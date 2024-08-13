324
324 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who is leicester starting keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't know, but he will be busy.

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 14 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ignore...

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hermansen

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 12 Years
        just now

        The munsters

        Open Controls
    4. Steavn8k
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Fairly certain it's Hermansen, but haven't followed their pre-season

      Open Controls
  2. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    All this love for Bobb...
    I know Grealish has a slight injury, but at best Bobb will share minutes with Doku and Savinho.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I love the idea of having him and him 'doing a Palmer' but the competition for places is so fierce it's putting me off

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Grealish doesn't play on the right. Savio can but played exclusively at LW last season

      Open Controls
    3. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      yeah i think the idea is one of doku and grealish left, one of bobb and savinho right but of course doku can play right

      Open Controls
    4. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd say he's more likely to share with Bilva and Savinho. Doku and Grealish are the left wingers. Bobb and Savinho are the right wingers with Bernardo (and Foden to a degree) capable of playing there

      Open Controls
  3. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi guys, how's everyone doing?

    Been going round in circles with my drafts this week. It basically comes down to Salah. At the moment I have him in my team but am considering going with Jota and Diaz. Minutes a concern but it's an option...

    Which would you rather (with Jota in both options)?

    A) Salah, Muniz and a second 4.0 defender for the bench (which means starting Barco)
    B) Diaz, Solanke and TAA (bench Barco), leaves 0.5 ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      I prefer B

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, looks fun doesn't it? Just a risk to go without Mo! But I am tempted....

        Open Controls
    2. Puntillimon
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Barco’s not a bad shout though. Will lean towards A. Gakpo and Diaz will share minutes me feels

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers, that's what's putting me off. The indecision is too much!

        Open Controls
  4. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Given that Midfielders were higher points scorers than forwards last season, just tinkered with a Premium Mids team (means no Haaland of course).

    Salah, Saka, Son, Foden (GW2), ESR;
    Isak, Joao Pedro, Wood/Muniz

    0.5m itb, so Isak can become Watkins.

    Among forwards, just two (Haaland and Watkins) scored more than 6 points per match. Only three averaged above 5pts.

    Whereas Mids, five averaged 6 points+ per match (including all these premiums, plus Palmer). Thirteen averaged above 5pts.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      another example of the plentiful options on offer. I'm on Haaland personally but that midfield is stacked!

      Open Controls
    2. Q
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I have:

      Salah son saka jota
      Isak wood muniz

      Draft. Which still allows to premium defenders also.

      Scary good team without haaland

      Open Controls
    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      It means trusting that:
      - Past points performance is still a good indicator of this season
      - You have a sofa to hide behind when Haaland is playing.

      But people pile into the expensive forwards, ignoring that Midfielders have been higher points scorers than forwards.

      The extra point for goals scored and clean sheets all add-up.

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        The sofa would be water damaged from tears within weeks

        Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mine's this:

      Salah Foden Gordon Eze
      Havertz Isak Solanke

      I'm starting with nailed options from strong attacks while keeping room for two premium defenders at a time (any combo of Trent, Gvardiol and Arsenal)

      I've detached from the idea of season-long points, though. There are enough well-priced options to make me open to chopping and changing based on fixtures and form, while keeping a steady fixture-proof team overall

      GW6 looks like a good time to jump off Isak + Gordon, for example. Do I know who I'll buy then? Nope, but I'll take their first 5 GWs and reassess

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Of course. And jumping off onto the likes of Gordon, Bowen, Bruno depending on fixtures is always a good idea. Just wanted to see what a team with four Premium mids looked like overall.

        Son can easily become Palmer. Or Gordon, and Isak to Solanke.

        Haaland aside, Palmer, Salah, Foden, Saka are all heavier points scorers per match than the next highest forward (Watkins).

        Open Controls
    5. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      why not go 352 in this case, i was all set on 352 until the solanke move

      Open Controls
  5. Whiskerz
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Can someone stop me please?

    I'm toying with the idea of:
    Gordon > Diaz
    Minteh > Murphy

    Making my mid look like this:
    Saka . Jota . Diaz . Murphy . (ESR)

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would stick.

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I will risk with Murpy- great fixtures and he is in form

      Not a fan of Jota tbh

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Much as I'm considering Diaz, I'd stick there

      Open Controls
  6. Willllsonnn!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Haaland / Isak / Solanke too much £ in the front line?

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      This is a popular lineup, think it's the way to go for the first few weeks at least.

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Will probably be a popular front line. It’s mine too.

      Open Controls
    3. Whiskerz
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Those are my front 3 too. I think it's fine.

      Open Controls
    4. Z
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's mine too

      Open Controls
    5. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      not necessarily

      Open Controls
  7. jimmy6363
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Saka, Garnacho, Porro

    or

    B) Palmer, Eze, Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below - have 1m ITB to jump on any early bandwagons or to improve squad depth if needed.

    Henderson
    TAA Myklenko Hall
    Salah(c) Jota ESR CHO
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    4.0 Winks Barco THB 1.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mykoenko-> Porro?

      Or swap Jota and CHO with someone else for more balanced mid

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks ok. Matthews is the current CP back up GK at 4.0 if you still looking. Have preferred a stronger bench myself, but you got the £s itb GL!

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very nice. I'd maybe spend 0.5 turning Mykolenko into Munoz but that's a strong squad

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't really like that bench with Hall (bit of a risk but maybe worth it with cover) and Mykolenko (would want to rotate). Might get away with rotating Barco/Myko for a bit but it still looks slightly thin to me

      Open Controls
    5. Q
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      See below the wood/muniz vs solanke

      And cho/esr vs eze is a tough one

      Open Controls
  9. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Nuts - more tinkering….

    (These have to be regular starters for me):

    A) Salah & Rogers

    B) Jota & Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Woutiraldi
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Kulasevski likely to get a lot of minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
        2 mins ago

        Absolutely no idea

        Open Controls
    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which 4 million keeper are u all choosing?
      Also andersen or mykolenko?

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        I guess it depends on your starting keeper.

        I'm probably going Raya as my starting keeper, and so for my 4.0 I'll be going for a team that I won't want high representation - Brentford maybe. If Raya gets injured, his value means I can afford other options.

        If I was starting with a 4.5 keeper, I'd want the 4.0 to be from the same team - if the 4.5 gets injured then you have his backup. Otherwise you might not have many options if 4.5m is all you have to spend

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nice nice! I now have pickford thats why want to choose a 4.0 million keeper that wont really will drop price

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Virginia is your fella 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Virginia will play if Pickford misses out, making him more valuable to you (imo) than any other 4.0

            Open Controls
      2. luk46
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        low owned/backup gk for your 1st gk at 4m

        Open Controls
    3. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      What rating would you give this out of 10?

      Henderson/Valdimarsson
      TAA Gvardiol Robinson Konsa Barco
      Saka Nkunku Eze Jota Smith-Rowe
      Isak Haaland Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        9/10, prefer gabriel over gvardiol and wood over pedro but the structure is similar to mine so I like a lot

        Open Controls
        1. KirkhamWesham
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, pal

          Open Controls
    4. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Risky without any premium midfield? Figured I could WC after a few weeks once it's settled down a bit perhaps

      Raya 4.0
      Trent Gabriel Pinnock Castagne 4.0
      Jota Gordon Eze ESR CHO
      Haaland Isak Solanke

      0.5itb

      Open Controls
      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd downgrade Arsenal defender and bring in Saka.
        Bring Arsenal defender in you WC.

        Open Controls
      2. luk46
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think it’s viable, tho I would maybe start with one arsenal defender and get saka in

        Open Controls
    5. Q
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      A.Solanke and esr

      Or

      B. wood/muniz and eze?

      Open Controls
      1. JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A - but you could probably have guessed that from my team

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B.

        Open Controls
    6. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      Pope
      Barco Quansah Anderson
      Saka Son Jota Minteh
      Haaland (C) Isak Solanke

      Fab ESR Robinson Harwood

      Open Controls
    7. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you must leave out one, who?

      1. Salah
      2. Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Woutiraldi
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
          4 mins ago

          Haaland

          Open Controls
        • JonnyOnionRings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        • luk46
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        • GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          just now

          2

          Open Controls
      3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I find it strange that more people seem to be going without Salah than going without Haaland. Having both just has too many sacrifices IMHO. Right now I’m on…

        4.5/4.5
        Anderson Saliba Gvardiol (Myko Harwood-Bellis)
        Salah Son Eze Saka (Winks)
        Muniz Solanke Isak

        And I rather like the look of that. No Haaland, but the midfield is stacked and there are actually clean sheets in the defense.

        Open Controls
        1. luk46
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I got Haaland only and Jota + Saka + Son in midfield so it depends, think Salah won’t be captained in the first 4 so easier to go without perhaps

          Open Controls
      4. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        What's the deal with Sam Johnstone? Is he currently injured and therefore Matthews will be his understudy for the season's start?

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Transfer request as henderson number 1

          Open Controls
        2. luk46
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          think he wants to play so might leave if an option opens up

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Palace looking to sell him

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26678019

          Open Controls
      5. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A) Jota and Porro
        B) Bruno and Hall

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
        2. luk46
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      6. klopptimusprime
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        First tinker I'm happy with, thoughts ?

        Henderson/Sels
        TAA - Saliba - Hall
        Saka - Jota - Eze - ESR
        Haaland - Isak - Solanke

        4 - Robinson - Barco - Faes

        Open Controls
      7. luk46
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A - Pope + Munoz + Murphy
        B - Henderson + Hall + Nkunku

        A bit safer for mins early on and higher upside?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.