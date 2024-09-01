Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4: Top Picks for Sunday and Monday

Gameweek 4 of EFL Fantasy has already served up 34 edge-of-your-seat thrillers, and the action continues on Sunday with the final Championship fixture being a blockbuster clash at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United host Watford. Don’t miss your last chance to make team changes – the deadline is at 15:00 BST! Here, we go through the Top Picks for what should be a blockbuster of a match!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 4 Guide.

SUNDAY

DEFENDERS

Given the attacking prowess of both Watford and Sheffield United, especially the latter at home, a clean sheet seems unlikely in this match. Consequently, we advise against selecting defensive players in your Fantasy EFL squad.

However, If you still wish to include defenders, consider these options: Alfie Gilchrist (D) for Sheffield United has returned 14 points so far; Watford’s Ryan Andrews (D), who had a standout performance in Gameweek 2 with a goal (+7) and assist (+3); and Mattie Pollock (D) for Watford, who has been defensively solid and has shown an ability to contribute offensively.

MIDFIELDERS

Both Watford and Sheffield United have midfielders known for their goal-scoring abilities, as demonstrated by Gustavo Hamer (M), Oliver Arblaster (M), and Edo Kayembe (M).

Hamer is the most popular choice among these midfielders, having secured 25 points so far this season. His impressive Gameweek 2 performance against QPR, with a goal (+6) and assist (+3), has made him a popular pick among 12.8% of Fantasy managers. However, facing Watford’s in-form defence might pose a challenge. For a more differential option, consider Oliver Arblaster. Owned by only 1.2% of Fantasy managers, he could be a potential differential star if he can deliver a strong performance against Watford.

Watford’s Edo Kayembe has thrived under new manager Tom Cleverley, playing a more attacking role. His 31 points so far, including three goals (+18), make him a player to watch this season. However, Sheffield United’s strong form could put a stop to Watford’s five-match winning streak [all comps].

FORWARD

While midfielders are generally the better options in this match, Kieffer Moore (F) could be an interesting forward choice. Despite being owned by only 2.7% of Fantasy managers, his physical presence and goal-scoring ability make him a potential threat to Watford’s defence. Having already scored for Sheffield United this season, he could be a valuable differential option.

SUNDAY

Monday’s League Two clash between Salford City and MK Dons does provide some differential options for this weekend with the Dons starting to find their feet after securing a 3-0 victory against Carlisle at Stadium MK. Our top three picks for this one include:

Alex Gilbey (MK Dons)

Tom McGill (MK Dons)

Stephan Negru (Salford City)

Alex Gilbey (M) has been one of the League Two standouts so far this season. He has provided his fantasy backers an impressive 23 points overall and put in an excellent performance against Carlise, which returned his managers nine points. Selected by just 1% of Fantasy managers, Gilbey could be an excellent differential for Gameweek 4!

If you are looking for an outsider goalkeeper option, then Tom McGill (G) of MK Dons could be a great option. McGill has secured 15 points so far for his 0.1% of Fantasy managers, with the Dons earning clean sheets in their last match, which saw him earn nine points. McGill will be hoping to secure clean sheet bonuses again.

Our third and final pick is Salford City’s Stephan Negru (D). The defender has been a standout in the Ammies defence, securing 19 points. Salford have only secured one point in three games, but this hasn’t stopped Negru flourishing. The defender has made 17 clearances (+5), six blocks (+3) and six tackles (+3), alongside one clean sheet in Gameweek 2 (+5).

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 4 Guide. We've got you covered with Scout Picks, team reveals, captaincy tips, and further Top Picks.