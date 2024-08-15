Are there any team news shocks awaiting us in the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 1?

The first pressers for 2024/25 got underway on Wednesday, with Marco Silva facing reporters.

Seven more Premier League bosses fulfil their media duties on Thursday, including Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag.

And we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below. Quotes will be gradually added as and when they become available.

The other dozen top-flight managers look set to hold press conferences on Friday. For the latest on their clubs, there’s our team news summary from earlier this week.

GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS: WEDNESDAY + THURSDAY UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou says that Spurs have virtually a fully fit squad for Monday’s game.

That includes Richarlison (calf) and Fraser Forster (foot), who haven’t played any part in pre-season friendlies.

“Knock on wood – at the moment, everyone’s training. Obviously guys like Richy and Fraser, they have been the last two into the training group. They have had a good week of training but no game time. They are training, which is the main thing, and everyone else seems to be in good condition.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking to club media

“Richie is good. Obviously, he hasn’t played at all so that’s match minutes – we’re going to have to try and get that into him over the next few weeks. But he’s trained fully, he doesn’t feel any effects of the injury, which is really positive for us.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking in his press conference

Postecoglou did confirm, however, that the Lilywhites have suspended Yves Bissouma for the clash with Leicester. This came after footage emerged of the midfielder appearing to inhale laughing gas.

“He won’t be available for Monday. We have suspended him for Monday’s game. Beyond that, there is also some trust-building that needs to happen between Biss and me, and Biss and the group.” – Ange Postecoglou

As for Dominic Solanke, the question we Fantasy managers want an answer to is if he’s ready to start against the Foxes.

Postecoglou was asked that question, not quite giving an unequivocal response.

“Thankfully, it’s what we expected. He’s a top pro, a good guy, has settled into the dressing room really well. Footballing-wise, you can see that he has the attributes that fit into what we’re trying to do. “There’s still an adjustment period there, obviously, because we play a little bit differently, we train differently. We’ve seen that with every new signing that comes in. “So far he’s fitted in really well with the group and with training. We’ve still got a couple of sessions to go but so far, so good. “Yeah he should be [good to go on Monday].” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Look away now, Valentin Barco owners: as well as the Seagulls potentially moving for Ferdi Kadioglu, they also have Pervis Estupinan back in training.

The last we heard from Roberto De Zerbi, the Ecuadorian left-back wasn’t expected to be fit until the autumn. That was also the case with Evan Ferguson (ankle) but both players are now back on the grass, if still a doubt for Gameweek 1.

Tariq Lamptey, who hasn’t featured since the pre-season friendly against Kashima Antlers three weeks ago, is also in training.

“There are quite a few players who came back this week. I can’t say if they’re already ready for the first game at Everton. “Pervis is back on the pitch, Tariq is back on the pitch, Ferguson will be back on the pitch. So it’s great news but I’m not sure if they’re ready for the first match.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Solly March (knee), who like Estupinan and Ferguson has been out since last season, remains sidelined.

A brand-new signing, attacking midfielder Brajan Gruda, could be involved at Goodison Park, however.

“He took part in the pre-season at Mainz so he is completely in training. Let’s see if he’s ready for Everton because in the end, he’s also a young player. It’s a new land here, everything is like a little bit stressful for him so we have to take care of him but I will have a talk with him and if he feels ready, I’m also [ready].” – Fabian Hurzeler

There was no fresh update on Bart Verbruggen or Julio Enciso, however.

It was confirmed in mid-July that Vergurggen had suffered an unspecified injury and would be a doubt for the start of the campaign.

Enciso suffered a knee injury while playing for Paraguay at the Olympics at the beginning of August. He was only expected to be out for a couple of weeks, with Hurzeler confirming last weekend that he wouldn’t be sidelined for much longer.

No one involved in the final friendly against Villarreal is a concern.

“I think that the squad who played against Villarreal, all of them should be ready for Everton.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

Everton look set to be without several players in Gameweek 1.

Jarrad Branthwaite is still recovering from groin surgery, while Seamus Coleman suffered a calf injury in the final pre-season friendly against Roma.

Meanwhile, James Garner hasn’t featured since late July because of a calf issue, Nathan Patterson (hamstring) hasn’t been seen since April, and Youssef Chermiti (foot) will miss the start of the season.

“They’re a little bit behind. There’s Seamus as well. Jimmy Garner was unfortunate, not too serious. Should be joining pretty soon. Patto is making good progress. “Youssef, he had a minor operation but that’s going to be weeks rather than days. “They’re making good progress but they’re not there yet.” – Sean Dyche when asked about Jarrad Branthwaite and other injury concerns

Michael Keane has returned to training this week and is fit.

WEST HAM UNITED

Julen Lopetegui will make a late decision on whether midweek signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka will feature against Aston Villa.

“Let’s see, it’s tomorrow we are going to have this answer. He has played in pre-season with Manchester United enough minutes… but it’s true that his first training session was yesterday. We will see tomorrow.” – Julen Lopetegui on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s prospects of featuring in Gameweek 1

Lopetegui added that there was “no bad news” on the injury front. Whether that includes Edson Alvarez is another question.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring strain while representing Mexico at the Copa America in July and hasn’t played any part in pre-season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Never the most open with sharing information on injuries, Nuno Espirito Santo gave a vaguely positive response to the season’s opening team news question.

“We always have issues but no, not big ones, fortunately. We are okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

As it happens, we weren’t aware of any injury issues affecting Forest after pre-season.

Taiwo Awoniyi marked his return to fitness with substitute appearances in the Tricky Trees’ latest two friendlies.

SOUTHAMPTON

Russell Martin almost has a fully fit squad for the trip to Tyneside.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle), who was ruled out for three to four weeks with an ankle injury at the beginning of August, is close to recovery.

So too are Adam Lallana and Ross Stewart, who didn’t get any pre-season minutes. Lallana hasn’t featured since joining the club, while Stewart has been blighted by injury for the last two seasons.

“Kamaldeen is nearly fit, Ross Stewart is nearly in contention and Adam Lallana is nearly back, so the squad is in a good way.” – Russell Martin

Juan Larios has recently featured for the under-21s after his own lengthy spell on the sidelines.

FULHAM

Team news was in short supply in Marco Silva’s press conference.

Despite the broadcast section of the presser lasting half an hour, there were no questions asked about injuries.

The good news is that we weren’t aware of any fitness problems emerging from pre-season anyway, with Silva at least clarifying that Jay Stansfield was fit again after a minor issue.

