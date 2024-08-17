400
400 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    What to do with Quansa??
    Do you reckon he'll start next game or is he done?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I doubt he starts the next game after Slot's comments. Was complimentary on Konate too. Plus Brentford are a physical team and Konate is a good matchup for that fixture.

      Probably not someone you can rely on going forward. Only sell if you absolutely have to though.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        I have Ben Johnson and Hall also so kinda need to fix the mistake I think, otherwise I have no safe cover.

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Similar situation here. Question is, who do we swap him for?
          Only candidates for me are Robinson & Konsa

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Robinson is tempting. I like to have defenders with at least some attacking threat.

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah that's a tough one. I probably would sell Quansah for a nailed option. Robinson looked okay. (Partly saying this as I have him.)

          With Hall & Johnson there's still chances they continue starting. Although for next week a bit up in the air.

          Open Controls
          1. adstomko
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            I may transfer before midnight in case he loses 0.1m, unless that’s unlikely this soon?!

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Who knows. Sometimes the kneejerkers are out in force and price changes are crazy.

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I wouldn't say that's likely tonight. Wait till after other fixture if you can.

              Open Controls
          2. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Hoping Hall did enough to get another start. And maybe Ipswich will play more attacking against slightly easier opposition so Johnson gets a chance. We'll see.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Burns got subbed off with what looked like a hamstring injury, so Johnson might start either way

              Open Controls
              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Good to know. Thanks.

                Open Controls
          3. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Sorry, I didn’t see anything from the Newcastle game. Why would Hall stop starting?

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Apparently Kelly played well when he came on for him. But Hall played 70 mins and they didn't concede. Would be harsh if he lost his spot following a 10 man slog to victory so not too concerned but you never know.

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Probably a reaction to his 70th minute sub

              But the lad was on a yellow card, and they were in siege mode with 10 men. Wouldn't be bothered by that

              Open Controls
    2. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Will take him out gw3

      Open Controls
  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Appreciate that
    a) I’m biased (as have Jota and not Salah)
    b) ITFC were always going to have a good 1st half a home
    c) it’s one game plus great fix to come…..AND
    d) with 200+ points year in year out eye test doesn’t mean much (he’s an FPL points machine)……BUT

    …..Having watched ITFC/LIVE @ PR today… I’d say Jota +5m saving = more dangerous than Sala…..

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm in the same situation as you. It really depends how the other 5m is performing, and how Jota is too (might not even start some)!

      Both are viable, for now 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m considering going with both. /Salah owner

      Open Controls
  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    OUT:
    Gabriel, Porro, Hall, Barco
    Saka, Díaz, ESR, Murphy
    Haaland

    IN:
    TAA, Gvardiol, Muñoz, Nedeljković
    Salah, Foden, Nkunku, Rogers
    Havertz

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Muñoz
    Salah Foden Jota Nkunku
    Isak Havertz Solanke

    Valdi Rogers Robinson Nedeljković

    I know WC this early seems stupid, but I tend to do it every season somehow.

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Horrible

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Horrible decision to WC or horrible team?

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Both. Nothing wrong with team bar Barco

          Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nedeljkovic doesn't start games so pointless

      Open Controls
    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not sure id ditch Haaland just before Ipswich at home and probably with a far stronger team around him. And id rather have Saka than Foden.
      Don't get me wrong, I like your new team, just seems mad to do it so soon.

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      dont WC Haaland out before Ipswich, just hold until first International Break. nothing is won or lost in this first 3 GWs

      Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why? Your team is not even bad

      Open Controls
    6. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      How on earth can you WC with nowhere near enough data to go off? Not even through GW 1 yet!
      But if you think this is the best way for you then that’s all that matters.

      Would not be getting rid of Gabriel or Saka, especially Haaland, this is craziness imo hehe

      Open Controls
    7. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Half those players either returned or didn't even play yet, so ofc no.

      Open Controls
    8. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Barco only one to really worry about- wouldn’t be playing WC for that

      Open Controls
  4. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    I kept 1.5m I'm guessing I might be using that to fix Barco. I punted on Murphy but he was subbed off because of red card right?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yea didn't do anything wrong. Someone had to give way after the red. I think he'll start next game unless something happens.

      Open Controls
  5. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sels (fab)
    Gabriel hall colwill (quansah konsa)
    Esr bruno jota nkunku (saka)
    Haland wood isak

    Which ?

    A) g2g
    B) quansah to burn/andersen/maz

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      A but start Saka over Wood or ESR

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Madness benching Saka imo.

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why on earth would you bench Saka?

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Why would you bench Saka- speechless!

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench Muñoz (WHU), Robinson (LEI) or ESR (LEI)?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am benching ESR personally but for Nkunku. You decision is tougher. I think you should play ESR over Robinson.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think I agree. Whu is capable to score and even though we have seen a lot of clean sheets, I prefer 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 over 4-3-3 with below premium assets.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      robinson

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Robinson, for now. Fulham defence concerned me on Friday

      Open Controls
  7. zensum
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Between these two players, who would u prioritize in getting in, assuming u have Salah n Saka:

    A) Jota
    B) Havertz

    Need an answer soon and any reasons why?

    Appreciate your thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota, better fixtures in short term

      Open Controls
      1. zensum
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Or would u stretch another 0.5 to have Isak instead of both?

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota for now. havertz tough 3 away games coming up and Brighton won't be push overs. When CL kicks in past GW5 then would prefer Havertz

      Open Controls
  8. Hello Palou
      6 mins ago

      83 points, just the keeper to play now.

      Decent enough start.

      Now have to ponder how the hell I get Haaland in.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        You have to use your banked points 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Hello Palou
            1 min ago

            Only way I can see is lose my Arsenal players. Not ideal but half the world owns Haaland.

            Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pedro > Wood? I know it’s early days but better fixtures and he knows how to score goals

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Wasn’t his goal his only shot all game? I’d prefer Muniz, more of an explosive player I feel

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Only if you have main targets: Haaland, Solanke and Havertz.

          Open Controls
      3. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Quansah > different 4.5m DEF, or wait and see?
        Just concerned price goes up even as soon as tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thinking the same but will try and wait until end of game week. Who you thinking for replacement?

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          He won't drop yet. And whose price is going up? MU players rise fast in price, so he is the only one.

          Open Controls
      4. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Three of my defenders are in the top 6 GW transfers out for that position.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.