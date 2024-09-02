The changes to the Bonus Points System (BPS) in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) were something we previously discussed ahead of the season.

Now, with the international break upon us and three Gameweeks’ worth of data to assess, we can see who the early winners and losers are.

HOW DOES THE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM WORK?

The BPS utilises a range of statistics supplied by Opta, who capture actions on the pitch to create a performance score for every player.

These actions range from scoring a goal, assisting and keeping a clean sheet to successful dribbles, recoveries and pass completion.

You can read more about these actions here.

The players with the top three BPS scores in a given match receive FPL bonus points – three points to the highest-scoring player, two to the second and one to the third.

WHAT ARE THE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM CHANGES IN 2024/25?

The adjustments to the BPS for 2024/25 are as follows:

Action BPS score in 2023/24 BPS score in 2024/25 Goalkeeper saving a penalty 15 9 Goalkeepers/defenders conceding a goal N/A -4 Goalline clearance N/A 3 Foul won N/A 1 Shot on target N/A 2

BONUS POINTS IN GAMEWEEKS 1-3: 2023/24 v 2024/25

