Raya
    Andersen Robinson Hall
    Saka Jota Bruno Eze
    Haaland Solanke Isak

    Matthews THB Winks Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Double Fulham defence could be alright this week but probably not what you wanted long term

      Open Controls
  4. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    A) Saka & Solanke

    or

    B) Son & Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      SAS

      Open Controls
    3. SKENG
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. SKENG
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trent Munoz Robinson
    Saka Jota Gordon Eze ESR
    Haaland Isak

    Bentley Pedro Johnson Aina*

    Aina limped off in the first half and they just got Alex Moreno for LB. Would you fix Aina (transfer to another 4.5 defender) or save FT here? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Save. You're gonna want to play those 3 for the foreseeable anyway.

      Open Controls
  6. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Foden or Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      w8

      Open Controls
      1. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        just now

        ?

        Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Henderson

    TAA, Robinson, Hall

    Salah, Jota, Nkunku, ESR

    Haaland (c), Isak, Solanke

    Bentley, Winks, Johnson, Barco

    GTG here?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any updates on Porro?

    If out play Gabriel or Hall?

    Henderson
    #Porro, Robinson, Lewis
    Saka, ESR, Gordon, Jota
    C Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    4m Rogers, Gabriel, Hall,

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      He'll play

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sweet, keep back three or play Gabriel?

        Open Controls
  9. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    331717 players have transferred in Mazraoui so far, the most by a country mile yet no price rise as off yet. Quansah had a £0.1m drop when he surpassed 10k transfers out. Is Mazraoui price locked?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      New addition to game, needs another player to rise to calibrate

      Open Controls
  10. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Assuming Porro plays, GTG and roll FT?

    Henderson

    Porro/Gab/TAA

    Salah/Jota/Nkunku/Saka

    Wood/Isak/Solanke

    Flekken/Murphy/Hall/Harwood-Bellis

    Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Congrats Livramento owners, you win.

    https://x.com/JoelBlandSport/status/1826226194993324223

    Open Controls

