68
  1. ran
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Henderson / Vladimarsson
    Porro / TAA / Robinson / Myko / THB
    Saka / Jota / ESR / Eze / Nkunku
    Wood / Haaland / Isak

    2 FT, 0 ITB

    1) Nkunku to Rogers/Madueke. Bench Wood?
    2) Roll the FTs and save it for GW4?
    a) Play Wood (3-4-3)
    b) Play Nkunku (3-5-2)

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 - if not play Wood (A).

    2. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      just now

      343
      Wood against Wolves worth a go surely

  2. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    FPL Twitter - yawn!

  3. Salah(c)
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    A) Raya, Konsa, Konate
    B) Martinez, Porro, Mazraoui

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B, think Konate will be rotated

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    If Villa are ninth on the ticker for next 5 fixtures, then your ticker is broken.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Ipswich 18th? I thought the ticker was about fixtures, not form.

  5. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trent Gabriel Robinson
    Saka Jota MGW ESR
    Haaland(c) Isak Muniz

    Valdi Hall Winks Barco
    1.9m 1ft

    A) Isak to Watkins
    B) Saka to Palmer
    C) roll

    Rolling feels sensible unless I’m going to wildcard gw4 in which case a punt makes sense.

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Easy roll.

    2. I like to party
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Imagine contemplating selling Saka. Come on geezer.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        just now

        To Palmer wouldn't be a bad shout in my humble opinion, better fixtures so better points potential

  6. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Madueke or Mitoma?? Already have palmer. Thanks 🙂

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      The nailed option.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitoma.

  7. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi guys what do you think of this WC team?!

    Sanchez
    Trent/robinson/pau/harwood/faes
    Salah/saka/palmer/rogers/mitoma
    Watkins/havertz/pedro

    Thanks all 🙂

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fine team.

      1. Bumbaclot
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thank you

    2. Heskey Time
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maybe try to get mitoma to Mbeumo rather than having 2 Brighton attackers. Not a good week for them

    3. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Was gonna say nice til I realised you are Cityless

    4. Shaker66
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks great, not sure on Sanchez

  8. Gommy
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Henderson > Martinez
    B) Saka > Palmer
    C) Roll FT

    Henderson (Ward)
    Saliba | TAA | Porro (Johnson, Harwood-B)
    Saka | Jota | ESR | Rogers | Gordon
    Haalans | Isak (Jebbison)

    Thanks,

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Roll IMO, then assess again after the international break.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  9. Salah(c)
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    RMWCT probably the final draft +4.5 def please

    Martinez
    Porro Lewis 4.5?
    Salah Rogers Palmer Saka ESR
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0 Harwood Faes 4.5

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mazraoui?

  10. stevev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is there anyway to get past season history back if not played for a few years? I banned myself from playing the last 3/4 years after wasting far too much time 🙂 I had some top 10k finishes (including a top 100 finish) but apparently FPL site tells me it gets autodeleted if not played for 3 years. I'm assuming that means its gone but I thought I'd check here incase? ........ will try not to waste quite so much time this year 🙂

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      What start have you had?

      1. stevev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        nowhere near those dizzy heights 🙂 but a respectable 149

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Early days!

  11. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    1.5 ITB, 1FT.

    Thinking of upgrading Minteh > Mbeumo now that Toney is finally leaving Brentford.

    A) Yes
    B) No
    C) Get someone else?

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would hold Minteh for now, could be a jem

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I could do Jebbison > Wissa instead?

  12. Heskey Time
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    I think I know the answer but want some other opinions.

    A) Isak and Eze -> Palmer and Wissa (-8)
    B) Hold

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easy A. Even without a -8 that could backfire this week.

      1. Heskey Time
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        You mean B then? Hold

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Whoops! My bad... B of course 🙂

  13. DeeJazz
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gvardiol, VVD, Porro, Hall and Greaves, which three defenders should I start ? Or should I take a hit -4 to transfer out Hall for Konsa ?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gvardiol, VVD, Porro.

  14. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    With Nketiah arriving from Arsenal, might Matetas spot be in danger?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not at the moment I would assume. Think this one is a wait and see.

  15. Oksjuus
      12 mins ago

      Is Jackson good pick?

      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        no

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Chelsea being heavily linked with Toney now - avoid.

    • ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best 5.0 or under keeper?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably either Pope or Martinez.

    • Saka White Rice
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not sure this is that obvious. Start Gordon or Eze?

      1. Tomerick
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Eze for stats, Gordon for home form.

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Do you know the predicted points say?

    • SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Which pair has the better points potential?

      A. Salah havertz
      B. Saka Jota

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think A - just.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yea leaning towards that. Think salah swings it. Thanks

      2. I Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        A but there's a 3m price difference.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, yea realise that

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

    • grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      (lost on the last page)

      Hi guys, this is my team what do you think? was thinking of having Tielemans in the first one because he might have pens.

      Henderson
      Gvardiol Hall Quansah
      Salah Saka Nkunku ESR
      Haaland Isak Wood
      Bentley Sangare Johnson Bednarek

      2 ft £0.0 itb

      1. Quansah and Nkunku to Tielemans and Robinson for free

      2. Quansah and Hall to Mazraoui and Aina for free

      3. Quansah, Nkunku and Henderson to Raya, Robinson and Rogers for -4

      4. Quansah, Nkunku and Henderson to Robinson, Konate and Sels for -4

      5. Quansah and Nkunku to Porro and Rogers for free

      6. Other

      thanks!!

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        5 - instead of Porro you could also consider slightly cheaper options with good fixtures on the horizon i.e. Konsa.

    • chocolove
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ugarte!
      Double United def Mazroui Martinez or the whole season?

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        For*

      2. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        *triple 🙂

      3. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's not as if the current roster is utterly rubbish though, innit.

        I mean, Ugarte helps, but he'll replace Casemiro who's won 5 UCL trophies...

      4. I Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mazraoui won't be nailed when Shaw is back.

      5. Jaws
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Why on earth would someone opt for double United def? Beats me...

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Scenes when Toney signs and takes pens from Palmer 😯

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Betcha it won't happen.

