  1. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son haul

    
    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's spelt Solanke

      
  2. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Come on Son Solanke Porro let's go!!!!

    
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    MNF is bouncing!

    
  4. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    I am rank 159,062

    
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Expect to be precisely 1,000,000 after game updates

      
      1. Zilla
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No Spurs at all?

        
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Just Porro

          
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thats a pretty decent rank. How many points does that equate to?

      
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        78 points

        
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          just now

          73, just Porro also.

          
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Stop the Count!

            
        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Tis shameful to boast!

          
        3. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 9 Years
          just now

          8 more than me and Im 840k!

          
  5. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    I’m hearing that tonight, they’re going to give Solanke that goal which was removed when the Luton match was called off last season.

    Classy from FPL Tower.

    
  6. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    RIP Craig Shakespeare

    
  7. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    A rainy night in Leicester… have to favour the home team!

    
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bookies implied odds:

    To score:
    Solanke ~40%
    Son ~38%
    Porro ~13%

    To assist:
    Solanke ~15%
    Son ~24%
    Porro ~20%

    Clean sheet: ~32%

    
    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Great so if I have all 3 that is a 40+38+13 = 91% chance of getting a goal 🙂

      
  9. The Wanton Trader
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Let’s go!!
    Porro, VDVen, Solanke and Son (c)…!

    
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      We get it, you have 4 spurs players

      
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I actually forgot. Good to be reminded every now and then!

        
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😆

        Transfer embargo

        
  10. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Let’s go Harry Winks.

    

