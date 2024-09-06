76
Champions League September 6

Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league – and win prizes!

76 Comments
Share

If you’re playing the official UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2024/25 Fantasy game, then make sure you join Fantasy Football Scout’s free mini-league – where there are prizes to be won.

UCL Fantasy prizes

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE HERE

You can read more about the rules, scoring system and chips here.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

The final top 10 will receive either cash or a free Scout Premium package, depending on their current membership status. Entries to the league will close at 20:00 (BST) on February 11, the deadline for the knockout phase.

You have to have at least a Standard (ie free) Membership to be eligible for one of the prizes below – you can sign up here to do so.

The prize list is as follows:

PREMIUM MEMBERNON-PREMIUM MEMBER
1st£250One year of FFS Mega Bundle
(usual value of c. £124)
2nd£100One year of FFS + Mini-League Mate (c. £85)
3rd£75One year of FFS Premium (c. £64)
4th£50Six months of FFS Premium (c. £40)
5th£25Three months of FFS Premium (c. £20)
6th – 10thOne extra month of FFS PremiumOne month of FFS Premium

Information on what’s included in our Scout memberships can be found here.

For winning managers, please allow up to 60 post-tournament days to collect your prize.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S MINI-LEAGUE

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. evilfuk
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Gameweek 5 looks like a great week to save a transfer, might save you a GW6 WC.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Nah. Need max impact from wc. No point delaying for me

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Fair point

      Open Controls
  2. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Confucius Say before becoming master fisherman, must first become master baiter

    Open Controls
    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      5 hours ago

      I think Walkers should re-introduce Tazos.

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        kids wouldnt be interested... not ADHD friendly enough

        Open Controls
  3. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    The wildcard drafts I’ve seen seem to be:

    overrating Brighton - triple Brighton with Verbruggen/Dunk, Minteh and Pedro will backfire when fixtures turn.

    Leaving too much money on bench - planning to rotate the likes of Rogers, Semenyo, Joao Pedro, alongside multiple 4.5 defenders is guaranteed to leave points on the bench and make it difficult to reallocate funds for premiums

    Relying on weak 4.5 defenders with little upside - Konsa/Pau, Dunk, Martinez, VdV have little attacking threat and play for shaky defences. At least Robinson, Davis have assist potential

    Thinking Robbie can cover TAA - XGI is way higher from TAA who is posting stats at elite midfielder levels compared to Robbie who’s playing as a third CB. When TAA hauls, Robbo owners will be crying.

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      all you said there could be summed up in one sentence - "none of the wildcards have trent which is the only player I want in a WC"

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Agree on Brighton

      Disagree with everything else. Squad depth more important this season to allow transfer rolls.

      No one thinks Robbo can cover Trent. Don’t think anyone’s making that argument. It’s a compromise to allow for an upgrade elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    3. JIMMY TUGGINS
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      What are these drafts?

      Open Controls
    4. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Its Stttttttttiiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnggggggggggggg!

      Open Controls
    5. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Disagree completely

      Open Controls
    6. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      A perfect team doesn't exist within the budget we have, so I suppose every wildcard team will have compromises.

      Open Controls
  4. Cabellafan
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    What do you think of this a little different WC team?

    Sanchez - Fab
    Konsa - Robinson - TAA - HB- Greaves
    Salah - L.Diaz - Bowen - Rogers - Winks
    Haaland - Isak - J.Pedro

    0.7 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      maverick

      Open Controls
      1. Cabellafan
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Isak on wildcard is a bit mad

      Open Controls
      1. Cabellafan
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        swap to Havertz gw6 or Watkins as needed

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Just go Watkins now? Lovely fixture

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              could have said the same about the last game - guy is just not in form - play the player not the fixture

              Open Controls
              1. JIMMY TUGGINS
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                He scored 3 in his last 2 games

                Open Controls
                1. Tazah
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  brother.... what are you talking about? we talking about watkins here

                  Open Controls
          2. Cabellafan
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Maybe, but already got Rogers and Konsa and he is yellow flagged.

            Open Controls
  5. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Agree with almost all of this - I think iou could debate with the 4.5 defender overreliance but agree with the rest. Where this notation came from that Brighton have good upcoming fixtures I have no idea.

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Next 6... 4 home fix are winnable. Both Che and New away ain't a train smash either.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Chelsea A, Spurs H, Newcastle A.

        I accept none of these are City, Arsenal, Liverpool, but very few fixtures are.

        Feels a bit reverse engineered logic to say they are actively good fixtures. I remain over the view a lot of people are going to be very underwhelmied in particular by Pedros upcoming points.

        Open Controls
  6. The butts
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    I am trying to get Salah into my team. To do this, I've two options to enable this:

    Option 1. Onana and Isak
    Option 2. Diogo and Pedro

    Which is best combo for the next 3 to 4 fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      2 easily

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  7. Cabellafan
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    1

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          4

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            5

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              6

              Open Controls
              1. Gervinho's forehead
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                7

                Open Controls
                1. Woodzie
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  9

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hangman Page
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    That's as far as I can count.

                    Open Controls
      2. MissouriMarten
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        What happened to 8?

        Open Controls
        1. CHICKENDINNER3000
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            7 8 8

            Open Controls
    2. Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Hi everyone, so I have 1ft and 2.1itb , I was guna wc, but feel my team is overall good, any ideas?

      Henderson
      Taa, Andersen, Davis
      Saka, esr, Jota, madueke, Rogers,
      Haaland, isak

      Bench, slicker, wood, porro, greaves

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Team looks good for this week. Only problem is GW5 captain.

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Roll

        Open Controls
        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          GW 5 is the problem

          Open Controls
          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            You’ll have 2 transfers

            Open Controls
            1. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              True, il need to get salah,

              Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Porro and Gabriel against each other- which one would you start?

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Gabriel every day. I’ve got a bit of a mental block on Porro and Spurs in general

        Open Controls
      2. Shteve
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Gab

        Open Controls
      3. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        depends on the type of player you are - Gabriel higher chance of clean sheet, Porro gamble of a goal or assist + no cleansheet
        I would go porro for the higher ceiling

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          I'd be with Porro too because I think they'll both score. Saying all of that there's something in the back of my mind that is telling me Spurs aren't great at defending set pieces and balls into the box. I recall quite a few occasions last season where Vicario got himself into a right state in the air so perhaps the goal threat is not that bad from Gabriel.

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            yes that is also a strong possibility - Arsenal will 100% score in my opinion, just depends on who

            Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hall and Quansah not nailing down their spots has ruined my start. Get players who are absolutely nailed, lesson learned.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Add Nkunku and Solanke :/

        Open Controls
      2. Fitzy.
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        And don’t expect 4.5m defenders to be the difference between a good and bad start, regardless of how nailed on they are.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Rather using transfers on putting out fires is the problem. Unless you just leave the 4.5m defenders and concentrate on other parts of your team

          Open Controls
      3. james 101
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Many others made the same choice mate. Don’t worry about it

        Open Controls
      4. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        The problem is next July / early August there'll be five or six players all the content creators and what have you will be pushing.

        "Just get Barco" - FPL Blackbox.

        Open Controls
    5. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      I have a really good feeling about adama traore this season - he definitely has more potential for points than rogers and onana at the same price point

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Think I prefer Rogers but he’s not a bad pick

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Rogers also has the risk of champions league rotation

          Open Controls
      2. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Certainly than Onana, but Rogers looks a player. Traore's got a proven track record of having very poor output. Feels like a toss up to me.

        Open Controls
    6. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      just a side note with everyone getting hyped up about lpool defence - rotation is an eventuality with the champions league coming into play - especially this year with 2 more games this year - surely you would be less annoyed with konate being benched than trent (as konate is unlikely to be coming on 60 min into a game, but trent could) and plus you could use the extra 2mil for a major boost somewhere else.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        The truth is we don't know how Slot will manage the team and the rotation. I'll wait and see what happens and deal with it then if there's a pattern emerging. Bradley is very capable, Tsimikas probably less so, perhaps makes Robertson the safer pick? But I'd rather take Alli than Konate if it was just for the cleans as he won't get rotated.

        Open Controls
        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          agree with all of this, well said

          Open Controls
    7. Cheeky Onion
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      A) Palmer & Jota

      B) Salah + ESR

      Open Controls
    8. BlzE_94
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Which players should I look to bring in from gw 6/7 onwards?

      Raya
      TAA Robinson Faes
      Salah Palmer ESR Rogers
      Haaland Havertz Pedro

      Fabianski Winks Greaves Keane

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Arsenal and Brentford players

        Open Controls
      2. LC1
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Wissa / Mbuemo / Saka / Ars Defence

        Open Controls
    9. TitusShambles
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Should I WC this team this week ?

      Henderson
      TAA - Gabriel - Robinson
      Saka - Eze - Jota - Rogers
      Isak - Haaland - Muniz

      Valdimaarson - ESR - Quansah - B. Johnson

      obvious omission is Salah - 2FTs and £1m ITB.
      Only way to get him is to lose a premium and I don't fancy it.
      May even go without Salah for both 4 & 5 and not WC in 6

      Open Controls
      1. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Your team is similar to mine and I want to wait and see fixtures swing, Champions League etc. Long wait to 2nd WC

        My decision next week looks like being Salah and ESR or Saka and Jota/Diaz. The former means WC 6 likely, the latter means 3 Arsenal by GW6 with transfers but no clear Captain in GW5.

        Open Controls
      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        No, I wouldn’t. I would, however, sell Saka to get Salah.

        Open Controls
    10. New Article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/06/alexander-arnold-v-robertson-fpl-gameweek-1-3-analysis

      Open Controls
    11. prgmtctchr
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Do your fantasies involve women, not just men? Join my Fantasy WSL league... and nudge our beloved FFS to cover WSL, too.

      Website: https://www.fantasywsl.net (or use their app, Fantasy WSL)
      League: Hey Mrs. Fantasy
      Code: COFPDSG

      The rules and scoring are nearly identical to the men's game. The game is quite new--I think last year may have been the first--but we can help it take off. See you there!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.