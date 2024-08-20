240
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Some good info on what the extent of Porro's injury could be.

    Obviously wait for Ange's presser to onfirm the status. Also keep an eye out for training photos and videos throughout the week.

    https://x.com/physioscout/status/1825882497554723163?t=V7a6H_KcR8Ds8_Yojcs7pg&s=19

    1. Hello Palou
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Interesting, I thought he did it in a tackle. Definite doubt then as if he's gone over on it it will be worse this morning.

      • Zladan
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Initially thought was an easy hold. But then again, he’s a premium defender and feels like a waste of £. Can easily move on and get back in GW4.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Same - considering swapping for Rico Lewis or Robinson until after the NLD at least

      • sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Ohh man....I was thinking of doing Quansah to Pau Torres before the price drop.....now if Porro doesn't play, I'll be forced to play Pau against ARS or Myklenko against TOT.....very difficult decision to make..... don't want to take a -4 this early in the season as well

      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Took him 10 mins to start moving & he was not comfortable.

      • LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        So likely out until for next few GWs however GW3+4 (new+ARS) are horrible for Spurs' defence anyway.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          How have you came to the "likely" conclusion?

          The posts explains the possible outcomes based on the severity and results from scans

          1. LangerznMash
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            I skim read it in 4 seconds and my brain just picked out the 2 week recovery time.

      • Rock n Grohl
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Good info cheers for doing this

    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Quansah transfers out are just compounding.

      The price fall now inevitable as people want to avoid losing value, so will sell and not hold - thus furthering probability of falling in price.

      I have coverage on the bench for him as knew there was a risk.. but simply cannot afford to just bench and lose 0.1m with only 4m options to move to in that case. He becomes a guaranteed sell. Can always get back at 4.4m later if he seems to secure his place and look less risky.

      1. sankalparora07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yeah. The other problem is doubt on Porro's mins....I wanted to get Pau Torres for Quansah but if Porro is out....I'll be forced to play Pau against ARS.... waiting till Friday to make a transfer will be too late as well as Quansah will drop before that

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I would say budget preservation is key at this stage, so prio to sell whichever falls first.

          That is probably Quansah.

          Porro can be benched and then move to Pau/Konsa/best AVL asset as planned in GW3 when Spurs fixtures go stale for 2 weeks.

          1. sankalparora07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            My other defenders are Porro Quansah Myklenko Robinson Burn.

            If I do Quansah to Pau before price decrease and if Porro's injury is serious, then, my defense for GW2 will be Robinson, Burn and one of Pau/ Myklenko.

            Pau plays ARS and Myklenko plays TOT....so I will be screwed if Porro is out

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              47 mins ago

              Hold the Pau move if not playing him this week. If you get a 5m/4.5m replacement for Porro then you don't have to worry about dropping down to the 4m bracket for your Quansah replacement.

              But wait for Ange's presser - he should give us a straightforward answer on whether PP is fit to start

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Classic prisoner's dilemma.

      3. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Unfortunately the YouTubers who keep saying ‘I might sell Quansah’ immediately sinks his value.
        Otherwise, it would’ve been fine

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          It’s a shame the game is full of so many sheep.

          In hindsight, I should’ve known better than to think I can just bench risk players. The first month is when the game is at its most active, and most volatile. So unsurprising that he would fall with a flop in GW1.

          1. adstomko
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            If he stayed on for 15mins longer, he probably would be 4.6m before GW2 - so it was worth it.

            I’ve mainly chosen low-owned defenders to avoid it.
            Livramento, Hall, Davis, Sugawara, Greaves

            1. Zladan
              • 7 Years
              57 mins ago

              This is it. He was a risk which could’ve gone either way, we just got unlucky. He could’ve been about 4.9m in 3 weeks time with 2 clean sheets from 2.

              This risk only worsened now that he can also be hooked before 60 even if he starts. Also makes him more of a sell.

              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 15 Years
                53 mins ago

                Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda

                Konate clearly no2 CB beside VVD - it is his place to lose.

                How many PL games do you not have to fight "duels" in?

                1. Zladan
                  • 7 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Thought he was capable enough to out-battle Ipswich attackers and be his spot to lose once we knew he would start.

          2. Mirror Man
              52 mins ago

              The sheep have Quansah.

              1. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                Unfortunately they do.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Another bandwagon that I never understood when Konate was right there

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Wasn't convinced myself but understandable peeps attacked the fixture. It's provided a headache tho, not only for the owners but for the rest of us wading thru the Q posts.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              I get that, but it still made no sense really when his ceiling was only ever going to be 6 points max.

              Just need his price to drop so at least the posts can change to "Will Quansah start on Sunday?"

      4. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        What score Villa vs Ars do you see?

        Play Gabs or Rogers?

        1. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Rogers

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Ta

        2. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          1-1 play Rogers

        3. Hello Palou
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Arsenal to win 2-1, BUT look at last season. Not so clear cut.

          • Rock n Grohl
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Watkins looked understandably off it. Zero shots on goal I believe. Not sure anyone else, particularly midfield and who they're up against will cause Arsenal problems. But first home game and all that

          • dshv
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            0:2

          • Zladan
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Rogers.

            Villa are at home, and the sweat of praying for a clean sheet is worse than hoping for a return. It’s the feeling of losing unrealised points v earning points.

            1. Hello Palou
                56 mins ago

                Fair point, watching and hoping a defender nails a CS for 90+ mins is purgatory.

            2. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Robinson, Hall, Gabriel, #Quansah & # Porro

              Will move either or both the # before drop or if injured.

            3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              2-0 Arsenal they look very impressive. Villa will do well to get any control in the game.

            4. Regista_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              58 mins ago

              0-2 Arsenal.

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                57 mins ago

                1-0 Villa

            5. CHICKENDINNER3000
                35 mins ago

                CS incoming play gab

            6. Heskey Time
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Thoughts on Gusto as an option? Looked very advanced vs City and no threat to his place with James suspended/injured

              1. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Can’t trust Chelsea until the fixtures are really really good.

                1. Billy Whizz
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  They won’t get any better than they are atm

              2. teddy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Yeah, I think he's a viable pick. Quite under the radar. Everyone had him this time last year.

            7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Preferred option here folks moving forward do we think???

              A- Foden and Armstrong or Welbeck
              Or
              B- Eze and Havertz

              Cheers everyone!!

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                B comfortably. Don't rate Armstrong at this level. Welbeck has never really been a consistent FPL option & still some doubt over the configuration of their attack with JP/Rutter(/Ferguson?)

                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Cheers mate!! I think B too!! Love Havertz he’s the one player
                  I had most of preseason and didn’t got with that I want: as I went Wood and double Arsenal defenders, saved 0.5 so it’s Nkunku to Eze for me this week

            8. adstomko
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Best transfer of this window isn’t even going to be a player who plays for his new club until June 2025

              Mamardashvili for about €30m is an absolute steal

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Don't know how you can judge a transfer, never mind call it "the best", when they won't even play a game until next year.

            9. Alton E.
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Would u keep Nkunku, or get Eze? Have 0,5m itb, but not sure if it's worth it.

              1. Regista_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Keep Nkunku for now...

            10. Mother Farke
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Looks like Van den Berg (4.0) is off to Brentford.

              • g40steve
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                Forest need to buy Eddie & Rambo.

              • El Muñeco
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Surprised how many on this list don't own both Salah and Haaland.

                Mad how a Jota goal in pre-season changed the template. We'll see how long Jota keeps his place...

                1. Zladan
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Just the uncertainty of Slot ball. Jota was known to be the starting striker.

                  Also the ability to bank up to 5FT makes it easier to move to Salah if needed.

                  Worth the gamble.

                2. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  He’s on for another good year, one player you’d bet on scoring.

                3. adstomko
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  If he stays fit, he’s worth £10m

                4. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  While he holds that No9 & avoids hitting the woodwork I'm happy to have him.

                5. Josh.E
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  I sleep easier with Haaland in my team rather than Salah, team needed balance

              • Lanley Staurel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Whats the latest/best price prediction web site nowadays? Got to keep an eye on Porro and Quansah.

                1. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Apparently there's a couple or so. Personally I use fplstatistics.co.uk. It had annoying glitches last season & a few inaccuracies but should do you ok. GL on those 2

                2. Zladan
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Think they’re all fairly inaccurate in the first few weeks. I still use FplStatistics.

                3. Josh.E
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  FPL Fix

                4. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Far too early to say who has the best price prediction.

                  Usual 3 are listed below
                  - fpl statistics
                  - FFHub
                  - FFFix

                5. Pumpkinhead
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Porro only 2.9% down right now. I wouldn't be too worried about him right now.

              • NotsoSpursy
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                How many more games will Rico Lewis have do you think?

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Min or max 1 game - no idea beyond GW2, all dependant on what Pep does when Walker is ready to start

                2. Bleh
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  1-2 games at a guess. We all know how much Pep loves Walker.

                3. Regista_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  The next 2 imo.

                4. NotsoSpursy
                  • 7 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Ok thanks !

              • Bleh
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Quansah > Robinson FT done. Rest GTG?

                Henderson
                Saliba, Gvardiol, Robinson
                Saka, Jota, Gordon, ESR
                Haaland, Isak, Solanke

                (Fab, Rogers, Faes, Harwood-B)
                0.5 ITB

                1. boombaba
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  No haaland needs out asap mate
                  Or Saka
                  Sell one or both for hits

                2. Regista_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  GTG.

                  1. Bleh
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Cheers

                3. boroie
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Gtg

              • myteamissheeeeeeeet
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Hi All, Quansah at over 70% to drop so will before the deadline. Thoughts on the below but if any of these are a no show Mykolenko comes in!
                A. Lewis
                B. Robinson
                C. Mazra from Man U

                1. Regista_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  I'd go Lewis as a short term punt.

                2. MikeS
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  A for a punt

                3. boroie
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  B

              • tlarcs19
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                who to start this week Nkunku or Garnacho...?

                1. Now I'm Panicking
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  Nkunku

                2. Regista_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Tricky one - I don't rate Nkunku tbh.

                3. MikeS
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Garn

                4. boroie
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Garnacho

                5. tlarcs19
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  interesting cheers - if Garnacho had started might have made my life more straight forward....

              • Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                If I've rolled five transfers and make one will I have five again next week?

                1. I like to party
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Sounds like a GCSE maths question

                  1. MikeS
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Lol primary school maths question

                2. Now I'm Panicking
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Why wouldn't you?

                3. Pumpkinhead
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Its the exact same as last year but with 5 instead of 2 🙂

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Cheers Pump

                4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Mods can you please hot topic this? We need all the strongest minds on deck to solve this conundrum of whether or not five minus one plus one equals five.

              • Billy Whizz
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Any price rises or fallers apart from Barco and Quansah?

                1. Pumpkinhead
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Barco at 7% down and Quansah 76% down. You have some time on Barco Quansah could go down in the next day or two but keep an eye out.

                2. Debauchy
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Barco is miles off a drop only on -7.1

                  1. MikeS
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Yer barco miles off a drop

                  2. Billy Whizz
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Any potential rises?

                    1. Pumpkinhead
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Bruh... https://www.fplstatistics.com/Home/IndexW

                      1. Billy Whizz
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour ago

                        Nice one

                        1. Pumpkinhead
                          • 9 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          There are other ones but this is the one I like - you might find another that works for you.

                          1. Billy Whizz
                            • 1 Year
                            57 mins ago

                            Thanks dude

                            1. Pumpkinhead
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              No worries - good luck with the season.

              • boroie
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Which of these is most urgent?

                A - Quansah to Robinson
                B - Porro to Ruben Dias
                C - Nkunku to Garnachi

                Worth doing more than one of these for a hit? Current bench is…

                Virginia; Rogers THB Johnson

                1. Pumpkinhead
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  A because Quansah could go down in value in the next couple of days but none are worth a hit imo.

                  1. boroie
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Great, thanks

              • Winston.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Best Quansah replacement of these?
                A. Konsa
                B. Mazraoui
                C. Rico Lewis
                D. Colwill

                1. boroie
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  A

                2. CABAYE4
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  I’m think of just taking my pain and going with A.

                  Always intended to do Quansah or Hall to Konsa GW3, ideally I’d wait a week but don’t want to be priced out.

              • kingbails
                • 13 Years
                58 mins ago

                Would you start Nkunku over any of this lot? Currently first sub.

                Hendo (4 mil)
                Porro TAA Robinson Munoz
                Salah Eze Murphy
                Muniz Isak Haaland

                Nkunku Sangare Barco

