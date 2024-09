In the latest video from Fantasy Football Scout, our very own Joe talks us through a no-Haaland Gameweek 4 Wildcard.

He also discusses planned future transfers for this Wildcarded team and captaincy in the weeks ahead.

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 – Intro

2:30 – Fixtures

6:50 – Talismans

10:49 – Gameweek 4 Wildcard Draft

24:05 – Captaincy

26:03 – Ends