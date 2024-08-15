284
284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Need to find 1.5M to do Odegaard to Saka...which is best option?

    A Bruno to Nkunku/Gibbs White
    B Eze to ESR/Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bruno > Nkunku

      Open Controls
    3. 7rjngs lollygagger
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze to Kamada - if you want one you should want the other too

      Open Controls
  2. TBL
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start
    A Solanke Leicester away
    B Wood Bournemouth at home

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Solanke, you dont ever bench him imo

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Chris Wood is so lanky.

      Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    RMT - 0.0m ITB

    Flekken (Areola)
    Saliba - Porro - Burn (Knosa - Barco)
    Saka* - Jota - Eze - Nkunku (Winks)
    Haaland - Isak - Solanke

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Henderson
    Quansah porro hall
    BrunoF jota bowen saka
    Haaland isak wood

    Subs virginia esr robinson harwood

    Open Controls
  5. PulseB7
      14 mins ago

      Feedback appreciated.

      Flekken Lumley
      Porro Barco Harwood Andersen Robinson
      Salah Saka Eze Smith-Rowe
      Haaland Isak Wood

      I understand Barco might need to be switched due to this article and depending on late moves, Eze.

      Open Controls
    • ididnt
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thoughts on this? Jota > Nkunu and upgrade Quansah?

      Henderson
      Saliba, Munoz, Quansah
      Eze, ESR, Jota, Salah
      Haaland, Solanke, Isak
      (Vald, Barco, Johnson, Sangaré)

      Open Controls
    • Ur Mata
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good luck for the new season- RMT lads?

      Henderson (Lumley)
      Saliba, VVD, Mitchell, Robinson, Johnson
      Salah, Saka, Jota, Gordon, ESR
      Jesus, Solanke, Isak

      Open Controls
    • MetallicaJack93
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Hopefully my last team...

      Hendo (4.0)
      Saliba Gvardiol Porro (Barco HB)
      Saka Jota Gordon ESR (Winks)
      Haaland Isak Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Same front 8 as me. I've got TAA and Gabriel in defence, with Barco as third (and then dross). Toyed with the same three defenders as you.

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Final dilemma (before a few more final dilemmas tomorrow)

      A: Saka + Bruno
      B: Odegaard + Son

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Clearly A but I do like son this year.

        Open Controls
    • Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      a. Henderson and a 4.0 from a different club
      b. Flekken and Voldermort
      c. Areola and Fabs

      ???

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Hendo and Fab.

        Open Controls
    • The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hello mates. Final decision:

      A Gvardiol, Jota, Saka
      vs
      B Robinson, Nkunku, Salah

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    • Game of Throw_ins
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Howzzat 11 guyz?
      Hend - 4.0
      Gvar - Gab - Quan - 4.5 - 4.0
      Saka - Jota - Gord - Eze - Nku
      Haa - Isak - 4.5
      Bank 0.0
      4.5 Def could be VDV/Konsa/Dunk

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        It s a gd tm, my pck of ths 4.5s is Dnk

        Open Controls
    • lufcMOT
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rate my team please
      Raya (Fabianksi)
      TAA, Gvardiol, Gabriel, (Davis, Barco)
      Salah, Jota, Gordon, Eze (Nkunku)
      Isak, Solanke, Wood

      would love Saka instead of Jota but would need to downgrade TAA to Mykolenko

      Open Controls
    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who would you have?

      A) Eze
      B) Bruno F

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno becuase of Eze rumours

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Eze less team could look like this:

        Raya
        Hall, Quansah, Barco
        Saka, Bruno, Gordon, Jota
        Haaland, Isak, Solanke

        Subs. Fabianski, Winks, Robinson, Johnson

        Open Controls
      3. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        A plus 1.5m

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers! Just fear he'll go to City and be a part of Pep roulette

          Open Controls
      4. Teomi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        tricky, but bruno for me

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          GW1 fixtures seems good and he's easy to swap for ARS mid or downgrade

          Open Controls
        2. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          what Eze rumours?

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            City wanting a Doku lookalike to play the opposite wing & confuse the opposition.

            Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://mancitynews.com/man-city-transfer-news-eberechi-eze-6/

            Open Controls
    • JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Feel like I'm gonna regret not getting Amad from the off. Plumped for Garnacho.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wait for leak

        Open Controls
    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is bowen gonna be the pen taker or still jwp?

      Open Controls
    • Eightball
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Which to start for GW1

      A) Nkunku
      B) Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • Rui
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      RMT please.

      Henderson 4.0m
      Gvardiol Gabriel Barco H-Bellis Faes
      Saka Jota BrunoF NKunku Winks
      Haaland Isak Wood

      £1.0m ITB.

      Not sure where to use the money. Could get TAA or upgrade Winks to ESR?

      Open Controls
    • jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No love for mbuemo?
      BRE used to play good against top 6
      And fixture is *tough* on paper

      Open Controls
    • Puntillimon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Anybody keen on west ham’s new look defence of Todibo and kilman? Makes me keen on going for an Emerson areola fabianski triple up

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.