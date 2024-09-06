In this Premium Members article, we compare Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.0m) in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks 1-3.

Three matches isn’t enough time for any statistical trends to emerge, of course, but there are some tactical nuances and quirks we have spotted, which we’ll outline below.

To do this, we’re calling on StatsBomb and Premium Members Area data and graphics.

READ MORE: How the new Bonus Points System has affected FPL scores so far

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD V ROBERTSON: GOAL THREAT

Alexander-Arnold Robertson Minutes 223 250 Goals 0 0 Shots 3 2 Shots in the box 1 2 Big chances 0 1 Penalty box touches 5 5 Shots from free-kicks 1 0 xG 0.15 0.26

There’s not much in it when it comes to shots.

Alexander-Arnold’s efforts have come from quite far out, however, compared to the closer-range attempts from Robertson:

That said, Alexander-Arnold had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in Gameweek 3.

It isn’t captured in the stats, but you can see the advanced open-play position he took up below:

One of Alexander-Arnold’s three goal attempts came from a free-kick, but how much does this matter?

According to Opta, he’s scored one goal from five direct free-kick attempts in each of his past two seasons (league only).

Meanwhile, Robertson’s underlapping runs were a key feature of his performance against Brentford, with both of his shots coming in Gameweek 2.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD V ROBERTSON: ASSIST POTENTIAL

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



