Gameweek 3 gets underway with Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion.

At least one side’s 100% record will end in the lunchtime kick-off at the Emirates.

Arsenal are yet to concede in the opening two Gameweeks, while Brighton have seen off Everton and Manchester United in Fabian Hurzeler’s first games in charge.

Mikel Arteta makes one change to his line-up, bringing in Leandro Trossard for Gabriel Martinelli.

Jurrien Tumber continues at left-back ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori.

Raheem Sterling, you won’t be surprised to hear, was not registered in time to be involved.

Hurzeler makes two alterations, one enforced after Billy Gilmour‘s exit.

Mats Wieffer still isn’t fit enough so in comes Carlos Baleba into midfield.

The other change is between the posts as Bart Verbruggen ousts Jason Steele.

Hurzler said on Thursday that he won’t rotate his goalkeeper like predecessor Roberto De Zerbi did, so Verbruggen looks set to continue – so long as fitness and form aren’t an issue.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Setford, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Salah.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggem, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Baleba, Milner, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Rutter, Adingra, Ayari, Estupinan.

