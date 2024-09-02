23
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench order correct?

    Henderson
    Lewis, Robinson, Konate
    Salah, Gordon, Jota, Rogers
    Haaland, Isak, Welbz,

    4m, ESR, Porro, Hall,

    0.4

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah, looks good

  2. Andrew D48
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Indeed Salah will be in Botswana international break then home v forest and I think then Milan away he won’t play all the time

  3. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hows this looking on W'c
    Shall I aim to make a team with Salah ?

    Raya Fabianski
    Trent, Porro, Robinson, Konsa, Greaves
    Palmer, Jota, Diaz, ESR Rogers
    Pedro Haaland Havertz

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Salah & Haaland both sitting on 41 points after 3 games, you decide.

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Get Joao Pedro which allows Saka to Salah next week (but means I take Murphy price drop)

    Or

    Murphy to Eze/Mitoma and forget about Salah unless WC

    ?

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Could be Salah in -4 this week but don’t like the hits really, Saka scored last two games vs Spurs

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I took a hit, dealt myself a bad hand on set up!
        Quansah, Solanke dealt with so the Salah move involved a hit 🙁

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah started with Quansah and Murphy, what the jell I was thinking, just fell Saka may score

  5. KirkhamWesham
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is beating the price rise of bringing Salah in worth the risk of potential injuries during the international break?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No, not if you have the money itb

  6. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Henderson, Valdimarsson
    Porro , TAA, Gvardiol [mykolenko, Johnson]
    Saka, eze, Rogers, Jota, Smith Rowe,
    Haland, Isak, Jebbisson
    FT: 1, BANK:1.3m
    Any -4 is worth
    A. Saka, Gvardiol -> Salah, lewis
    B. Saka, Isak -> Salah, joao pedro
    C. Not worth any other

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Taking out the rot in my team week by week. Had Nkunku, Solanke, Quansah and Hall in my GW1 team. Now I have only Hall left. I bet many are in the same situation.

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is mitoma the best mid up to 6.6? Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      For the next two GWs? Sure.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Getting on Wc

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Do you have Rogers?

  9. PB-THE-VET
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Keeping am eye on injuries etc but looking at Aston Villa for GW4 on

    Considering Gordan and Muniz out and Onana and Watkins in?

    Thoughts

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't expect Onana to keep on scoring like this

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Champions leagues ebenings.

  10. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one would you do?
    A) Bruno, Jota, Isak to Salah, Mbeumo, 4.5 (-8)
    B) WC
    C) Gabriel to Robbo
    D) Roll

    Henderson Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Johnson Barco
    Palmer Bruno Jota ESR Rogers
    Haaland Isak Pedro
    0itb 1ft

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      D

