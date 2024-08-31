619
  1. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Next GW should be good with 8 of my 11 at home. Might buy a new 4.5 keeper

    Flekken
    Konsa, Lewis, Dunk (Robinson, Faes)
    Salah (v), Palmer, Saka, Rogers (Soucek)
    Haaland (c), Muniz, Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Hey_Arnold
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Walker probably back in.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Can start Robinson in that case

        Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      There aren't any 4.5m keepers worth using a transfer on at the moment

      Open Controls
  2. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    So clearly yellow cards don't matter much in the bonus points algorithm...

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It does. Minus 3

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Matters only when I don't need

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      They won't punish attackers as much given the extra bps they're getting now. Defs who get YCs can probs kiss any bonus points goodbye.

      Open Controls
    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      Pedro should have had 2 yellows

      Open Controls
  3. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best Brighton midfielder? Mitoma or Minteh?

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Take a chance on Minteh

      Open Controls
    2. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mitoma. But think Pedro is best Brighton asset plus has pens

      Open Controls
    3. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Minteh's fine if you need the cash

      Open Controls
    4. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mitoma easily

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Mitoma will slaughter weaker RBs

        Open Controls
    5. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      mitoma

      Open Controls
    6. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Mitoma holding his hammy FYI

      Open Controls
    7. suddenorgan
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
  4. Mighty Duck
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Cheers to Mr Emery who deceived all of us with Nedelkovich pulling out some mysterious Bogarde from U-21 for that position.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        It's fun when a manager praises a player like Emery did and then benches him next match, isn't it?

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1829864642711110123

      "The Premier League confirm Declan Rice was sent off for “delaying the restart.”

      So basically he overcooked it.

      Open Controls
    • MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Wood --> Pedro for free is pretty straightforward no?

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah I would if no other fires

        Open Controls
    • Ibralicious
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Gordon + Isak —> Palmer + Joao Pedro (-4) looking good right now

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Similar for me.

        Mbeumo out for a few weeks with Isak and same players in

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          As in, this was the move I'd made for this week. Looks good waking up to the Pedro 8-pointer…

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Don't celebrate just yet, Newcastle have scored 10 goals in the last 2 games at home to spurs.

            Open Controls
    • Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes, I have Delap!

      In Challenge

      Open Controls
    • Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Cmon Leicester, breeed some points into Watkins and Rogers

      Open Controls

