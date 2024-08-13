We’re into the serious Gameweek 1 business now as we take a very early look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news.

Dust down the lie detectors, brush up on reading between the lines and consult the body language experts – the pre-match press conferences will soon be here.

We’re expecting most of those to take place on Thursday and Friday (Marco Silva is up on Wednesday), and we’ll have all the key headlines from each presser. These manager press conferences will also help finalise our predicted line-ups, which we’ve taken a first stab at here.

Meanwhile, this article rounds up every injury we’re aware of after a busy summer of pre-season football.

Remember to check out our team news tab and injuries and bans page for more information as the week progresses.

ARSENAL

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and forgotten man Kieran Tierney (hamstring) are the only Gunners definitely out of Gameweek 1.

Tierney suffered a hamstring injury while representing Scotland at Euro 2024 and hasn’t played since. Tomiyasu hasn’t featured at all in pre-season after knee surgery.

Mikel Arteta said on Sunday that the latter was still some time away.

“Yeah, I think it will take weeks on that one, unfortunately. He’s going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it’s going to take a few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu, speaking on Sunday

Jurrien Timber did miss the final three of the Gunners’ friendlies but Arteta didn’t seem overly concerned when facing the media this weekend.

“It’s fine. He’s been doing some individual work, that’s clear now. So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction. So quite positive.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber, speaking on Sunday

Fabio Vieira also sat out Sunday’s win over Sevilla with a hip problem. The timeline on that is so far unclear.

ASTON VILLA

We’re unlikely to see Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) before the international break. Both are still undergoing rehab on long-term injuries sustained in 2023/24.

Someone who was meant to be out for a much shorter time is Robin Olsen. The back-up goalkeeper sustained an injury in the friendly against Leipzig on July 31 and his manager expected him to just be out for “days” – but he hasn’t appeared since.

Ollie Watkins didn’t feature in Villa’s final friendly against Borussia Dortmund, nor did Matty Cash. We’ve not had any confirmed reports of injury affecting either player; Watkins, of course, had a late return from international duty.

BOURNEMOUTH

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



