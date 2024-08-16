The 12 remaining pre-Gameweek 1 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ll be bringing you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news updates here.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

For the headlines from the eight pressers held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

And for everything else you may need ahead of the big Premier League kick-off, there’s our epic FPL 2024/25 pre-season guide and the Gameweek 1 guide.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot confirmed in his Friday morning press conference that everyone was fit for the trip to Ipswich Town.

It was a fairly brief presser from the new Liverpool boss, devoid of too many stand-out quotes.

Slot did, however, give us his opinion on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I think a position for a player is always related to the team. It’s also my aim to bring the best out of the player but the first aim is to bring the best out of the team. It helps if you also bring the best out of the player. “Trent is known for playing the right full-back for all his life, I think. When he was a youngster he played in midfield. In the modern game you see a lot of full-backs going into the midfield, that is what he did last season once in a while. I saw him playing at the Euros in midfield. “So I think he’s capable of playing both positions really good, and then it’s up to me where I think he could help the team the most.” – Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best position

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The news that we were expecting came in Eddie Howe’s press conference.

Callum Wilson, who we knew was a major doubt for Gameweek 1 with a back injury, was ruled out of the clash with Southampton. He’ll miss the “first few games of the season”.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (back) are out longer term, the first two potentially until the end of 2024.

Matt Targett (Achilles) is closer to a return following his extended lay-off: the defender has started training with the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali‘s 10-month ban is nearing an end but he won’t be available until Gameweek 3.

“I think we’re definitely in a better position than we were for the majority of last season and certainly towards the back-end of last season. “We’ve got Nick Pope back fully fit – touch wood with all of these because we’ve still got training before we play! Joe Willock is in a lot better place, I wouldn’t say he’s 100% match fit – he’s had two games and trained well – but he’s certainly on the road to being the Joe Willock that we all know and love. Several other players who I think are in a lot better physical condition than last year. “But we still have the legacy of the injuries from last year, the long-term ones of Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. We lost Callum Wilson during the early stages of pre-season, he’s a huge miss. Lewis Miley. Matt Targett is making his early steps back, he’s trained this week, which has been brilliant.” – Eddie Howe

We’ve not yet had any news on Fabian Schar (ankle), following his withdrawal in Friday’s win over Girona, but there weren’t any major concerns over the Swiss defender.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said he was hopeful that the deal to sign Evanilson would be concluded in time for the striker to travel to Nottingham Forest.

In terms of team news, there are no fresh injuries for the Cherries.

Iraola confirmed that he only expects to be without three players this weekend.

Those three are David Brooks (shoulder), Enes Unal (toe) and Tyler Adams (back), who are all recovering from medium-to-long-term injuries.

Murara Neto (back) missed the final pre-season friendly against Girona as a precaution, while Marcos Senesi (head) came off early – but Iraola reassured worries on that front by saying it wasn’t a concussion. It is assumed that both players are fine for Gameweek 1.

