102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sell him

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      not really

      usually far better to save a transfer if you can in GW1

  2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    If Fulham signs Scott McTominay I'm all over that for 5m 4th midfielder.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      id imagine McT would end up playing deeper at Fulham as they already have no. 10s in ESR and Andreas already

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      he's gone out of his way to express a desire not to join Fulham in 2 separate windows now. just cant see it happening

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Think he's going, just might be to Napoli instead if they can find a buyer for Osimhen.

  3. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Written in the stars for Quansah to start and smash in a header from a corner.

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      og

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      55 mins ago

      just hope he comes back in to start, i just needed him for these first two games, with Barco also out probably i just need Quansah to start

  4. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I've already sold Quansah for Robinson.

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      What to do if I already have both (and Hall)?

      1. DeSelby
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I also have Hall and Robinson. Will most likely pull the trigger if Quansah looks like his price is dropping. Considering Davis. Don't want Villa or CP defenders. Maybe Davis is this seasons Doughty?

    2. kar3biano
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      I've done the same just hopes it doesnt backfires next GW

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    any chance Chelsea's front 4 becomes:
    Jackson/other ST
    Nkunku (LW) Palmer Neto (RW)

    concerned Palmer didn't look that involved playing RW

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      In my view Palmer and Neto are gonna nail the wing spots, Nkunku will start CAM only against teams that park the bus, in most games the formation will be 4-3-3 with one of Jackson/Nkunku/Felix(?) upfront

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I would think so. Expect that midfield was engineered primarily to try stifle City. I don't think much of Maresca tbh but surely he can't see Enzo 10 as a long-term thing

  6. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I won’t be surprised if Quansah starts against Brentford, they are fast at counter attacks and Quansah is faster than Konate.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      if it punishes all those early sellers even better!

    2. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Want it more of a tactical switch for the aerial balls Slot thought he was losing to much, and don't Brentford play this way as well.
      Cheers

    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Being hauled at ht because hes not doing one of the basics is not good

  7. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Is Colwill nailed for Chelsea?

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      not totally nailed but first choice CB as it stands

      however the team is so new and maresca is still deciding on his favourites, having said that Colwill seems to have played more than most other defs

      1. HellasLEAF
        • 15 Years
        40 mins ago

        Sell both.

        Better options both at 4.5 and 4.0.

        What good are they if you are sweating their minutes every week? Get rid for nailed players.

        1. HellasLEAF
          • 15 Years
          36 mins ago

          reply fair. this regarding Barco/Quans

        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          sell both? only if you got two free transfers every week, which we dont.

      2. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        I know he's not great, but I think I want to move from Quansah before price fall. And I already have Robinson, Hall, Mykolenko and Henderson (not doubling Palace defence).

        So my options are Taylor Harwood-Bellis + 0.5 and Colwill

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Konsa/Lewis looks awesome

  8. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Sell. Easy

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      dont think it is that easy

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I would definitely sell
        Managers decision

  9. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    you must have a great team if Barco was your main concern

  10. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    HOLD!!!

    1. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Texas

  11. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sell sell sell. At least -4 to feel better

  12. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    I'm a bit surprised more are on ESR over Andreas (in the chats) when Andreas has set piece in the locker at same price?

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes. Andreas is the man, more dominant at Fulham than Eze in Palace (set piece aspect)

  13. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Took a punt on Quansah as my third defender and now need an immediate replacement.

    A) Robinson
    B) Colwill
    C) Konsa
    D) Someone else

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      a

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      For nailedness and fixtures, has to be Robinson for me.

    3. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Quansah could come back in

  14. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    AI team had Salah no Haaland in for first 6 gameweeks I think. I can see why to be honest. I think we're all jumping on Haaland for the fomo of 2 seasons ago but 15m really is insane. I'm actually only expecting 10 points or so against Ipswich.

    1. Touré De Force
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Happened a few times last season - he returned low scores against supposed whipping boys

    2. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm on Haaland as a precaution. I think we all hope that a cheaper City option (Foden) emerges, and then Haaland is the piggy bank to be raided.

    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm wary of jumping to conclusions so early, but the value of Pool/Arsenal assets have proved themselves once more as they have done for multiple seasons. Accessing these with Haaland is pretty prohibitive (unless a 5m Palmer emerges once more as an enabler)

    4. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      AI team for GW2 will have Haaland captain

      its just playing the percentages, he is the most devastating player in the league, in their easiest fixture

  15. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Already ditched Barco. Oddly, the player I went for isn't listed above - Greaves, Ipswich

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's a funny old game

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      He looked attacking from set pieces.

    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Surprised he isn't mentioned at all. He and mosquera(post GW9) are the only 4.0s id consider

    4. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      So infuriating. Had Greaves all pre-season but the last friendly where he didn't get a minute in a back 3 whilst Johnson played the entire 90 at WB

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        yes that was very unfortunate.

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Using a FT on a 4.0m player who is playing Man City away next?

  16. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Minteh(MUN) or Gordon(bou) scores more gw2?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Coin toss

    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Minteh had that head injury so would prob go Gordon GW2

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Scout just confirmed price drops for Quansah and Barco before the deadline with this article haha.

    Why couldn't they post articles like taking multiple hits for Haaland in GW2 worth it or analyse Eze "goodbye" wave to fans and delay this article until closer to the deadline

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Doubt even 1% of fpl managers read this article.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        That's true, they want more interesting articles like the ones I mentioned.

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pressuring the Scout into price market manipulation tactics might get the regulators to shut you down

  18. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    @Ze_Austin

    You had a good start. Well done.
    I notice you have Mo, but not Haalland. You didn't captain Salah though.

    I didn't play last year, so apologies if this sounds stupid, but hear me out:

    Last year pts/mins:

    Salah 211 pts 2531 mins
    Haaland 217/2553
    Saka 230/2860
    Foden 230/2860

    If one picks Salah on a WC if it makes it possible to also get TAA,Saka,Havertz and Foden then surely it's a good call? Many seems to go the opposite way and select Haaland(and then end up not captaining him. At that price surely he is a perma capt especially if he scores. I owned him and my rank dropped when he scored)

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks!

      I prefer capping the player who seems likely to score the most points. Palmer at 5.1 was one of the best captaincy options last season. At some point last season, Mbeumo was up there too

      With no way to predict Schar's early red card, all I had to go on was last season's data: Soton had the worst defensive record of the three promoted teams, and ranked pretty badly among all Championship teams. Newcastle had a crazy record at home, with Isak having many goals per start and zero risk to his starting from the injured Wilson. That was the best captain on paper, to me

      Isak still somehow rescued an assist from the same issue which led to Soton's many goal concessions last season: he intercepted an attempt to pass out from the back

      As for Salah, all previous data was based on Klopp's regime. New coach, who's had a full preseason to instill a new style. I had no guarantee that everything would click into place immediately... And it didn't, did it? Ipswich were in it for the whole of the first half, and we only eventually scored twice. Of course, King Salah was involved in both goals. Nothing wrong with that. Nice to see that normal service resumes

      But Isak(C) was safer, again until an early red card. This entire sentiment would have been different if VVD got a red card in the 28th minute

      1. Christina.
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        No problem - so what's your take then on Salah vs Haalland then? One of the two then and not both?

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          See my post above. I think Arsenal/Pool assets outweigh Haaland, but it's probably way more nuanced than that

          1. Christina.
            • 14 Years
            26 mins ago

            I owned both Salah and Haalland wk 1 and opted for Isak. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth that I did not have the balls to pick one of the big boys.

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Wouldn't blame myself this way for Schar tilting his head forward. As I said elsewhere, it could easily have been VVD or Dias having a moment of madness. I think Enzo tried to get Haaland to have two yellows, right?

              It's just how the game works: gambling on outcomes without spending money

              The sensible decisions usually work out over time

            2. Cok3y5murf
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              Haaland is a better captain for GWs 2-4, so if you weren't captaining Salah for four weeks, why pick him at 12.5?

              1. Christina.
                • 14 Years
                just now

                I played it safe and wen both as I have not watched footy for 18 months and have turned my back on stats and spending too much time on fpl.

                But with an early WC on the cards I want to pick one of the two.

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Strongly believe in picking one of the two until this season's cheap attacker emerges

          I have Salah because I prefer his starting fixtures and am quite comfortable capping Foden, unless his role changes this season. Yet I've seen nice Haaland-only teams that didn't need sacrifices/punts at third defender or seventh attacker

          If Rogers proves nailed or Minteh has the kind of season Mitoma emerged with, I'll get Haaland

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Welcome to the Haaland EO game. It was even worse the last couple seasons & I did some crazy things, like benching him when I wanted to (C) someone else. At least at 15m there's a proper decision to make about if/when to own him.

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think if you own him, he has to be captained. Else it's a waste of budget dedicated to one player.

        This week's score from Haaland wasn't worth it, but I bet he'll be back with a vengeance in GW2.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          More or less what I was thinking when I took him out. Not capping GW1 and felt like I wouldn't get a clear picture of City's rhythm for GW2 either with all the absentees (still would have been the default C v IPS but hard to say how far ahead of Salah I'd expect him to be). Now with the starts the Salah/Saka/Havertz had I'm hoping the alternative captaincy pool is strong enough to keep this going for a while

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Chelsea agree to sign Joao Felix

    https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1825561273674940815?t=mv_6n1owSjyPsduzoadQIw&s=19

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I don't think I've ever seen a club loan a player, watch him stink it up for 6 months, fail to sign him, watch him stink it up at another club for a season, then sign him for stupid money before.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      More Nkunku competition then...

      I feel very good about my choice not to start with Nkunku in GW1. Definitely gonna wait and see and unlikely to buy before GW5 at the earliest.

      We need to see how Chelsea lineup consistently, how good they are, and whether Nkunku has the fitness to play 90 mins every week or at least get close to that. I still suspect Chelsea could just be a 9th place team again with a new manager and lots of shiny players but no cohesion.

    3. CarsonYeung
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Joao Félix can play the exact same roles as Nkunku (second striker and winger), this signing can only be bad for his minutes going forward. I think purely on ability Nkunku is in Chelsea's best XI but who knows what system gets settled upon by Maresca.

    4. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Minefield. Lol

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Seems he's happy to have his face not fit and stink up the place for the next six years. Utter utter clown show.

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      any chance he's being brought in to play striker?

    6. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      "I don't know my team yet" - Maresca

      This quote is definitely aging well already

    7. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm starting to get put off Palmer.

    8. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sounds like Nkunku might be the Werner of Chelsea in FPL from a few seasons ago ... very highly owned at the start but a disappointment

  20. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Re-thinking my stance on Havertz. He's at least in the Antonio bracket of early 21-22 even if doesn't sustain it

    I think I was debating this over pre-season with Mentaculus?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hello! 🙂 Yeah that was me. I was a Kai sceptic for a long time but he really does seem to have found his groove now. Still expect your concerns about his split role will come into play as the schedule intensifies but this is one of the rare cases where a little bit of POO doesn't bother me

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah, you acknowledged the re-classification, but how he could be the exception

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      What was your stance on Havertz?

      In the last 2 weeks before season start I ran the numbers again for 2nd half Havertz and was very impressed. It was enough to convince me to go with him to start and even hand him the armband.

      I wrote this on the game thread, but I think Havertz is an algorithm breaker.

      Because he had historically mediocre output at Chelsea, didn't start consistently for Arsenal at the start of last season, the algorithms have no idea what to do with him and assign him reduced mins and much lower xG than he actually delivers when he starts up front for Arsenal.

      Since he broke into the team, he's actually been one of Arsenal's most nailed attacking players. I think at the back end of last year he played more than even Odegaard. He also started up front for them consistently at the end of last season and got 8g, 6a in 13 games.

      Jesus as a threat to his position is also vastly overstated imo. Havertz started all of the games in the run-in while Jesus was fit end of last season. I also suspect he will get a few pens as well. He has a very good record on them and Arsenal don't have a dedicated taker.

      I think Havertz gets 15+ goals this year, could even push 20 (he had elite pedigree at Leverkusen before joining the prem), starts the majority, and will be great value all season. He's fit enough to start most games, gets into great positions and is a threat at set pieces as well as from open play.

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'm expecting a similar output to Saka for 2m less.

      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'll read all that in 2 secs, but my stance on Havertz was essentially based on mids being re-classified as forwards and 99% of the time they fail

        exceptions being Firmino 17-18 and Antonio for the start of 21-22

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          read your post, v interesting

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thing is, reclassification in FPL doesn't have much of an impact on the player's on-pitch performance. It just means "This player spent more of last season up top than on the wing or in midfield"

          There could be up to 90% correlation, but it still is just a correlation, imo

          A player who's been given a new role in the team just might keep that role and excel in it, like where Havertz is atm with Arsenal not looking to get a "proven no. 9" in the market

          There are so many moving parts here that I wouldn't apply it to Havertz other than "Okay, how many points would he have gained/lost if he was classified as a striker *from when he started playing there* last season?"

          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Is he always going to start as a striker though? He didn't have Jesus as competition at all really last season. Don't get me wrong he's the much better pick but its a long season and they will rotate around. Jesus will get games but they'll probably manage those knowing he's an injury waiting to happen too.

      3. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        14% tsb, playing striker for a top 2 team... he always was a gift.

      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Looks like potentially the player of 24-25 season that ends up being owned by everyone in the end
        All about getting on the train early

  21. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Surely, if you pick either of Foden & Kdb, it could prove to be a fairly effective job if without Haaland.

    Also, the team looks so much better without him tbh. It seems I would be with the No Haaland Crew for some more gws.

    1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldn't get KDB. I'm on board with Foden being sole City attacking cover.

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      its fine apart from the gameweeks where Haaland is at home to the bottom few sides, these weeks he is always going to be the best captaincy option

      1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland scores a hatty this week it's panic stations

  22. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    That early J.Pedro dive is prime Neymar.

  23. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Shift Quansah for Maatsen?

    1. Mother Farke
        5 mins ago

        No imo. I doubt Maatsen gets a baptism of fire v Saka.

      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not this week! (As above). Emery might have to tweak his usual LB = LW setup for this one, but if he does start you can at least be more confident picking him up from GW3

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyhoo, Quansah.
      From what Slot's said, it seems to me he won't be starting him unless Konate gets injured. He'll be a price-dropping burden on my bench, so despite having Robinson and Konsa, I think I'll get rid tomorrow.
      Despite Tom's brush-off, it's Rico Lewis I'm considering. I've been watching YouTube's on the City game and lots of analysis of Pep's new role for Lewis. It's not something Walker can do, so when he's fit, I reckon Lewis still starts. It's a Pep-risk, but with a high ceiling. I've got 4 other decent defenders if the punt doesn't come off.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      João Félix back to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Atlético Madrid and his agent Jorge Mendes.

      Contract until June 2030 plus option for João, as travel and medical tests being booked for next 24/48h.

      Gallagher-Atléti, João-Chelsea.

      Exclusive story, confirmed

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1825572776595628140

    4. Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It's not that hard. Nkunku is not a good option long term. You can use ESR/Rogers/Minthe or a good defende/attacker replacement this week then soon sell

