Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 3 Scout Notes

If you wanted further excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the third Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Gameweek 3 action.

Following Thursday night’s action involving Notts County and Grimsby Town, Leeds United’s Brendan Aaronson (M) and Dan James (M) helped the Whites secure three points against Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire derby. Pascal Struijk (D) continues to be a star in Daniel Farke’s side, securing an 11-point return against the Owls.

Despite losing, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (M) secured a five-point return for Fantasy managers, with one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1).

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the remaining 34 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes.

CHAMPIONSHIP’S CLOSE CALLS

Home teams dominated in the Championship, with Sunderland, Watford, and Preston North End all winning and earning seven points for Fantasy managers. West Bromwich Albion’s away victory was the only one in the Championship, netting nine points for their backers. Portsmouth’s away draw secured five points.

STANDOUT RESULTS

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland squad demonstrated remarkable resilience following the loss of Jack Clarke (F), securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Burnley. The win not only boosted their position in the league table but also rewarded Fantasy EFL managers who had faith in the team. Defender Dennis Cirkin (D), a consistent performer throughout the season, continued to impress. His solid defensive display and clean sheet (+5) earned him a seven-point return, solidifying his status as one of the League’s top fantasy assets. Ajibola Alese (D) and Anthony Patterson (G) also benefited from the clean sheet, securing seven points each. Romaine Mundle’s (M) goal (+6) and key passes were instrumental in Sunderland’s victory, earning him a well-deserved nine-point return. Luke O’Nein’s (M) defensive contributions were equally valuable. His two interceptions (+4) helped to preserve Sunderland’s lead and earned him a six-point return

Despite Burnley’s loss to Sunderland, three of Scott Parker’s players earned four points. Captain Josh Brownhill (M) and team mate Han-Noah Massengo (M) each secured an interception (+2). Defender CJ Egan-Riley (D) contributed to Burnley’s defensive efforts with six clearances (+2) and three tackles (+3), albeit receiving a yellow card (-1).

Watford secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Derby County at Vicarage Road. Moussa Sissoko (M) was the hero of the day, scoring the winning goal in the 76th minute for Tom Cleverly’s side. His goal earned an eight-point return for just 0.3% of Fantasy managers. Edo Kayembe (M), the highest-owned Hornet (7.3%), recorded a five-point return with one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1). Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) provided the winning assist (+3) but recieved a yellow card (-1). His final score was still a respectable five points. Striker Vakoun Bayo (F) opened his account for the season with a spectacular scissor-kick (+5), earning seven points. Surprisingly, despite his impressive performance, Bayo was selected by 0% of Fantasy managers.

Ebou Adams (M), a low-owned fantasy asset selected by only 0.1% of managers, opened the scoring for Derby County (+6). His impressive performance, which included an interception (+2), earned him a nine-point return, making him the highest Fantasy scorer in the match. Kayden Jackson (F) secured six points for his assist (+3), while David Ozoh (M) also earned six points with two interceptions (+4).

The ‘new manager bounce’ theory continued to prove true, as Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End secured a 1-0 win over Luton Town. The standout Championship performer on Fantasy EFL, PNE’s Liam Lindsey (D) was sensational at Deepdale. A 16-point haul, including the clean sheet (+5), 12 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and nine tackles (+9), the centre-back ensured the Lilywhites secured their first points of the season. Additionally, Lindsey was the joint-second highest scorer in Gameweek 3! PNE’s defence also benefitted from a clean sheet, with Freddie Woodman (G), Andrew Hughes (D), Jordan Storey (D) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (D) all earned between seven and nine points.

Despite Luton’s loss, Jordan Clark (M) and Alfie Doughty (M) both earned double-digit points. They were the joint-second highest scorers in the match. Clark recorded three interceptions (+6) and four key passes (+2), while Doughty contributed three interceptions (+3) and five key passes (+2). Doughty has now earned 3.6% of Fantasy EFL managers 29 overall points and is one to keep an eye on in future weeks.

West Bromwich Albion also maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-2 away win at bet365 Stadium against Stoke City. Despite only playing 69 minutes, Tom Fellows (M) was the standout performer for the Baggies, securing a nine point return for the second time this season. The winger secured two assists (+6) and two key passes (+1), playing a pivotal role in Carlos Corberan’s victory on the road. The midfielder has now secured four assists this season since Gameweek 1, earning 20 total points so far in Fantasy EFL. Following his opening-weekend hat-trick, Josh Maja (F) scored (+5) what proved to be the winning goal for WBA in the 31st minute, nailing an eight point return, with two key passes also (+1). Karlan Grant (F) opened the scoring (+5) in the match, guaranteeing a seven point return.

Despite Stoke’s loss, Lynden Gooch (M), Lewis Koumas (F) and Million Manhoef (F) each earned six points and stood out on Fantasy EFL. Lynden Gooch contributed to Stoke’s defensive efforts with two interceptions (+4). Koumas levelled the scoring for the Potters (+5) but received a yellow card, resulting in a one-point deduction. Manhoef provided the assist for Koumas’ goal (+3) and also recorded three key passes (+1).

Arguably the Championship’s game of the weekend, Portsmouth secured another impressive 2-2 draw away at Promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Pompey’s Christan Saydee (F) was the standout performer, securing a 12-point haul on Fantasy EFL, despite having 0% ownership! Only playing 64 minutes, Pompey’s number 15 scored a brace (+10) for the visitors and took two shots on target (+1). The striker would’ve secured a 13 points, had it not been for a yellow card.

Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D) was the only other double-digit scorer, levelling the score 1-1 (+7) for the hosts, and made four tackles (+2). However, with two goals conceded, the defender lost one point to end on a 10-point return. Additionally, Boro’s Finn Azaz (M) played well and earned 2.3% of Fantasy EFL managers nine points. Impressively, the midfielder secured an assist for Clarke’s goal, and made seven key passes (+3) in the game, alongside two shots on target (+1).

Three players earned six points each: Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway (F), Isaiah Jones (M), and Portsmouth’s Callum Lang (F). Both Jones and Lang recorded assists (+3) and key passes, while Conway scored a crucial goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute (+5).

ONE TO WATCH

QPR’s Karamoko Dembele (M) was a standout performer in the team’s 1-1 home draw against Plymouth Argyle. Despite being owned by only 0.5% of Fantasy EFL managers, Dembele secured a nine-point return, which included an assist (+3) and nine key passes (+4). Following his impressive performance in Gameweek 2, Dembele could be a valuable asset for Fantasy managers in the weeks to come.

LEAGUE ONE LIVEWIRES

League One delivered another exciting round of fixtures this weekend, with seven home wins, two away wins and three draws.

The EFL’s game of the weekend, Cambridge United drew 4-4 with Blackpool at The Abbey Stadium. Shayne Lavery (F) was the standout performer for the U’s, securing a 16-point haul. The forward scored a brace (+10) and one assist (+3) and two shots on target (+2), scoring the equaliser at 4-4 after being 1-4 down! Blackpool’s James Husband (D) wasn’t far behind, scoring a brace (+14) and making two tackles (+1) in the game. Blackpool’s Kyle Joseph (F) secured an 11-point haul, with a goal (+5), assist (+3) and two key passes (+1). Team mate Lee Evans (M) secured a double digit haul, providing an assist (+3), two interceptions (+4) and three key passes (+1). Cambridge’s Danny Andrew (D) and Blackpool’s Dom Ballard (F) both secured eight points for scoring and other contributions during the match.

Stockport County continued their impressive start to the season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Defender Fraser Horsfall was the standout Fantasy performer, earning 11 points for his contribution. Horsfall recorded an assist (+3), five clearances (+5), and helped Stockport keep a clean sheet (+5). Corey Addai (G) earned nine points for the clean sheet and three saves (+2). Defenders Ibou Touray and Ethan Pye also guaranteed eight points each for the clean sheet and defensive contributions. Kyle Wooton (F) scored the second goal for Stockport (+5) and also secured nine points with two key passes (+1) and three shots on target (+1). Louie Barry (F) opened the scoring for County with an excellent goal and earned backers eight points. Bristol Rovers’ Grant Ward (M) secured six points for his two interceptions (+4) on the road for the Pirates.

Lincoln City bounced back from their Gameweek 2 loss with a dominant 4-1 victory over Mansfield Town at Sincil Bank. Adam Jackson (D) was the star of the show, scoring a brace (+14) and opening the scoring to earn a 16-point return. Sean Roughan (D) also played a key role in Lincoln’s victory, scoring a goal (+7) and providing an assist (+3). His two tackles (+1) contributed to his 13-point return. Ethan Erhahon (M) impressed with three interceptions (+6) and two key passes (+1), earning nine points. Dom Jefferies (M) made a significant impact in just 56 minutes, recording four interceptions (+8). Mansfield’s Adedeji Oshilaja (D) was the highest scorer for the visitors. He earned a six-point return for his goal (+7) but was penalised for a yellow card (-1) and four goals conceded (-2).

Huddersfield continued their winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Lee Nicholls (G) was the standout performer, earning a clean sheet (+5) and three saves (+2) for a total of nine points. Tom Lees (D) also benefited from the clean sheet, securing eight points. Callum Marshall (F) scored the only goal of the match (+8), earning eight points for his goal and three shots on target (+1). Michal Helik (D), a popular choice among Fantasy managers (5.8%), earned seven points for the clean sheet.

Shrewsbury Town remains winless this season, and their poor start has continued. Despite the team’s struggles, Taylor Perry (M) earned an eight-point return in his first start of the season. Perry recorded two interceptions (+4) and four key passes (+2).

Wrexham continued their impressive form with a 3-0 victory over Reading at The Racecourse Ground. Elliot Lee (M) was the standout performer. His 14-point haul, which included a goal (+6), an assist (+3), an interception (+2), and two shots on target (+1), made him a valuable asset for the 5.4% of Fantasy managers who owned him. Defender Max Cleworth benefited from the clean sheet and his defensive contributions, earning nine points. Eoghan O’Connell (D) also earned nine points for the clean sheet and eight clearances. The crowd also were delighted to see Paul Mullin (F) make his return off the bench following his injury!

Birmingham City extended their winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient. Alfie May (F) once again proved to be the difference for the Blues, scoring the winning goal and earning an 11-point return for 36.7% of Fantasy EFL managers. May’s performance included a goal (+5), an assist (+3), and two shots on target (+1). Krystian Bielik (M) continued to be a valuable asset for Fantasy managers, securing four interceptions (+8) and a double-digit haul in Birmingham’s trip to Brisbane Road. On the losing side, Leyton Orient’s Ethan Galbraith (M) secured the other double-digit return. Galbraith scored the equaliser for the O’s (+6) and also recorded one interception (+2).

ONE TO WATCH

One other standout performer from League One was Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez (D). The defender scored (+7) in Posh’s 1-2 away win at Exeter City, and secured a huge 15 clearances (+5) in the win, alongside two blocks (+1), nailing a 15-point haul!

LEAGUE TWO HOME WINS

In Gameweek 3, home teams dominated in League Two, with seven wins compared to just two away victories.

After two consecutive losses, MK Dons finally secured a victory with a 3-0 win over Carlisle United. Joe Tomlinson (D) owned by only 0.4% of Fantasy managers, was the joint-second highest scorer in League Two, earning a 14-point return. Tomlinson scored the winning goal in the 92nd minute and helped MK Dons keep a clean sheet. Tom McGill (G) made three saves and earned nine points. Alex Gilbey (G) scored a goal (+6) and recorded two key passes (+1), taking his overall tally to 23 points with two goals. Despite Carlisle’s loss, Harrison Neal (M) earned eight points with three interceptions (+6).

Barrow continued their impressive home form with a resounding 4-0 victory over Port Vale. Elliot Newby (M) was the standout performer, securing 12 points in just 38 minutes with a hat-trick of assists (+9) and four key passes (+2). Kian Spence (M) scored a goal (+6) and recorded an interception (+2), earning a double-digit return. Robbie Gotts (M) proved to be a valuable bonus points magnet with four interceptions (+8) in his 10-point return. Despite Port Vale’s loss, Ryan Croasdale (M) earned seven points for his three interceptions (+6). He would have finished with eight points if he hadn’t received a yellow card (-1).

Bradford City maintained their undefeated streak with a 2-1 victory over newcomers Bromley. Richard Smallwood (M) put the Bantams ahead from the penalty spot (+6), extending his points tally to nine with an interception (+2) as well. Andy Cook (F) opened his goal account for the season (+5) and had four attempts on target (+2), contributing to a nine-point return.

Despite playing with ten men, Bromley fought valiantly. Jude Arthurs (M) earned a nine-point return with three interceptions (+6) and two key passes (+1). Bryon Webster (D) pulled one back (+7) late on for the Ravens, securing eight points.

Tranmere Rovers’ defensive excellence was on full display in their 1-0 victory over Walsall. Tom Davies (D) was outstanding, earning an impressive 11-point haul for his 0.1% of managers! His clean sheet (+5), nine clearances (+3), and two blocks (+1) played a crucial role in maintaining their zero goals conceded streak. Luke McGee (G) made a significant contribution, saving Jamille Matt’s (F) penalty (+3) and preserving the clean sheet. Luke O’Connor (D) also made important defensive contributions, while Jordan Turnbull (D) provided the assist (+3) for Omari Patrick’s (F) winning goal. Rovers’ defensive resilience has been exceptional this season, as they remain one of the few EFL clubs with a clean sheet record going into Gameweek 4.

Harrogate Town celebrated their first victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Colchester United. Defender Anthony O’Connor was instrumental in the win, earning a 12-point haul in Fantasy EFL. His impressive defensive display, including 12 clearances (+4) and three tackles (+1), helped secure a clean sheet. O’Connor’s 42 clearances in just three weeks have made him a standout performer in League Two! Goalkeeper James Belshaw also played a key role, making seven saves (+4) to preserve the clean sheet.

ONE TO WATCH

Accrington Stanley’s Shaun Whalley (M) was superb in the ‘Owd Reds 3-1 loss at Newport County. Whalley levelled the scoring for Stanley, made two interceptions (+4), two key passes (+1) and three shots on target (+1). Stanley’s consistent goal-scoring has them poised for a breakthrough.

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following Gameweek 3, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

