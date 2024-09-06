95
95 Comments
  1. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Boooo. No premium membership.
    Presumably the summary is that they're both good, but TAA is slightly better, so worth the difference if you can afford it

    1. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes more or less.

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        See I could write these articles. Then I'd probably get free membership!

        1. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          You could solve any mystery, I dare say.

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Get Allison instead

      1. Havertzer of sorrow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        And a full membership.

        It is cheaper than Oasis.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Nah, too much EFL

          1. Havertzer of sorrow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            What is EFL? 😉

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Cigarettes and alcohol

  2. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Having both Jota and Diaz is too much of a risk?

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      for me yes

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        (Because of start of European football for Liverpool)

      2. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        For me, no (although you can't have him anymore, he has left).

    2. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Captain dependent, had both from start but just means no pool captain, both a tad more risky now tho

    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      From this point? We don’t know. From the start - genius.
      Unfortunately, we can’t see the future.

    4. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      started with both, currently Diaz (c)

    5. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think Slot will deploy Gakpo Nunez Chiesa trio in UCL, so these guys will be safe

  3. The Tinkerman
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    WC too risky? Planning transfers not something I usually do, but vague plan here is Robbo, Eze, Palmer > Gabriel, Mbuemo, Saka over the next 3 or 4 GWs

    Verbruggen (4.0)
    TAA, Robbo, Mazraoui (Greaves, Mosq)
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Minteh, Rogers
    Haaland, Pedro (4.5)

    1. kamdaraji
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Pedro is a doubt

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        He is? He’s fit, been arguably Brightons best player. I’m guessing because he has been called up to Brazil squad?

        1. kamdaraji
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Correct. He still might start but Brighton have a wealth of options up front if he doesn't recover in time. Rutter their new signing is yet to start a game. Something to keep an eye on

          1. The Tinkerman
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yeah I suspect it’ll be Welbeck to make way for the younger players, the literal money makers of the Brighton model.

      2. Coast94
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I think he’ll still start but could have his minutes managed. Been one of Brighton’s best players.

  4. Coast94
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Landed here on my WC. Thoughts?

    Flekken, Fab
    TAA, Robbo, Porro, Robinson, Greaves
    Salah, Eze, Semenyo, Minteh, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz, Pedro

    0.3 ITB. Plan is to get more Arsenal + Mbeumo in GW6.

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      All good but I don’t like the midfield. But that’s the trade-off if you want Haaland, Salah and double Pool defence.

  5. ClothedinSun
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Idle hands over the international break has led to WC being played, what do we make of this team:

    Verbruggen,
    TAA, Konsa, Robinson,
    Salah, Rogers, Eze, Semenyo,
    Jackson, Haaland, J.Pedro.

    Flekken, Mbuemo, Porro, Faes.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Nice.

    2. The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      It’s nice, but what are you doing to do about Arsenal cover in 2 weeks?

    3. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      I wanted Verbruggen on my WC last week to rotate with Flekken, but was 0.5 short

      Flekken
      Lewis, Robinson, Dunk
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, Rogers
      Haaland, Muniz, Pedro

      Whiteman, Konsa, Soucek, Faes

  6. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is Van den Berg close to breaking into Brentford’s starting 11?

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I don't think so. Probably after next international break.

  7. Birdcatcher
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I think the answer is have both Trent & Robbo. I can't afford to, but I think that's the answer.

    1. THAT'S LIFE
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I Wc'd last week and got both partly for the excitement element. Don't really get the same with many other premium defenders bar Porro

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I have both and feels great

  8. Cheeky Onion
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    RMWCT with big hitters and weak bench - 0.3m ITB

    Raya
    TAA - Saliba - Porro - Lewis
    Salah - Mbuemo - Onana
    Haaland - Havertz - Pedro

    Turner - Keane - Winks - Iroegbunam

    1. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Who are the big hitters?

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Only having two midfielders is going to hurt you.

  9. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Which 2 of these would you prefer have as long term ‘set and forget’ defenders:

    A) Konsa
    B) Robinson
    C) Livramento

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Probably B as he’s attacking and more nailed than Livra

    2. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B,C

  10. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What’s wrong with ESR, surely still trying to get back to match speed? Could do well vs West Ham

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with him at all. Fancy him to do great things once he hits his stride. A steal at that price.

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I’ve seen a few getting fed up already, feel like he could do really well, worth just holding surely?

        1. THAT'S LIFE
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Having no Saka is not happy viewing, I'll likely change for Palmer in GW6 but Palmer also has decent fixtures then...

          1. THAT'S LIFE
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Sorry that was a comment for 2 threads below

    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Generally speaking, Silva has not figured out how to setup Fulham after Palinha departure. That means there is no fluidty with ESR him and Pereira on the pitch. They look like playing two 8 wich do not any favor any of them. In the end of the day none of them plays to his strenght and Adama looks like the best option from Fulham;)

    3. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Its a wait and see for me but if I owned him I'd keep him for next weekend at least. I have Muniz and I plan to keep even if he drops 0.1, fancy him to finally score against the Hammers!

    4. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Fulham need to up their xG. Then at least Muniz and ESR have a chance.

    5. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They now have more defensive cover expect ESR further forward.

  11. THAT'S LIFE
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Don't get the flag on Palmer...it is fatigue not a 'knock'. If you count fatigue you could flag a stupid amount of players...

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Helps he not rising in price, very good!

  12. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I predict Saka scores more than palmer over the next 4…

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yeah that's very likely. I'm on the Arsenal double defence and Havertz, feel like Saka will punish me. Will probably get on WC over Palmer.

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Think over the season, double defence could work out. We’ve upgraded the defence from last season

      2. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, have got arsenal double defense with Saka
        Might do Saliba > Robbo for next 2 GWs using FT
        Yes or No?

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Palmer has bou, whu, BHA, NFO

      Saka has tot, mci, LEI, SOU

      But I have both so I don't mind

  13. HollywoodXI
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Strong start but decided to stick to my pre-season plan and WC now. Thoughts on my WC draft?

    Verbrugren
    Trent Robbo Lewis
    Salah Palmer Eze Minteh Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    Fabianski Mosquera Greaves Ul-Jo

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      what rank are you? I'm at 162k, WC in hand. nothing much I wanna change about the team.

      I'd swap Ui-Jo for Ross Stewart.

      Fabianski...I'd rather choose that Leicester keeper with 0% ownership ha.

      1. HollywoodXI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        134k. Why Stewart?

  14. vova
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    If I have 1 free transfer a week before I plan to WC, I will still have 1 transfers the week after WC (not 2)?

    Sorry being a bit thick lol with the rule changes

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      yeah you don't get a bankable transfer on WC. if you saved in 5, WC 6, you'd have 2 frees in 7

  15. Birdcatcher
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    We used to call 'three transfers' a mini-wildcard. It was so much better than two transfers, but cost us 4 points. Well, we can now play a mini-wildcard every three weeks at zero cost. Surely, this is the best way to take advantage of this new rule.

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yip. Can save the WC for a few weeks more and build up FT before and after it.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yea it’s pretty good. I still think if you get the opportunity to save up 4 so you always have some spare will be very good.

      1. Birdcatcher
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        If you can, then fair play to you, but I think trying to stretch to 4 might not be a good thing.

  16. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I think if you WC then its wise to get an 8th playable attacker, it already helped me twice so far by not selling Solanke right away and now with late returners from international break

  17. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Its so ridiculous that they let these games vs pub teams disrupt the PL. No one in the world cares about these pointless games. Look at the amount of players who dropped out of the England squad, even the players despise them. Got one break now, just 3 weeks, in then another after GW5 or something, literal paint drying is more interesting then that garbage.

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yeah, should be 1 game a week for 38 weeks or a few midweek games here and there

      Then if international footy needs to be played, play it at the end of the season

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yea.

        There will be so many injuries, players returning late, and broken momentum. GWs 4-6 and gonna be a minefield. 3 weeks in is what really bugs me, its barely started and just as some players and teams are picking up form, boom, back to the starting blocks.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          They're professional footballers playing for clubs and countries. They don't give a damn about FPL.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            I am not talking about FPL from their perspective, I am talking about club football in general. No player wants to go to these games over club football.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      You mean The RePUBlic v England 😉

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        lol

    3. diabydoesgallas
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Couldn’t agree more, have always hated the international breaks. Especially for friendlies or ‘nations league’.

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play EFL. There are no breaks

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Lol thanks but no, I may as well play international fantasy

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Link?

  18. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Don't see many WC teams with Konaté.

    Here's mine:

    Raya.
    TAA. Konaté. Lewis.
    Salah. Mbuemo. Eze. Semenyo.
    Haaland. Pedro. Havertz.

    Sub: 4.0. Davis. Keane. Winks.

    Thoughts?

    1. Dubem_FC
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      How much is Konate?? 5.0?

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Split on the Havertz Saka choice, pens swings it for me.

  19. prgmtctchr
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Do your fantasies involve women, not just men? Join my Fantasy WSL league... and nudge our beloved FFS to cover WSL, too.

    Website: https://www.fantasywsl.net (or use their app, Fantasy WSL)
    League: Hey Mrs. Fantasy
    Code: COFPDSG

    The rules and scoring are nearly identical to the men's game. The game is quite new--I think last year may have been the first--but we can help it take off. See you there!

  20. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    which one for the next w weeks (wc in gw6)

    a) jota
    b) diaz

    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      next 2 weeks I meant

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Could be either, sticking with Jota

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Diaz is more fun

    3. shorey143
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota

  21. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Not satisfied with Porro, Gvardiol and Robinson as my defenders for next couple of weeks. Would you do Gvardiol,Barco > Robertson, Konsa for -4? And start them both of course

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      only if you foresee Konsa scoring more than 4 points vs your another playing defender

  22. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    B

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail

  23. shorey143
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    If it looks like Stones is fit should I do the following on a WC?

    1. Raya and Stones

    Or

    2. Hendo and Gvardiol

  24. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    evening boys, back for more after an awful season:

    A)Winks>Rogers (bench Gabriel)
    B) Roll FT

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  25. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone like their war films? Watching Operation Crossbow tonight, awesome film!

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Really enjoy my war films, not seen this one, will add it to the list. Thanks

