Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 4 Scout Notes

If you wanted further excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the fourth Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Gameweek 4 action.

Gameweek 4 opened with a Championship thriller, as QPR secured a 1-2 away win at Luton Town. Michael Frey (F) scored (+5) the winner for the Rs and assisted (+3) the Nicolas Madsens’ goal (+6). Luton’s Mark McGuinness (D) provided an assist (+3) for the opening goal and made two blocks (+1), although conceded two goals (-1), ending on five points.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the 33 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes. A reminder that Gameweek 4 ends following the League Two thriller between Salford City and MK Dons.

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which will have over £500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Head here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

CHAMPIONSHIP

There was a split this week in the Championship, with six home wins, one draw, and five away wins.

STANDOUT RESULTS

Cardiff have had a very difficult start to their 2024/25 campaign. They are currently at the bottom of the table, managing to secure only one point from a possible 12. Unfortunately, there were no changes in Gameweek 4 with the Bluebirds suffering a 0-2 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Boro’s defensive line dominated the match. Matt Clarke (D), a surprising standout owned by only 1.3% of Fantasy managers, contributed to the clean sheet (+5) and earned a massive 19 points, including his goal (+7). Anfernee Dijksteel (D) and Neto Borges (D) also impressed with 11 and nine points, while Luke Ayling (D), the most popular Boro defender, delivered a solid performance with eight points. In midfield, Finn Azaz (D) provided a moment of brilliance with an assist, earning his backers seven points. Cardiff’s best performer was Aaron Ramsey (M), who managed to salvage six points despite his team’s struggles.

Norwich defied the odds against Coventry, securing a 0-1 victory despite facing significant pressure. Borja Sainz’s (M) lone goal (+6), rewarded with six points for just 0.1% of Fantasy managers, proved decisive. However, it was Norwich’s defensive display that stole the show. Jack Stacey (D), with an assist (+3) and clean sheet (+5), earned a strong 13 points, while Shane Duffy’s 11 points included a clean sheet and strong defensive contributions, including 10 clearances (+3).

For Coventry, Victor Torp (M) was a standout performer. His impressive 11-point haul included four interceptions and two key passes, making him a potential differential for fantasy managers to consider.

Derby County have made a strong statement in their return to the Championship. After causing Watford trouble last week, they secured a 3-0 victory over Bristol City. The midfield duo of David Ozoh (M) and Ebou Adams (M) impressed, both earning 14 points. Ozoh scored the third goal (+6) of the game, while Adams secured six interceptions (+12). Defender Callum Elder (D) also contributed significantly, with a clean sheet, clearances and tackles, earning him 11 points.

Leeds United continued their impressive form with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday. Goals (+5) from Mateo Joseph (F) and Joël Piroe (F) secured the three points for the Whites.

However, the star of the show was Junior Firpo (D). The Spanish full-back delivered a standout performance, earning a 13-point haul in Fantasy EFL. His impressive display included an assist (+3), a clean sheet (+3), four clearances (+1) and four tackles (+2). Firpo’s strong showing will have delighted the 5.2% of managers who selected him for their fantasy teams.

Millwall provided a dominant display in their 3-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday. The highest scorer at the Den was centre-back Jake Cooper (D) who provided an outstanding 16-point haul for his Fantasy backers. He contributed to the clean sheet (+5), but added to his tally through a goal (+7), three clearances (+1) and two tackles (+1). An excellent display from the home side, who made it extremely difficult for the away side to break down.

Duncan Watmore (F) led the line admirably for Millwall, delivering a standout performance that rewarded his fantasy managers with 12 points. The forward contributed a goal and an assist, along with two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1). Other double-digit earners were teammates Josh Coburn (F) and George Honeyman (M).

Sunderland continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over Portsmouth. The Black Cats’ unbeaten streak remains intact heading into the international break. Alan Browne (M) shone, earning 0.1% of managers 12 points through his goal (+6) and two interceptions (+4). Closely behind him was midfield partner Romaine Mundle (M) with 10 points and the man leading the line Eliezer Mayenda (F) also on 10 points. Mundle’s points came from his goal (+6) and one interception (+2). Whereas, Mayenda’s points were earned through his attacking contributions of two assists (+6), two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1). Unfortunately, the Black Cats’ clean sheet record was wiped through a Luke O’Nein (M) 90th minute own-goal!

LEAGUE ONE

League One delivered a weekend of thrilling twists and turns, with several unpredictable results and last-minute winners. Some of the deadline-day signings made an immediate impact, showcasing their quality and settling into their new teams seamlessly.

STANDOUT RESULTS

There were no surprises as title favourites Birmingham City defeated Wigan Athletic 2-1 at St. Andrew’s. Selected by a staggering 41.2% of Fantasy EFL managers, expectations were high for Alfie May (F) and once again their talisman delivered. The prolific forward was responsible for the Blues opening goal (+5) and featured for the full match so returned his owners seven points in total, with most people receiving 14 for his contributions thanks to the power of captaincy! New signing from Rangers, Scott Wright (F) came off the bench and managed to mark his debut with the winning goal (+6) for the Blues. A day the Scotsman won’t forget! The highest scorer for the Blues was Willum Willumsson (M), who secured an assist (+3), interception (+2), two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1), securing a nine-point return.

However, the highest Fantasy scorer in this fixture was actually Wigan Athletic’s Thelo Aasgaard (M) who provided his 0.9% of Fantasy managers 11 points, through his goal (+6), one interception (+2) and three shots on target (+1). Wigan’s playmaker has now secured 27 points in four matches – a differential to watch!

Bristol Rovers dominated Cambridge United 2-0 on Saturday, with Promise Omochere (F) leading the way. Omochere, owned by just 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers, scored both goals (+10 points), took two shots on target (+1 point) and played 77 minutes (+2 points), for a total of 13 points. Midfielder Luke Thomas (M) wasn’t far behind with 11 points from an assist (+3), two interceptions (+4), and four key passes (+2). Bryant Bilongo (D) also secured a double-digit haul with an assist (+3) and a clean sheet! For the U’s, Joshua Stokes (M) was the top scorer with five points from one interception (+2), three key passes (+1), and a full 90 minutes (+2).

Barnsley’s Adam Phillips (M) was the star of the show on Saturday, scoring two goals (+12) in their 3-0 win over Crawley Town. With just 0.6% ownership, Phillips was a valuable differential for his owners, earning them a total of 15 points. Defender Donovan Pines (D) also performed strongly, scoring the opening goal (+7) and earning the clean sheet bonus (+5) for a total of 13 points. Teammate Corey O’Keeffe (D) also earned a double-digit return with an assist (+3) and clean sheet contribution. Barnsley dominated the match, with the highest-scoring Crawley player managing just four points.

Shrewsbury Town continued their strong EFL form with a convincing 3-0 win over Leyton Orient. Midfielder Luca Hoole (M) was the standout performer, earning 14 points from an impressive six interceptions (+12) and a full 90 minutes (+2 points). Despite his performance, Hoole was not selected by any Fantasy EFL managers. Defender Malvind Benning (D), owned by 0.1% of managers, also had a solid game, earning 13 points from a clean sheet bonus (+5), an assist (+3), and five clearances (+1). A yellow card (-1) prevented him from matching Hoole’s 14 points. Tom Bloxham (F), Leo Castledine (M) and Toto Nsiala (D) all secured double-digit returns for the Shrews. However, Leyton Orient struggled to find their rhythm, with their highest scorer, Ethan Galbraith (M), managing only four points.

Wrexham continued their strong promotion push with a victory over Peterborough United in Gameweek 4. Defender Max Cleworth (D), owned by just 0.5% of Fantasy EFL managers, was the star of the show, scoring one goal (+7) and earning a clean sheet bonus (+7) for a total of 14 points. Midfielder George Dobson (M), also a differential pick at 0.3% ownership, contributed 12 points with an assist (+3), three interceptions (+6), and two key passes (+1). Despite losing 2-0, Peterborough’s Hector Kyprianou (M) impressed with a 14-point haul, thanks primarily to six interceptions (+12) and a full 90 minutes (+2).

Charlton Athletic’s unbeaten streak ended in Gameweek 4 with a surprising 2-0 loss to Reading. Goals from Charlie Savage (M) and Sam Smith (M) gave Reading the victory at home. Savage, who was not selected by any Fantasy EFL managers, led all players in the match with 14 points through his goal (+6) and three interceptions (+6). Conor Coventry (M) of Charlton and Jeriel Dorsett (D) of Reading were the next-highest scorers with nine points each.

Stockport County’s perfect start to the season came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town. Hiram Boateng (M) scored for Mansfield, while Kyle Wootton (F) equalised for Stockport. Both goal-scorers earned eight Fantasy points. Wooton, owned by 1.3% of managers, was a solid pick. Boateng, however, was not selected by any managers, despite his goal.

LEAGUE TWO

League two saw five away wins this Gameweek, versus three home wins and three draws.

STANDOUT RESULTS

Doncaster Rovers secured back-to-back wins, defeating Port Vale 2-3 away from home. Luke Molyneux (M) wrote the headlines for Donny, scoring a brace (+12) and providing one assist for teammates (+3), alongside two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1), returning a 19-point monster haul. Teammate Billy Sharp (F) made his second start of the season and returned 12 points for 3% of Fantasy EFL managers, scoring (+5) and assisting (+3) Molyneux in just 70 minutes. Despite the loss, Port Vale’s Ethan Chislett (M) and Ryan Croasdale (M) both secured eight points for scoring (+6).

Notts County extended their unbeaten streak in League Two with a 1-2 away victory over Swindon Town. County’s David McGoldrick (F) scored twice (+10) and also took two shots on target (+1), but he was also booked (-1) and finished with 12 points. Teammate Conor Grant (M) provided an assist (+3), two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1), earning him 10 points. Jodi Jones (F) also contributed with an assist (+3) and two key passes (+1), securing six points. However, the highly-owned Daniel Crowley (M) blanked for 4.8% of managers! For Swindon Town, Gavin Kilkenny (M) was the only player to reach double-digits with 12 points, scoring the opening goal (+6) and making two interceptions (+4).

Newport County extended their winning streak to three games with a 0-1 victory at Morecambe. Aaron Wildig (M) was the man of the moment, scoring the only goal in the game (+6). However, the midfielder proved to be a bonus points machine, securing six interceptions (+12), making up the majority of his points! Ciaran Brennan (D) helped the Exiles keep a clean sheet (+5), eight clearances (+2) and five tackles (+2), scoring 11 points. Equally, defensive partner Kyle Jameson (D) also secured 11 points for the clean sheet, nine clearances (+3) and two blocks (+1).

Barrow continued their strong form with a 0-1 victory at Harrogate Town, extending their winning streak to two games. Neo Eccleston (D) scored the only goal of the match (+7), contributing to a clean sheet (+5), making four clearances (+1) and three tackles (+1), earning a total of 16 points. Defensive teammate Ben Jackson (D) provided the assist (+3), made eight clearances (+2), and helped to keep the clean sheet (+5). Niall Canavan (D) contributed nine points, while Paul Farman (G) made four saves to preserve the clean sheet and earn nine points.

Crewe Alexandra celebrated their first win of the season, thanks to a 1-2 away win at League Two newcomers Bromley. Mickey Demetriou (D) scored the equaliser (+7) for the Railwaymen, making nine clearances (+3) and three blocks (+3) in the game. He was the highest scorer of the match with 13 points. Chris Long (F) scored the winner (+5) off the bench, his first return of the season. Bromley’s Lewis Leigh (M) was the only other double-digit scorer, scoring within the first two minutes (+6) and making an interception (+2), but couldn’t secure the Ravens’ third win of the campaign.

Rob McKenzie (D) of Gillingham was superb in their 1-0 victory over Chesterfield, securing a 16-point monster haul for the Gills. The defender scored (+7) the only goal of the game, helped the club keep a clean sheet, and made two blocks (+1) and three tackles (+1). Gillingham continue their run in League Two unbeaten; worth taking a look at their assets in upcoming Gameweeks.

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following Gameweek 4, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

