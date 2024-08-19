43
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Next gw salah(c) is equally good choice as haaland.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I hope so mate

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      It is certainly good and may even win, but Haaland (c) is the clear favourite here.
      So clear, I would even take him getting a 10-pointer if offered it before the match as a non-owner.

  2. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    This okay to roll? 0.5 ITB
    Henderson
    Martinez Hall Gvardiol
    Sakak Salah Bruno Garnacho
    Solanke Isak Havertz
    (Saliba-Barco-Sangare)

  3. niloh1
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone know why quansah was subbed off at half time?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/18/fpl-notes-why-quansah-was-subbed-salah-hauls-hope-for-4-0m-johnson

    2. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      A) had to st up a bouncy castle
      B) had a gig in Serbia

    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tactical decision. He wasn’t good enough in the air.

    4. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      "Losing too many duels"

  4. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Worth doing hall to lewis ?

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m doing Quansah to Lewis for sure. The boy is a gem of a footballer

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will he be nailed long term?

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably won’t but it’s a calculated risk which I’m willing to take

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah great value if he continues to feature

          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yes indeed

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Great article. Much needed for those trying to free up cash.

  6. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    To those of us who are certified insane, who to captain? Foden? Jota? Palmer? Saka?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden

  7. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Really looking to FPL YouTubers’ reactions in the morning when they find out Quansah may be 4.4m.

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      just now

      FPL Towers won’t let that happen.

  8. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    How many points, over the course of the season would Haaland have to score to make him worth 15m?

    Better yet, how many more points than Salah, even Saka?

    I would think Salah and Saka (if injury free) should be a lock for at least 220 points

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Agreed could come back to bite me but this is why I just couldn't justify the extra on Haaland

    2. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah & Havertz is much better value than Haaland & 5.5M MID/FWD

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        That's the conclusion I came to but it's a decision I'm nervous about

        1. adstomko
          • 8 Years
          just now

          The problem is that we’re not sure which of the 7261 5.5m MIDs are worth it yet, whereas we are sure about Salah & Havertz

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      if they all make 2800+ mins

      Haaland 280
      Salah 250
      Saka 220

      From a value standpoint H + S dont look worth it but then the gain is x2 for the captaincy

      but wouldn't look over the course of the season, for the time being Haaland is 7.7-8.0 points per start, Salah 7.3-7.5 and Saka 6.4-6.6. 1 extra mil is worth in the region of 25-30 points so around 0.7ppg

      Haaland becomes really worth it when a 6mil or sub mid/attacker starts getting 4.5-ish ppg, then perma captain Haaland is tough to beat.

  9. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rate my wife's potential WC:-

    Flekken, Vlardimasson

    Robbo, Gusto, Livra, Greaves, Horwood

    Palmer, Jota, Eze, Dsobozlai, Rogers

    Haaland, Isak, Harvertz

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice team but early for a WC

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        She didnt have any Chelsea players who will have great fixtures.

        Want Harvertz and other nailed players too.

        1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not sure you need to WC for Chelsea players.. great fixtures on paper, but the team is very unsettled. I'd wait until they start delivering.

      2. Stevie B
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fortunately I have enough self-control to always hold off on the wildcard until Christmas. A wildcard is a very valuable treasure. I cannot understand those who want to wildcard now. Only one matchday has passed. This is not meaningful at all. They will probably not be happy with their team in two weeks at the latest and will want to wildcard again.

  10. Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Quansah -> Mazraoui for free or wait?

    Thanks!

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't, mate

    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quansah -> Lewis for free - yes

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would

    4. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      ManU’s fixtures are poor, as I need a starter this weak I can’t look beyond Chelsea or the soton gang (already have Robinson and pope and don’t love a toon double up)

  11. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Calling all Chelsea fans…

    Any reason colwill isn’t a good buy (for quansah). He’d be my 4th defender and just need him next few weeks?

    Is Fofana more nailed?

    Thnx

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea are pretty dreadful. I would avoid.

      # I have Nkunku and am not feeling happy.

    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Honestly not sure. I don't know what's going on with Disasi, Badiashile or the new signing Adarabioyo. Seems like Colwil and Fofana will retain their places for now, but not guaranteed.

  12. Tiamani Warrior
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    FPL Statistcs has Quansah at 84% for the drop but FF HUB only has him at 46%. Anyone know the reason for the big variation?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Because it's week one and they don't know the threshold yet.

      1. Tiamani Warrior
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A bit scary that they have such different algorithms. I've only used FPL Stats previously.

    2. Husky
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A sudden big jump, on FPL Statistics just before 11pm he was at 40% for the drop and alot of others too. This early in the season there are wild swings as the machine learning algorithms adjust. I wouldn't personally expect any falls or rises for at least a day or two...

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      FPLHub became the more accurate site last season I think
      FPLstatistics has become less reliable and misses things like the Mazraoui price lock
      Would be more inclined to trust the Hub…

  13. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wolves, palace Bournemouth next 3??

  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you consider transferring out Quansah only to avoid a price drop even if he won't make my starting XI from GW2 onwards?

    1. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes. If he doesn’t get a CS/return vs Brentford, he’ll go down to 4.4 imo because he plays United next

  15. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Quansah to Pau Torres today?

