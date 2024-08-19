Most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads will generally contain at least one budget enabler. But now that the 2024/25 season is underway, which are the most desirable?

Here we look through the cheapest starting players in FPL Gameweek 1, as well as those making an appearance off the bench.

We’ll be going through all three outfield Fantasy positions: defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Alas, there have been no £4.0m goalkeepers in action so far – the 11 at £4.5m being the joint-lowest in price.

DEFENDERS

Eight of the 10 starting £4.0m defenders in Gameweek 1 plied their trade in the Championship last season.

All of Southampton’s starting centre-halves cost £4.0m: Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Stephens is currently being used in a Stones-esque role in which he steps into midfield. How long that tactical set-up (and three at the back) will continue is another debate, so Harwood-Bellis – who has started every league match he has been available for since making his Saints debut last September – looks the most secure for starts.

And most of Ipswich Town’s backline were also £4.0m defenders: Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves and Jake Woolfenden.

Greaves really caught the eye against Liverpool, not just holding his own at the back but offering a threat at the other end. The centre-half, who scored six goals over the last two seasons with Hull City, had two efforts against the Reds on Saturday.

Tuanzebe and Ben Johnson (£4.0m) may end up tussling for the same position depending on Kieran McKenna’s set-up (they can and will also play together), while a move for Dara O’Shea could spell trouble for Woolfenden. Greaves has competition from Cameron Burgess (£4.0m) but a Man of the Match debut has some of the Tractor Boys convinced that £15m was a snip for his services. The safest-looking Ipswich bet for now.

Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard were the £4.0m duo at the heart of the Leicester defence on Monday. They were Enzo Maresca’s preferred pairing last season and have kept their places, so far, under Steve Cooper.

Outside of the promoted clubs, Yerson Mosquera and Michael Keane were the only £4.0m starters. Keane is temporary cover but there are higher hopes for Mosquera, who earned his manager’s praise after Gameweek 1.

MIDFIELDERS