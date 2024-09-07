Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 5: Top Picks for Saturday

Fantasy EFL managers face arguably the trickiest test so far – who to select in Blank Gameweek 5! Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could switch into your Fantasy EFL squad.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Blank Gameweek 5 Guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Paul Farman (Barrow vs Swindon Town)

Farman (G) is our top pick for blank Gameweek 5 on Saturday. With back-to-back nine-pointers for the Bluebirds, making seven saves (+4) and two clean sheets (+10), Farman has been solid in net for Barrow. With Swindon up next, who have only scored two goals all season, we see another clean sheet lock for Farman.

DEFENDERS

Max Cleworth (Wrexham vs Shrewsbury Town)

The highest-scoring Fantasy EFL defender across League One and League Two, Cleworth (D) is an obvious pick this weekend. With 39 points so far, Cleworth is yet to blank and achieved his first double-digit haul in Gameweek 4. The defender has scored two goals (+14) in four Gameweeks for the Red Dragons and has made defensive contributions also. The Shrews are yet to score from away from home this campaign – a clean sheet looks likely for the hosts!

Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra vs Morecambe)

Crewe’s defensive stalwart, captain Demetriou (D), has been a standout performer for the Railwaymen this season, despite only managing one clean sheet. Despite the lack of shutouts, the defender has consistently contributed to Crewe’s success, earning 31 points so far, including a goal (+7) in Gameweek 4. Facing Morecambe, who are yet to score a goal this season, Demetriou seems poised for a clean sheet. The Shrimps’ 1-0 defeats in every game suggest a strong defensive performance from Crewe is highly likely. Given Demetriou’s attacking contributions, he could even be considered for attacking points against a struggling Morecambe side!

MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers vs Gillingham)

The standout pick for blank Gameweek 5, Molyneux is the highest-scoring Fantasy EFL player thus far across League One and League Two. With four goals (+24) and two assists (+6) across the four Gameweeks, Donny’s number seven has been sensational so far. With a stern test against Gillingham up next, Grant McCann will be relying on Molyneux to provide the goods against the unbeaten Gills at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers)

Phillips (M) of Barnsley has been wonderful this campaign, scoring three goals (+18) in his previous two games for the Tykes. The number eight also picked up an assist (+3) in Gameweek 1, and has 32 overall points so far. With a double-digit 15-point haul against Crawley Town (A) in Gameweek 4, Phillips is poised for another big return against the Gas, who has been solid so far this season.

George Dobson (Wrexham vs Shrewsbury Town)

With only 1.4% ownership, Dobson (M) feels like a great shout this week over teammate Elliot Lee (M). Importantly, Dobson has scored seven more points [31] than Lee [24]. Although Lee has scored (+6) and provided two assists (+6) this campaign, Dobson has picked up an assist (+3) and 10 interceptions (+20), and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 1. We expect the Red Dragons’ midfielder to return again against the Shrews, and could be looking at defensive and attacking contributions.

FORWARDS

Jodi Jones (Notts County vs Accrington Stanley)

Jodi Jones (F) is a standout forward pick for Gameweek 4, selected by 12.1% of managers so far. The talisman has scored two goals (+10) and two assists (+6) in four Gameweeks and is in sensational form. With 29 overall points so far and Accrington up next, a Jones return – and potential haul – seems inevitable.

Courtney Baker-Richardson (Newport County vs Port Vale)

Baker-Richardson (F), nailed on for 90 minutes for the Exiles, is a great shout for Gameweek 5. The talisman has scored three goals (+15) and provided one assist (+3) so far, averaging 6.3 points per game. Facing Port Vale, who have shipped seven goals so far, managers can be confident in a return for County’s number nine.

Will Grigg (Chesterfield vs Grimsby Town)

The fourth-most selected attacker this Gameweek, Grigg (F) is a standout option. Despite blanking for two Gameweeks, Grigg has one goal (+5) and two assists (+6) since Gameweek 1, averaging 5.5 points per game. With the Mariners up next, who have shipped five goals away from home, Fantasy EFL managers can be confident Grigg will fire the Spireites to their second win of the campaign.

Wrexham strikers (vs Shrewsbury Town)

Jack Marriott’s (F) impressive form with two goals (+10) and an assist (+3) in four games for Wrexham makes him a strong contender. If he starts, Paul Mullin (+F) is a great secondary option, given his proven goal-scoring ability and record. With Phil Parkinson often favouring a two-up-top formation, considering both Marriott and Mullin could be a winning strategy for Fantasy EFL managers looking to capitalise on Wrexham’s potential for a goal-filled match!

