  1. Solly The Seagull
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Save ft here? 0itb

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
    Salah Saka Son Nkunku
    Isak Wood Muniz

    Matthews Harwood Quansah Sangare

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yep

  2. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Thin margins GW1. Im on 69 and 870k. ML rival on 63 at 1.85m.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      58 here at 2.9m

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Can easily turn on a sixpence GW2. 4 top 500k GWs in a row could see anyone top 10k.

        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Reminding myself to not take a hit!

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      I am on 63 too. But my or is 1.55 not 1.85

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Must be 500k on 63. Very fine margins indeed.

    3. dshv
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      85 (porro and solanke to go). 39k rank.

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well done buddy. Nice.

  3. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    My real team. I needed more hate, was almost brutal enough. No, this is my team. (until tomorrow at least)

    Sels. (Lis.)
    Trent. Maz. Robinson. (Greaves. Mosq)
    Salah. Marty. La Paq. Szob. (lavia)
    Haaland. Solanke. Isak.

    Please. More brutality this time.

    PS. Really unsure of Szob. Was in all my Euros team til they got the chop. any ideas?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      I would WC that team

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Are you drunk?

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      McFly plays football?

    4. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Sels. (Lis.)
      Saliba. Maz. Robinson. (Greaves. Mosq)
      Salah. Saka. La Paq. (lavia)
      Wellbeck. Haaland. Isak.

      Better? Salah and Haaland go nowhere

      And no I am 77 days without a drink (I go to AA)

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        OOPs, ha it's as if I am drunk.

        Kulu is in the mids

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Who’s La Paq? Maz? Lis?

        So confused, can do much better than this for a WC team

      3. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        If thats true mate, nice one. You should be proud and resolute. I knew that would backfire. Seriously strong guy. Might explain the maverick tendency on WC.

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Keep Quansah or transfer out? Don't have a great bench.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      probably out for Robinson for me

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Need to see your full team

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Raya
        Quansah Robinson Hall
        Saka Bruno Eze Jota
        Haaland Solanke Isak

        Matthews Harwood-Bellis Winks Mykolenko

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Nice team. So, tell me Dark, is the idea simply to copy every second team you see? It's working well mate. Congrats. PS. Like the Winks call

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          What was the thinking behind selecting this defence? Surely you knew the likes of Quansah and Hall are not nailed.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Massive mistake. Started making the team a day before the deadline. Wasn't clued on this year at all.

    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      He needs to go, just a question of when. Can you really not start anyone?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Have Robinson Hall Quansah Mykolenko Harwood-Bellis

  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    yeah good theme here TH, lots of players in and out after a months hard tinkering ,70 with porro left and pleased to have avoided,4,5 goalies (raya)
    quansah (trent) barco (mosquera) and bowen (jota)and finally landed on havertz as well,wonder what others think after their marathon tinker...

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Happy with team, disappointed Haaland cap only got 1 goal and not max baps. I always seem to get cap pick wrong and its drags the rest of my team down.

    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Quansah is my only regret.
      Last min change to have Saka over Kai.
      Let's see if Solanke pays off.

    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      reply fail to the hunts thoughts page1

    4. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      69 and Solanke and Van De Ven to play. Happy with team, except I might prefer Mboomo, or Eze to Gordon, or Doku even. I have mo city, no Arsneal, so am considering free hit wk 2 and 3 city. Otherwise plan is to wildcard week 6 or 7

  6. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    thoughts on this WC team?

    Martinez 4.0
    TAA Konsa Fofana VDV 4.0
    Palmer Jota Diaz Rogers 4.5
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    want muniz and foden too but can't fit them really

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      sorry mazroui for konsa. both 4.5

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Still nope. Can't be better than current team

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      4 Villa players shows that you are a troll

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        just now

        😐

    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Are you sure about WC in GW2?
      Seems kinda committal with limited info, and can't go back if something goes wrong.

  7. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Worth moving Mykolenko to Robinson?

    Henderson
    Porro, Burn, Mykolenko
    Salah, Saka, Eze, Murphy
    Isak, Haaland (c), Wood
    (Bentley. Harwood-Bellis, Winks, Barco*)

    0.0itb.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      No

    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Murphy is a bigger issue

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Not yet he's not. His subbing was because of Schar's red. Id give him a few weeks yet. Great wee player.

  8. Zilla
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Nkunku being substituted early and actually realizing how many players are competing for his position in Chelsea has put me off for now.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      With their rampant subs and changes, this kinda eased my fears of not owning Palmer 🙂

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Chelsea is like a bus that you know will likely crash with only a few survivors, so the safest thing to do is simply not to get on it.

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Do you work for National Express?

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            When you're sad and feeling blue
            With nothing better to do
            Don't just sit there feeling stressed
            Take a trip on the National Express

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              On the National Express, there's a jolly hostess
              selling crisps and tea!

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Lets just give chelsea some easier ganes to judge nkunku

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Don't buy don't sell

    4. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      It’s one game, against City…..just chill for now and see how he does Vs Wolves

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Keep for gw2 and then reassess

  9. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    how would you rate watkins, palmer and foden going forward?

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      They're all premium choices

    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Palmer could have had a couple of assists today. He will be gold next 6. Foden is a dice roll. Watkins will almost match last year numbers. One to get on good runs

  10. Gooner Kebab
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Glad to see a few decent 5.0 mid options this season

  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    thoughts on KDB?

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      He's top banana , just comes with the threat of the odd benching , especially around champ league time

    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not worth injury risk. Too many times he is out then you are burning a transfer. I'd only get in a week where week after I was going to wildcard

  12. Lord of Ings
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Nkunku off before the hour mark wasn’t ideal… who would you start in gw2?
    A) Nkunku
    B) Murphy
    Still on Nkunku at the moment but confused now.. Bou could be a decent attacking fixture.

  13. The Royal Robin
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any Forest fans here? Is Aina likely to be back for the weekend?

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      damn I missed you 😀 nice to see you again

  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/rRn8kYJIvvQ?si=mywk1eNFUrtmHrtb

    This is a good watch

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Particularly enjoyed the questions about sandwiches at the end 😆

  15. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Ruben Dias nailed for the next 2?

  16. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any chance Quansah drops tonight?

    1. DangerFC
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Very unlikely

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nah. -24%. Will tail off. Thu or Fri if at all.

  17. DangerFC
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Have gone with no haaland.
    Plan was to go from Bruno to foden for fw 2 but kdb is another option.

    Who would you prefer?
    Kdb or foden

    1. GE
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden

    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Doku

  18. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who would you transfer out of this team for GW2?

    Raya
    Livramento - Quansah - Hall
    Salah - Saka - Son - Diogo Jota
    Isak - Havertz - Solanke
    (Lis - Iroegbunam - Davis - Greaves)

    Shall I hope Quansah plays and risk playing an Ipswich defender vs City if he doesn’t?
    The FT transfer could be valuable I guess?!

  19. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    best 4.0 defender else than HB? (if he is the best one!)

  20. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    I always forget but are prices locked at the start? And how long does it normally last?

  21. Paddy Gooner
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    I'm thinking about trading Gordon for Joelinton, to free up some funds. Any chance their prices might change tonight?

    1. GE
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did you bring in Gordon just for one GW?

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      http://www.fplstatistics.com

  22. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start Quansah or Hall GW2?

    1. GE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hall

  23. GE
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    1) Play Quansah or Harwoood-Bellis (NFO home)
    2) Do Quansah -> Robinson/other 4.5 def

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve got the same dilemma as well

      Currently on 1

  24. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    do you think sanchez will keep his place?

  25. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    No Haaland no City crew...

    Wildcard game week 2?!

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      i would

      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        With ability to bank 5 free transfers it's possible to plan for big weeks this year, so I think I will.

        PS watching Arsenal Wolves highlights and Daka owners lucky for points.

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ive only got Haaland and am doing nothing GW2. Id -4 to right the mistake of no Haaland. CS probably banked for them too and Foden coming back so maybe a WC is right but feels awfully early.

  26. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    just now

    is doku worth the risk?
    worried about grealish starting over him

  27. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    This line up for gw2 correct?

    Henderson
    VDV, Hall, Robinson
    Salah, Jota, Eze, ESR
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    Fab, Murphy, Konsa, Mykolenko

    Should I sell Myko or wait a week?

