The price changes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have already begun to happen as the market responds to Gameweek 4 sales and purchases.

If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out rainy’s daily Hot Topic.

Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.

Date Player Club Price Change 09/09 Füllkrug WHU 6.8 -0.1 07/09 Zinchenko ARS 4.9 -0.1 06/09 M.Salah LIV 12.7 +0.1 06/09 Lewis MCI 4.7 +0.1 06/09 Ward-Prowse NFO 6.3 -0.1 06/09 J.Gomes WOL 4.9 -0.1 05/09 Awoniyi NFO 5.8 -0.1 05/09 Janelt BRE 4.9 -0.1 05/09 Skipp LEI 4.9 -0.1 04/09 Bailey AVL 6.4 -0.1 04/09 Cash AVL 4.4 -0.1 04/09 Mitchell CRY 4.9 -0.1 04/09 Davies TOT 4.4 -0.1 04/09 Bobb MCI 4.8 -0.1 04/09 Spence TOT 4.4 -0.1 04/09 Danilo NFO 4.8 -0.1



