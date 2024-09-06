Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league – and win prizes!

If you’re playing the official UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2024/25 Fantasy game, then make sure you join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league – where there are prizes to be won.

You can read more about the rules, scoring system and chips here.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

The final top 10 will receive either cash or a free Scout Premium package, depending on their current membership status. Entries to the league will close at 20:00 (BST) on February 11, the deadline for the knockout phase.

You have to have at least a Standard (ie free) Membership to be eligible for one of the prizes below – you can sign up here to do so.

The prize list is as follows:

PREMIUM MEMBER NON-PREMIUM MEMBER 1st £250 One year of FFS Mega Bundle

(usual value of c. £124) 2nd £100 One year of FFS + Mini-League Mate (c. £85) 3rd £75 One year of FFS Premium (c. £64) 4th £50 Six months of FFS Premium (c. £40) 5th £25 Three months of FFS Premium (c. £20) 6th – 10th One extra month of FFS Premium One month of FFS Premium

Information on what’s included in our Scout memberships can be found here.

For winning managers, please allow up to 60 post-tournament days to collect your prize.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S MINI-LEAGUE

