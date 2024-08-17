Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back! And so with it comes all the associated agony and occasional ecstasy.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 1 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

We say ‘projected’ bonus but it should really also be ‘current’. The Bonus Points System is being slightly revised this season, which you can read about here.

“FPL managers should be aware that as of this season, all points are only final approximately one hour after the LAST MATCH of the Gameweek, meaning points and bonus points earned on a previous day are subject to change.” – Fantasy Premier League

So, tweaks can still be made until after Monday night’s clash at the King Power.

We have seen some scores already adjusted, indeed, with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) leaping from two to three bonus points this evening. This was presumably his shots on target being added to his BPS score.

GAMEWEEK 1: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 1: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

