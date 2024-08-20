36
  1. One Touch Please
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Say it ain't so, porro

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Vardy Party for 5.5M

    1. iFash@FPL
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        A great player for many seasons, but be ready for the hangovers as well…

    2. le beau jeu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I am new to this amazing FPL world, so my apologies if I ask any dumb question. 🙂

      I have Havertz.
      Looking at his next 4 fixtures AVL(A), BHA(H), TOT(A) and MCI(A), I am tempted to move to Muniz of Fulham. Will use the extra funds to bring in either Palmer or Watkins in GW3.
      Will bring back Havertz in GW6.

      Does this strategy sound okay? Or would you not do it?

      1. Cantonesque
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Not the worst idea

      2. PapaWengzz
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Havertz will be fixture proof. You can expect him to get a G or A every game. Wish I had him, just watch a repeat of the Arsenal game, he looked world class.

        1. PapaWengzz
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          Definitely under priced at 8.0

      3. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Welcome!

        Havertz is probably at the cheapest price he'll ever be this season, and is a captaincy candidate as long as he stays up top

        I'll consider his spot untouchable for now, as he plays for an attack that scores against anyone. Muniz at Fulham lacks the clinical edge or top-quality service that Havertz gets from teammates at Arsenal, which explains the gap in price

        When Watkins or Palmer starts flying, it'll be the time to look around the team and figure out who to switch around to optimize your squad. Until then, Havertz is a gem at that price regardless of fixtures, imo

        For even more emphasis: who will you sell in GW6 for him? Tough to predict who'll have the form et al

        I have Wood, Muniz, even Mateta pencilled in as replacements whenever I have good reasons to jump off Isak, Havertz or Solanke. Keeping them while fit and starting though

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          To explain that 'clinical edge' point a bit further, check out reports on Fulham's Friday match. With more clinical players and someone with better end-product than Traore, they should have left that match with a goal or two to their name. Statistically, Arsenal scored way more goals last season than their xG suggested they should have, showing a clinical edge that elite sides have. This is why such players are considered fixture-proof

          That said, switching from one elite asset to another is usually a good idea in their easier fixtures. I'm just saying wait for when such a rejig becomes obvious. You might end up selling an injured/dropped player instead to get Watkins/Palmer and co

      4. Veni Vidi Vialli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I’d do it.

      5. dshv
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Form over fixtures is all about that game!

      6. le beau jeu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        56 mins ago

        Thanks everyone! It seems keeping Havertz and rolling the transfer would be the sensible option.

        Would you sell anyone of Isak or Solanke for Muniz instead?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          54 mins ago

          I don't think Muniz has done enough to prove himself a necessary buy atm

          Stick to your preseason plan until something dramatic happens, imo

      7. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        First off welcome, and there are no dumb questions. Only way to learn is to ask.
        Personaly I would move off Havertz, he is pretty much fixture proof and is the most transferred in forward for GW2. Managers are scrambling to get him in, not move off him.
        The Leicester fixture certainly looks appealing for Muniz, but a couple of the others which look good on paper might not be so easy.
        I would just hang in there until the International break after GW3 and then you will have more information to assess.
        But it's your team, and ultimately do what you feel comfortable with.

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Reply fail! I "wouldn't" move off Havertz.

    3. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who dou you prefer:
      A. Bernardo
      B. Doku
      C. Nkunku
      D. Mitoma

      1. Veni Vidi Vialli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Nkunku, easy.

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Who are you selling? Hopefully not WC?

        I'd keep the current guy unless he was dropped

        From the list, Mitoma and BIlva are the only nailed ones, on current data. Mitoma has more output

        Mitoma

        1. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          I need get rid of Kulu

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Okay. Since the lesson learned from Kulu is to trust nailed assets while watching how teams settle in for the start of the season, I'd get Mitoma

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              One who isn't on the list: Szoboszlai as Slot's CAM, if you're not already tripled up on Pool

            2. Pilgrim62
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              40 mins ago

              Lesson learned! Thank mate

    4. dshv
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      How that bonus point was added to gvardiol yesterday???

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        New FPL system: bonus points aren't confirmed until the GW is over

    5. Tinslinger
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Pick one

      A) Akanji
      B) Ruben Dias
      C) Gusto
      D) Cucu
      E) Robertson
      F) VVD

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        City: not nailed, outside Gvardiol
        Chelsea: a mess
        Pool: Trent will probably outscore both heavily

        It seems you have 6.0 to spend here, so why not Gvardiol? Already got him?

        From the list alone, Robbo for me

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          Agreed. Gvardiol, TAA, and would add Porro as the ideal.

        2. Tinslinger
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Quasah + 1.5mil itb

          Got Gvardiol.

          Thanks for the breakdown. Good food for thought. I worry a bit about Robbo’s nailedness with Tsimikas.

          Porro a good option but fixtures don’t look great and they conceded to Leicester.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            I'd get Gabriel before considering Robbo: more reliable defence, lots of headed attempts, set and forget

            One rung lower, Munoz says hi

    6. Yankee Toffee
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      If I can swing the funds thinking of switching to a 3-5-2. I have Havertz, Haaland and Solanke. I'd drop Solanke and bring in Saka in mid ideally. Again need to sort the money with hits, but wondering thoughts on the formation for this season. Cheers!

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Solanke had 19 goals from 22 xG last season. I'm gonna guess his xG will be higher playing as Ange's striker. Some shots straight at the keeper yesterday, yes. Yet he was the main guy taking those shots. As expected

        I'd wait a bit before assessing. The gap between Dom and Saka isn't just formation, but 2.5m. Wouldn't be taking hits to rip up your preseason plans because a guy blanked with 3 shots

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Also note that Ange sees Solanke as a 90-minute man, which is important due to how many late goals are scored in these recent 5min+ additional times

          1. Yankee Toffee
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers for the insights!

    7. subhojit123
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Which 2 to play from -
      1. Murphy (vs Bournemouth)
      2. Nkunku (vs wolves)
      3. Hall ( vs Bournemouth)
      4. Smith Rowe (vs Leicester)

      1. Lord of Ings
        • 8 Years
        just now

        24

        It’s close between 1 and 2 I think.

    8. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      When Vardy celebrated his goal I thought his eyes actually extracted from his skull before it actually blew up.
      Some guy close to him needs to explain he only put his head on a bag of wind and put it between a couple of wooden posts.
      Its not like he invented the atomic bomb or anything.

