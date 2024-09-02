FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 3

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 3, when 656,652 Wildcards were played and both Erling Haaland (£15.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) bagged 17 points, bringing their totals for the season to 41 points each. It was a bad week for those who captained Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) or Cole Palmer (£10.6m) instead.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Anthony Taiwo is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and moves to 82nd worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Pete Morrisby is now on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. He came 3,221st in 2013/14 and has risen to 96th overall.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 3 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 59 after hits, with 75 teams being removed.

It means that 1,227 are going through to Gameweek 4. To help over the weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show the current live statistics.

Entry re-opens on Thursday 12th September and new competitors must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Andy Mac was the highest scorer of the Gameweek after using a Wildcard to get double-digit returns from captain Haaland, Salah, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.1m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.9m). He finished 1,645th in 2019/20.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

The text for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues is expected to be updated later today and we will then be able to discover which divisions our teams have been allocated to.

10,267 teams are taking part, so a League 10 of 3 Divisions has been added to the base of the pyramid.

Sameer Sohail, Simon MacNair and Alex Tyc have all won their first three matches in League 1, but Sameer is ahead by virtue of his superior overall ranking.

MODS & CONS

Geoff Dance leads for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He remains ahead for a third week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roger Wilson leads for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and has risen to 892nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Erwin Soon is the new number one in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5vi7). He came 2,610th in 2012/13 and 278th in 2014/15. Although David Slade is level with him on points, he has used more transfers.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Lee Byron (GoonerByron) leads for a third week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He was 19th in our Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 2 update.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

It’s three weeks of Joe Milnes setting the pace in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p). He rises to 2,727th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer is the new leader of his own Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) after activating his Wildcard. He has had two top 1k finishes plus another couple inside the top 10k, currently sitting 350th in our Career Hall of Fame (which is now based on results up to the end of 2023/24).

Although he’s not currently listed in our Live Hall of Fame because he wasn’t in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league at the time of Gameweek 2’s update.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Similarly, Chaballer takes first place in his Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Elsewhere, 2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a second week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

It’s a second week in front for Andy Selby in my Opening Day League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Ian Hamilton is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and ranks 4,583rd overall. David Crighton is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

P B is the new Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league pace-setter, rising to 6,510th after following his Triple Captain of Haaland with a Gameweek 3 Wildcard. As for the Scout PFT community team, they’re now 168th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Igshaan Kalam is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and has risen to 1,077th overall thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, Salah and Luis Diaz (£7.6m). But this manager has, shamefully, never previously finished inside the top million.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



