Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 5!

We have our first unique Fantasy EFL Gameweek this weekend with many matches postponed due to players setting off for international duty. This means you will need to be creative with your Fantasy EFL teams. There are only 13 matches set to be played in Gameweek 5, with only three matches set to go ahead in League One and ten matches to be played in League Two. Therefore, we have our first ‘blank’ Gameweek of the season!

Be mindful when selecting your team. There are some players that can still be selected but their games are rescheduled. As an example, Birmingham City players are still available to select, but will NOT be playing this Gameweek.

Although there are less fixtures this week, it actually makes the Gameweek even more intense. One day. 13 matches. Make or break! We have plenty of content to be published in the lead up to Gameweek 5; keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL’s website for the latest news and articles to help with your team selections, including Captaincy, Scout Picks, Club Picks, RMT and more!

Here is a list of all the matches taking place on Saturday 7th September 15:00 BST:

HOME AWAY LEAGUE ONE Barnsley Bristol Rovers Charlton Athletic Rotherham United Wrexham Shrewsbury Town LEAGUE TWO Bradford City Carlisle United Barrow Swindon Town Cheltenham Town Harrogate Town Chesterfield Grimsby Town Colchester United Bromley Crewe Alexandra Morecambe Doncaster Rovers Gillingham Milton Keynes Dons Walsall Newport County Port Vale Notts County Accrington Stanley

