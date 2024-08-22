With Gameweek 2 almost upon us, we’re getting team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his squad.

How good is it to have FPL back? Weekends are just so much better with all the ups and downs of Fantasy action!

The troops got off to a steady start with 65 points. The only issue going into Gameweek 2 is the Pedro Porro (£5.5m) yellow flag. I was close to selecting the likes of Jarell Quansah (£4.4m) and Valentin Barco (£4.0m) but my low-risk approach to Gameweek 1 picks helped to dodge a few bullets already.

The Crystal Palace triple-up didn’t yield much but they’ve got a good home fixture against West Ham United this weekend. It was good to see Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) pop up with an assist, while talisman Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) was very unlucky not to score big. The Porro goal on Monday night resulted in the first of many kneeslides across the living room floor this season. Hopefully, he’s fine for the Everton (home) fixture. In the end, I settled on Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.0m) as my most expensive defender. It wasn’t one to overthink given how good they were defensively during the last campaign.

In midfield, much like Eze, Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) passed the eye test and recorded good underlying numbers but didn’t return any points. Both players could be mainstays in my team if they perform consistently like they did in their opening games. I plucked up the courage to take one ‘punty’ pick in Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£7.5m) and it paid off. It should’ve been a brace; I still don’t know how he missed that glorious headed chance! Mr. Reliable, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), picked up from where he left off with a sweet 12-pointer. He’s another that could be in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Up front, the captaincy call on Alexander Isak (£8.5m) didn’t exactly go to plan. I was grateful to get the assist following the early red card for Fabian Schar (£5.5m). I was never close to captaining anyone else so there’s no regret there. Joao Pedro (£5.5m) blanked but so did most of the other cheap forwards aside from Chris Wood (£6.0m). He’s not an issue (yet). I’ll reassess that spot come Gameweek 3, hopefully with two free transfers.

Overall, I’m happy with the picks I made for Gameweek 1 and the start that they’ve made. It sets me up nicely for the next few Gameweeks.

Gameweek 2 Team

Good luck for Gameweek 2 folks!

