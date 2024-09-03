Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4 recap: Best of the Bonus Points

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4 drew to a close on Monday evening with Salford City achieving a 1-0 victory over MK Dons in League Two, with Salford scoring just their second goal of the season and picking up their second clean sheet, whilst the Dons lose three of their four league fixtures. With that, Gameweek 4 is fully wrapped up and managers can now see how they scored in the overall rankings page. Here we’re going through the best of bonus points.

As was displayed this week, the significance of bonus points in Fantasy EFL cannot be overstated. We highlight the EFL best performers so far with the highest numbers of Interceptions (+2 for mids), Blocks (+1 every two for defenders), Clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and Shots on Target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the previous four gameweeks.

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 35 Gameweeks to go (including 10 doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

IMPRESSIVE INTERCEPTIONS

Interceptions are a key method of gaining points for midfielders in Fantasy EFL, and certain players have taken full advantage of interception bonus points. Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) once again leads the table among midfielders, registering 12 interceptions through these four games on his way to 32 total Fantasy points, the fourth-most among all midfielders. Ethan Erhahon (M) follows with 11, impressing greatly in his season opener with a huge five. Stockport County’s Callum Camps still has 10, remaining as the third-most prolific interceptor from midfield this season.

Bristol Rovers have a massive 54 interceptions through four games, picking up 14 in their last game against Cambridge United. Millwall still have the most interceptions in the Championship with 44, while Cheltenham Town take the lead in League Two with 47, 13 of them coming in Gameweek 4 against Walsall.

BRILLIANT BLOCKS

Brendan Galloway’s 10 blocks still leads the EFL, recording multiple impressive blocks. Mickey Demetriou had 3 blocks in gameweek 4, bringing his total to 9. He has 31 Fantasy points already, and is a surefire effective option, despite Crewe Alexandra’s below-average defence. The third-best blocker in the EFL is Watford’s Francisco Sierralta (D), who has eight, also picking up three in his last fixture.

Plymouth Argyle remain at the top of the EFL charts. The Championship side have blocked an astounding 31 shots, picking up at least 6 blocks in each fixture so far. Fleetwood Town lead League Two with 24 while Wycombe Wanderers take the lead at the top of the table with 20, blocking 5 shots in their last fixture, a 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

CRACKING CLEARANCES

Anthony O’ Connor (D) of Harrogate Town continues to dominate the clearances table among all players in the EFL. He has led the table every week, and shows no sign of slowing down with a huge 10 clearances last week to bring his total to 47. The Harrogate Town defender has been absurdly effective at picking up bonus points, and is one to consider. Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez (D) is again second, the League One defender averaging over 8 clearances a game to acquire 34 in total across the four games. Bristol Rovers’ James Wilson (D) takes third place, recording 31.

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Harrogate Town have all recorded exactly 132 clearances to tie as the top 3 teams. The teams, who repesent all three divisions in the EFL respectively, are all firmly in the lead, with over 10 clearances ahead the fourth-highest.

SENSATIONAL SHOTS ON TARGET

Finn Azaz (M) and his three shots on target in Gameweek 4 leads the table among players in the Championship and the EFL in total. He has nine shots on target from midfield, helping Middlesbrough on the weekend to a 2-0 victory. Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) still has seven shots on target, leading League One in the statistic. Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F) equals Kelman’s total to lead the League Two chart.

Stockport County have impressed hugely this season in attack and defence coming off promotion to League One. They lead the EFL with a massive 26 shots on target, and as the 1st placed team in the division, they show no signs of slowing down their dominant attack.