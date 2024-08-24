38
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just need a Rogers G to seal the day off

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Observations so far. Anything else?
    1) Raya will be the best valued keeper. Yes he doesn't get much saves but defenders won't get that many bps either and he's 0.5 cheaper.
    2) Everton and IPS are the team to target
    3) Bruno and Eze got super unlucky and not a sell (nor buy)
    4) Muniz was never expected to do amazing he only had one good mo th last season
    5) it's still not clear if you're better off with Haaland or Salah (or both) in your team. Playing Ipswich barely counts...
    6) When Brightons fixtures get better they'll have good assets.

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      The keeper thing isn’t right, Raya is the best and plays for the best defence

      But Pickford was crap for the first 6 games last season and then was highest in the end. Pick one and just leave it

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Unlucky means you’re falling behind

      1. Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Unlucky means unlucky, meaning it is theoretically unlikely to happen again

    3. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      ESR taken off early yet again. Lucky to score albeit a great goal and even luckier to get 3 BPS

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        How was he lucky to score to a great goal?

        1. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Never looked like scoring outside of his chance and only played 68 minutes

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Don't talk s..te. That's incorrect info.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          The same way Haaland scored his 3rd and Son his goals(?) 🙂

    4. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raya is the most wxpensive.. that's not value. I own areola and personally think he is the best.

      Everton is the team to target for a few more weeks until their players come back

      Agree with 3.. regards 4 muniz was everywhere today. He is dangerous and the points will come

      How not owning haaland is not clear yet I dunno. He is basically compulsory for Mr

      Brighton already have good assets but will be r0tation central all season long and one needs to accept that when buying

    5. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 - Southampton based on that shocker of a home performance

  3. Manani
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    somehow my Haaland-less rival is still keeping up as he used the fund for Son lol

  4. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Despite not owning Haaland, LiveFPL shows I’m in slight green. I’ll take it and run!

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      You must have Son

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep

  5. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Aina’s 9 pointer staring at me from the bench, with new signing and lump Muniz stinking my team out, following Solanke’s injury

    Been shafted there

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Pick the right player next time

  6. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    What a week! 😯

    Haaland (TC) + ESR + Sels + Porro + Robinson.

    On 80 points atm. Saka, Jota, TAA, Isak, Gordon still to play.

    OR 1.4 million ➡ 19k

    I will never forget this gw. Best part being my 20 month old daughter picked Haaland TC for me from chits that I gave her. 😀

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cute!!

    2. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Enjoy

    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brace from Salah to make it even better!

    4. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nice, I was tempted to play TC early as it would have been nice to lead from the front. Always seems easier than playing catch up.

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 1 rice and mcginn goal should do nicely please

  8. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Not gonna lie, I was fearing worse than that as a non owner!

    Son, ESR and Porro softening the blow somewhat!

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah C last Week
      Haaland C this week

      Also own ESR

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Crazy Son literally matched him with 2, well happy with that, got Salah (C) to go 😎

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Worse than a hat trick?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes was having nightmares of 4-5 with an assist thrown in, no joke when I checked the score I thought to myself please no more than 4!
        And then when I saw Son brace I was well chuffed!

  9. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guys, I messed up, Faes second on my bench. HELP

  10. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areola 🙂

    West ham overall look fantastic. Wont be surprised if they have a newcastle esque season and throw us some real value in fpl

  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    A Palmer haul could shake things up considerably. So many options

  12. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Eze unlucky again, or a bad pick?

    I remember he started very slow last year too and only really started racking up the points second half of the season unless my memory is selective

    1. Sharkytect
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah that's right. He had a high xgi but no returns the first 6-7 weeks

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who are people thinking of capping next week? Haaland again?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Salah vs Man Utd

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      just now

      That's what my pre-season planner says

  14. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    86 points last week.

    6 points so far this week. 4 players not playing at all (foden, solanke, zinchenko, anderson).

    Wow.

    I am still likely to roll my transfer this week, though!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lol fantasy be like that. If you have a mega haul one week, be worried as it may be the the opposite the week after. Strange how many times it happens tbh

  15. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    ESR is my hero, 55 points so far.

