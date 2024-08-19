Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening at the King Power Stadium.

Kick-off for Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur is at 20:00 BST.

The Monday night game is a tale of two strikers: one making his Spurs debut, the other back from injury to bolster Leicester’s goal-shy frontline.

The Foxes didn’t score in any of their last three pre-season friendlies but they were without Jamie Vardy for all of them.

He returns to the squad this evening and is a surprise starter – but a surprise only if you take Steve Cooper’s team news at face value.

Summer recruits Bobby Decordova–Reid and Facundo Buonanotte make their competitive Leicester debuts.

And making his Spurs bow is £65m signing Dominic Solanke.

He leads the line for the Lilywhites but it is Dejan Kulusevski, who has looked good in pre-season, and not Brennan Johnson who makes way to accommodate him.

Spurs are pretty much at full strength, although Yves Bissouma is not considered for selection tonight after his off-the-field antics.

Richarlison is among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

Leicester’s backline contains £4.0m defenders Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard. Harry Winks, Fantasy Premier League’s most-owned £4.5m midfielder by some distance, faces his former club.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Kristiansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin, Winks, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Fatawu, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Nelson, Choudhury, Soumare, McAteer, Mavididi, Cannon, Okoli.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Dragusin; Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Spence, Kulusevski, Davies, Austin.

