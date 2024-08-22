151
151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JOIN DZ LEAGUE - aemo14
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone watching Chelsea vs Servette tonight?

    Nkunku hatty incoming?

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Nkunku owners prefer him to be rested

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would be a disaster if he played

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      *Palmer

      Open Controls
  2. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play VDV or Hall?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      V

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      vdv

      Open Controls
  3. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Really regret Minteh to ESR at deadline. Didn’t consider him until 2 min before. Risk adverse, but it’s gonna cost me a transfer.

    Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which three should I play:

    A) Hall
    B) Robinson
    C) Andersen.
    D) THB

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It's as easy as 123

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree. But with the Andersen news, double Fulham defense?

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.