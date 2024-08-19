219
219 Comments
  1. I Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you start Henderson (WHU) or Sels (sou)? Was surprised by how vulnerable Palace looked against Brentford.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Easily Sels for me here

    2. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Soton will score at home.
      Henderson for me.

    3. krawiecus
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sels

  2. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which one of Man City's £5.5m defenders is most nailed?
    Akanji or Ruben Dias feel safest but once Stones and Walker come back into the mix who knows.

    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably Dias, but no guarantees with Pep

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd guess Walker, when fully back from his Euros break

      Probably more points to be had from nailed assets elsewhere in FPL though

      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I agree, i've gone with Ederson for safety and made adjustments to get Robertson as a premium defender instead.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ake, Akanji, Dias and Stones all vying for CB spots.

      Cancelo needs to start games before being considered.

      Currently I think Walker is unlikely to start GW2 imo, beyond that I have no idea

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Still early but GTG?

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
    Saka Jota ESR CHO
    Haaland(C) Isak Solanke

    Matthews Rogers Faes Bellis

  4. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Rogers v ARS (H)
    2. Gabriel v AVL (A)
    3. Nkunku v WOL (A)

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      3, although I have the other 2 in my team!

    2. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      3

    3. krawiecus
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      3, then 1, then 2

  5. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Nkunku or Neto?

    1. krawiecus
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Right now neither but Nkunku

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait and see what happens in the midweek Europa game

  6. cruzex
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    My team
    Henderson
    Porro taa hall
    Salah(c) saka gordon jota eze
    Solanke isak

    Bench fabianski barco johnson joaopedro

    Atm 73 with porro +solanke to play
    GOOD!

    But..
    I need haaland in my team this gw..
    Who to buy/sell?

    A) saka, isak and solanke out
    Smith rowe, moniz and haaland in

    Or

    B) saka, gordon, isak out
    Smith rowe, rogers ans haaland in

    C) no haaland next week

    Thanks

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      -8 in GW2 :shocked:

    2. krawiecus
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      C is the best but it's unfortunately not possible if you need Haaland 🙁

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is a bit extreme & hint of lack of planning.

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah throw the preseason plan out the window and use those points you've gained to get Haaland in

    6. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why the heavens is Joao Pedro at third sub behind Barco and Johnson? Hopefully just the way you formatted it while typing?

      Roll FT. Salah (C) is good enough, imo. And you're trying to sell known ballers for hits. This looks like pure FOMO

  7. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Taken on board previous advice and rejigged my BB1WC2 team to this...
    Ederson
    TAA, Robertson, Robinson
    Son(vc), Jota, Doku, ESR
    Haaland(c), Isak, Solanke
    (Bentley, Nedeljković, Greaves, Sangare)

    The good thing about that back 3 is the fixtures allow you to start them all for the next 5 game weeks so doesn't matter about having 2 x £4.0m subs.

