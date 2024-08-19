37
Scout Notes August 19

FPL notes: Savinho injury latest, Pep on Lewis + Eze unlucky

Victories for Manchester City and Brentford are the focus of our next Scout Notes article.

SAVINHO INJURY UPDATE

Savinho’s (£6.5m) Premier League debut was cut short by a knee injury on Sunday.

A collision towards the end of the first half saw the Brazilian replaced at the break, with Phil Foden (£9.5m) taking over on the right.

Pep Guardiola, however, delivered a positive update in his post-match presser:

“Some disturbance in the knee. He said he knows perfectly why, he’s had it in the past. Apparently, it’s not a big, big problem. He will be ready for, hopefully, next Saturday.” – Pep Guardiola on Savinho

No player created more chances (three) or completed more dribbles (three) than Savinho in the first half, in a lively display that saw him regularly switch sides with Jeremy Doku (£6.5m).

“I know that Savio likes to play on the right, and Doku left. And normally what happens is I have to put Savio right, and Doku left. But I wanted players who go to attack more to the byline; [Doku] right and [Savio] left.”

“The secret is then [when they switched] they decided, I didn’t say anything. In certain points, Doku over there [on the right], I said to Juanma [Lillo], ‘What is he doing?!’ And they changed, and after they started to play good. So that’s why I learn that I have to put the players in positions that maybe they’re comfortable…” – Pep Guardiola

As for Foden, these were his first minutes since Euro ’24. Easing his way back into action, he wasn’t particularly involved, but there’s surely plenty more to come from him in the coming weeks.

LEWIS “A TOP, TOP PLAYER”

Rico Lewis (£4.5m) impressed in pre-season and was superb again at right-back on Sunday.

The youngster stuck to his defensive duties well but also contributed in attack, often stepping into midfield. He even had the ball in the back of the net, only for it to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Handed an extended break after his Euro ’24 participation, positional rival Kyle Walker (£5.5m) will probably be back soon. However, based on Sunday’s evidence, Lewis should get further opportunities to show his quality.

“In the one-against-ones defensively, he’s unbelievable. Arriving in the final-third, as a full-back, in the inside channel, how many times? In the pockets, he moves like a player few times I’ve seen in my life. He does everything good; one-against-one defensively, blocking shots in the first-half from Nkunku, he’s always ready, he moves inside and outside perfectly. Honestly, Rico is a top, top player. A top player.” – Pep Guardiola on Rico Lewis

Lewis’ forward forays did somewhat limit Josko Gvardiol’s (£6.0m) influence, however.

When Lewis ‘inverted’, the Croat tucked in, restricting him to just 12 touches in the final-third, the fewest he’s managed in a single match since Gameweek 15 of 2023/24.

His owners will at least be content with a clean sheet and six points.

Further forward, City weren’t at their fluent best but they still got the job done.

51.6%-owned forward Erling Haaland (£15.0m) put the champions ahead, before Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) – who excelled in the ‘Rodri’ role – sealed the win with a fine late strike.

Haaland’s opener was assisted by Bernardo Silva (£6.5m), who has now created six goals in his last seven Premier League games, dating back to Gameweek 34.

“I had the feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage. Always he felt tired but with the Euros not being there, he is rested and feels good. The goal was magnificent. These are numbers like Messi and Ronaldo, that controlled everything in the last decade. His numbers are that level. To do that in this country is unbelievable.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

NKUNKU OFF ON 58’

Enzo Maresca’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 2-0 defeat, but they were a match for City for large parts.

Just one shot separated the sides, with the Blues surprisingly posting a superior xG (1.23/0.82).

Chelsea started in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m) in the ’10’ role, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) on the right and Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m) on the left.

Above: Chelsea’s average position map v Man City in Gameweek 1, featuring Enzo (8), Palmer (20) and Nkunku (18)

Nkunku made some dangerous runs in behind but could not consistently get the better of Lewis. Still, it was a surprise to see him subbed off early, with Pedro Neto (£6.5m) taking his place on 58 minutes.

As for Palmer, he was quiet, failing to register a single shot in the box.

Instead, Nicolas Jackson (£7.5m) had a goal chalked off by VAR and Neto would have scored on his debut had it not been for Lewis’ goal-line clearance.

“I thought our performance was good. We don’t like to lose but I thought the performance was there. We competed against the best team in the world and we competed for large parts at the same level and in some moments were even better. We created chances and I think the big difference between us and them was especially in the box and the way they managed the ball in the last parts of the game but they are masters at that. Overall, I think our performance was quite good.

“I think today we were better than the last game, against Inter Milan, and I think that this is the most important thing – to improve game-by-game. For me, it is very clear that we are improving and the direction is the right direction. I said the other day that I didn’t expect the team to already be this [far] ahead so the direction is a good one and I don’t have any doubt that day by day we are getting better and we are going to have days where we win games and we will be happier.” – Enzo Maresca

EZE UNLUCKY

Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) saw his superb free-kick ruled out on Sunday after the referee blew his whistle for what he thought was a foul – a decision he later apologised for.

It proved to be a key turning point, with Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m) putting Brentford ahead shortly after.

Eze continued to cause Thomas Frank’s side problems, however, racking up seven shots.

If Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) had timed his run better, he’d have bagged an assist.

Overall, Palace generally played okay but they lacked an end product, with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) understandably rusty having only recently returned from the Olympics.

Meanwhile, it’s now five assists in 14 matches for Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) under Oliver Glasner, having forced Palace’s equaliser at the Gtech.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney (£7.5m) was not in the matchday squad amid “transfer interest” but it didn’t seem to matter, with Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) both finding the net.

With new boy Igor Thiago (£6.0m) – earmarked as Toney’s replacement – ruled out until late 2024, Mbeumo could potentially become Brentford’s key attacker for their nice run in Gameweeks 6-13.

If Toney isn’t around, he might even be on penalties.

  1. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    4.5 defenders . . .
    Likely going to transfer Quansah out, given my defense of Gvardiol, Robinson, Quansah, Barco, and Faes almost certainly depends on Quansah starting. Curious about folks' take -- here's mine:

    TL;DR: Move Quansah out. Probably move in someone from Aston Villa or Newcastle. I lean Konsa.

    The nosebleed version:
    - Quansah. Likely to rotate, at best, and if your bench, as is mine, looks like Barco + Faes, well, it probably makes sense to make a move soon rather than later. The reason: if you wait and see on Quansah, he's going to drop to 4.4, and then you're stuck with a 4.0. Would rather hold serve with another 4.5
    - ManU defenders. Lisandro or Mazraoui make some sense. Mazraoui, though, could lose his spot to Luke Shaw. I've read that Dalot might be a transfer target for Real Madrid, which would open things up and make Mazraoui a nice add. I sort of like ManU's defense this year -- two years ago, they had the most CS in the league, and maybe they'll figure it out. That said, they have a rough stretch upcoming: Brighton (A), Liv (H), Southhampton (A), Crystal P (A), Tot (H), Aston Villa (A). So, basically only one game that looks like it could be a good shot at a clean sheet. No gracias.
    - Newcastle guys. Between Hall, Livramento, and Hall, there are some good options, but (1) Trippier is likely to make the squad, if he doesn't leave, which will impact either Hall or Livra (or both); and (2) Guehi could be on the way (which would impact Burn). I don't like the look of their fixtures in the near term: Bou (A), Tot (H), Wolves (A), Fulham (A), MCI (H), Everton (A). Lots of away games, with Spurs and MCI thrown in. Ugh.
    - Aston Villa. Don't love these guys as options, individually, but after Arsenal in week 2, they have some nice fixtures: Leicester (A), Everton (H), Wolves (H), Ipswich (A), and MUN (H). I like their chances of a clean sheet in 2-3 of those matches. Not sure whom to chose, and don't love Arsenal this coming week.
    - Brighton. Boy, they like to score, and their defenders do get somewhat involved, but their opponents are up and down: MUN (H), Ars (A), Ips (H), NFO (H), Che (A), Spurs (H) is an uneven patch -- up and down. Probably a no.
    - Rico Lewis, ManCity. Nice fixtures, but I'm not convinced that he's nailed, and I don't want to deal with another defensive transfer before week 6 or so.
    - Crystal Palace. I'm already on Henderson, and their defense isn't good enough for a double-up. That said, could roll the dice on Guehi, with a move to Newcastle as upside.
    - Everton. Sieve-like defense with several folks out. Wait and see.
    - Chelsea. Nice run of fixtures: Wolves (A), Palace (H), Bournemouth (A), West Ham (A), Brighton (H), NFO (H). Fofana and Colwill stand out at 4.5, if they stay in the lineup.

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Youve gone very far down the rabbit hole trying to replace one rotation risk with a bunch of conjecture and rumor. I think you need to find a solid starter. It’s Anderson, Dunk, Konsa or Burn

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yes, for sure it's down the rabbit hole, though I hope you didn't mean that as a pejorative. I just thought it'd be helpful to others, who have suggested the above and other options. Wanted to share my thinking. As for the specifics:
        - Anderson -- already have Henderson, so no. Don't want to double up, not only so that I can spread risk but also to avoid blocking a 3rd Palace player.
        - Dunk -- Brighton's fixtures are tough -- tougher than Villa. That defense isn't as good as Aston Villa.
        - Burn -- if Guehi arrives, he's a risk. Like him a lot otherwise.

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I’m happy with the palace double up, fixtures are good.

          Sounds like you want Konsa, solid choice

    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Love your thinking there mate.

      I’m on the same boat with
      Henderson
      TAA, Porro, Quansah*, Barco*, B Johnson*

      I have shortlisted these players as potential replacements for Q:
      Rico Lewis
      Mazraoui/Martinez
      Guehi (hoping that he gets his transfer)

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I like it, Vazza.
        - Rico. If I had a fourth defender whom I liked, I'd probably go with Lewis, on the idea that if he doesn't play, he likely doesn't play the entire game, and I'd fall back on my 4th defender in a 3 man backline.
        - ManU. Fixtures are rough, and I'm not sure whether either of those guys are nailed.
        - Guehi. Agreed. I've been thinking about him, too, as the alternative to Konsa, whom I'm not thrilled about.

    3. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m going to print this out and put it on the fridge!

  2. Elmoelite
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      What happened with crystal palace. Everyone was banking on them and defense

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        They played a good side away from home. Guehi leaving is a disaster for them defensively.

      2. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        They all laugh when I try to pick Flekken and they choose Henderson.

        Next we know, Henderson concede more than Flekken .. lol hahaha

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Cool kids have both

          1. 3 A
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            0.5 can go a long wayyy... Between not starting Dewsbury Hall to Dzoboslai or Nkunku... 🙂

            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Nkunku is going to be great. Anyone expecting returns vs city is on the pipe

            2. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Look at the rotation though.

            3. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              I don’t even like rotating keepers..
              Wham H
              Sou H
              Lei H
              Manure H
              Wham H again
              Wolves H
              Forest A
              Ipswich H
              Wolves A
              Fulham H
              Everton A

              Give me all the points

    • AnarChYs7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Vote on my Quansah replacement. For context, my keeper is Henderson and other defenders are Porro, GabbyXL, Robinson and a 4.0. And I have 0.5 ITB.

      1. 4.5 Villa defender. I'd have him sub against Arsenal, and then they have a good run of fixtures.
      2. Cucurella. He looked so solid (BPS?), and they have a nice run of fixtures too.
      3. One of Burn or Livramento if the latter is nailed. I thought the latter looked the best of his partners.
      4. Munoz. Just double up on Palace defence.
      5. Dunk. Or any other Brighton lad.

      1. AnarChYs7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Wow okay, I just saw the write-up posted by the gentlemen top of the page.

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yours is better

          2, 4, 1 in that order, need to decide if you want to hold that .5. I’d be tempted to go Konsa and hold since it’s the 4th def

          Cucurella is absolutely one to own for FPL. Hate him as a defender.

          1. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            In case you didn’t see it in previous thread, shoot me an email at the below address and I’ll explain

            shakedown10983@gmail.com

            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Over my head, all good though 😉

              1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                We think you’re good, hence the message.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        6) Robinson

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Sorry, you already have him. Konsa/Cucu.

      3. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        If you have the extra 0.5, I like Munoz of that list. He's way up the field, playing in the box, regardless of the Palace double up. Cucu is good, but I don't know that I'd pay the extra 0.5 for him.

        So I'd go 4,1, 2.

    • Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Is price changes in 45mins time?

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Would have happened at half past, had there been any

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Oh thanks for that! Will keep an eye from tomorrow onwards!

    • lugs
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      The transfer interest for Toney is from Saudi Arabia apparently, but it just dawned on me that Man City have no backup anymore for Haaland after Alvarez was sold, so a move to City would make a lot of sense especially with Haalands injury record

      that would really throw a spanner in the works for Haaland owners though, 15m for a player that could miss some easy games and be taken off early in other ones, as a non owner i hope that happens. 😆

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Eze has been linked with MCI and is far more likely to go there. People were wondering if he waved goodbye to his fans after last game, but I haven't seen it yet. MCI is not after Toney, Arsenal was linked earlier imo.

        1. lugs
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I'm just speculating, Toney to City would make sense in a lot of ways, I mean they did buy Kalvin Phillips not long ago so anything is possible lol, as for Eze I hope he doesn't go there, he could turn into another Grealish, having his best years wasted on the bench

        2. 7rjngs lollygagger
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Relatively good source says the release clause for Eze has expired. If so, Parish won't be selling for anything remotely viable at this stage of the window.

    • 7rjngs lollygagger
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      New season goals

      Top 1K (Hall of Shame)
      Top 100 (Timor Leste)

      Will need to up my game and the second one looks the more challenging

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I’ll take your Timor Leste and raise you Christmas Island!

        1. 7rjngs lollygagger
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Only discovered too late that I could have applied for Antarctica.

    • Wakanda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      any updates on Quansah ? depressing to see a HT sub.. should i remove him ?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        no

        1. Wakanda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          i assume its due to tactical reason then

