  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Royston Drenthe

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Have you posted this as a comment just to be top of the page?

        I found Royston Drenthe a more insightful opening comment personally

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          yes and yes I agree

      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        (Seriously though, just post a link?)

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          (seriously though, you think anyone gonna click a link on this forum?)

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            58 mins ago

            Seriously though, we all know where Reddit is.

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              49 mins ago

              tis a dangerous place - tread carefully young warrior

          2. SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            58 mins ago

            It’s not p*rn hub am sure you’d be ok with a little explainer.

            Though I admire your persistence and keen to see you play on. Are they your articles?

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              52 mins ago

              nope some random guy's posts on reddit that never cease to amaze me

              1. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                47 mins ago

                Easily pleased

                1. Tazah
                  • 6 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  best way to live life my friend, easily pleased hardly bothered

        2. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          54 mins ago

          He always posts the same reply, even though lots of links get posted and I am sure that lots of people click on them. Especially if they are sensible enough to have a decent anti-virus app installed, if applicable to the operating system on their device.

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            50 mins ago

            Surely copying and pasting is easier and more emphatic to show this point

      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Good work

      4. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        Why

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          51 mins ago

          a wise man once said
          "why not"

        2. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Self-indulgent.

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            48 mins ago

            haha just seen your comment logs - your last 8 comments were in reply to my posts (including from yesterday)... i think I have a fan

            1. FFS ManU
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              You could try doing something more useful rather than doing those pointless copy and pastes from Reddit and trolling people who don't like the disruption to the way that this forum has operated for at least the last 2+ years.

  2. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Want to get a 3rd Liverpool player (Got Salah and Jota) in for the next few gws before wildcarding in 6. So...

    Buy
    a. TAA
    b. Robertson
    c. Diaz

    Sell
    1. Gvardiol
    2. Porro
    3. Madueke

    ???

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Garv for TAA or roberston if you can.

    2. Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Tripple attack is too much, TAA better.

    3. iFash@FPL
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Historical data & upcoming fixtures would indicate TAA for Gvardiol.

      • Gommy
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        TAA for the win.

      • Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thanks guys. I'm on the Gvard to TAA move at the moment.

    4. Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Which one to get for next 2-3 weeks before WC.

      1) Eze
      2) Mbeumo
      3) Mitoma

      BRI has awesome next 2 fixtures, leaning towards him or Eze at this moment. Mbeumo after gw6

      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I'd say 3,1,2

      2. iFash@FPL
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Eze, then Mbuemo. They’re both talismanic for their teams.

        • Arn De Gothia
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          im on a WC and have eze & mbeumo, skipped mitoma for pedro on top

      3. iFash@FPL
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Hope there’s no buyer’s remorse for me from this game week onwards. I’m on GW4 WC, supposedly from a place of strength (top 15k).

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            What's the main reason for wcing?

            1. shorey143
              • 3 Years
              just now

              What’s the main reason for posting? I mean boasting

        • MFC86
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          To raise funds for Salah

          Gvardiol to

          A) Lewis (risky but more upside)
          B) dunk (safer and good fixtures)
          C) konsa (safer and good fixtures)

          1. iFash@FPL
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              I’ve gone A. As long as you understand the risks and have adequate cover. B could also pay out, but I’ve got Verbruggen instead.

              1. MFC86
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                Thanks for the input

            • Pep bites Kun
              • 7 Years
              55 mins ago

              A is where I went, with a swap to also get in TAA

              Already have Salah btw

            • Arn De Gothia
              • 14 Years
              43 mins ago

              a if u have backup

          2. iFash@FPL
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Sterling has delivered across many big teams. However, it’s too early to bring him in until we see if, how & when he fits into Arteta’s plans…

              1. Tomerick
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Luckily we have some time to monitor this while the fixtures are poorer. I can’t see me prioritising him over Saka and Havertz but when the fixtures get good he could be a nice third Arsenal.

            • Zenith UK
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Initially liked my WC team, feeling more unsure now;

              Raya
              Trent, Porro, Lewis
              Salah, Diaz, Semenyo, ESR, Rogers
              Haaland, JPedro

              Fab, Wood, Saliba, Robinson

              1. The Train Driver
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                The problem I see with this wc is that it will be much harder to get a higher priced mid or forward in if they start performing unless you are gettinf rid of Salah or Haaland.

                1. Zenith UK
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Porro > 4.0 gives me 1.5 to add to Semenyo/ESR = 7.0 MID
                  Trent > downgrade funds me too?

                  That was my thought process, to be honest

              2. Tomerick
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                I wouldn’t be taking ESR on WC. You’ll be wondering how to get Saka, Palmer, Watkins, Havertz etc in a week too. You don’t really want to be booking two transfers

                1. Zenith UK
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Saliba > Neco Williams & ESR > Eze?

                  I won't be getting Havertz at any point I don't think. Threemium ruins the team way to much IMO so Saka/Palmer would have to be good enough to replace Salah/Haaland.

                  I ditched Watkins recently. Rogers will do for me.

                  1. Tomerick
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    All well and good to say now but we’re 4 weeks in and your WC will be gone. You need to give yourself some flexibility. Spread too thin currently IMO but good luck!

              3. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                48 mins ago

                Too much money on the bench imo. Go leaner and invest in first 11. Makes it easier to readjust your main players, while not bothering with your bench

            • Bonus magnet
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              1FT

              1.Flekken (bad fixtures)-> 4.5M GK

              2. Save FT

              1. Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                I'd just save.

              2. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Nah, waste of an FT. He's possibly one of the better 4.5 gk's

              3. shorey143
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Roll. He should get 2 save points so won’t be tragic

            • Bullet Eder
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Likely doing Saka (tot, mci) to Salah (NFO, BOU) for the next two considering Odegaard injury and Rice suspension before GW6 wildcard.

              Which one of these moves is better to help fund it?

              A. Gordon (wol, ful) to Rogers (EVE, WOL)

              B. Isak (wol, ful) to Joao Pedro (IPS, NFO)

              C. Keep Saka, ignore Salah, and instead do Amad to Rogers and Wood to Joao Pedro

              1. RichieW
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Tough tbh, Isak scoring 3 for Sweden and Gordon looked decent on Saturday. Gordon for me but just

              2. shorey143
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                A

            • RichieW
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Whos better options here guys

              First only for 2 GWs as will be sold for Saka GW6
              Second will be 8th attacker

              A) Son ARS + BRE
              B) Palmer bou + whu

              1) Rogers
              2) Onana

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                41 mins ago

                B1

            • Essem
              • 7 Years
              3 hours ago

              Why Rogers and no Onana? I need to drop Gibbs-White.

              1. Zenith UK
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Rogers is an attacking midfielder, Onana isn't. Onana has scored from two corners which isn't consistent. Rogers is everywhere up front and has teed up some great opportunities for the likes of Watkins which will eventually be converted

                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  … and end product has so far been 2+2+2 points, consistent nothing. Not sure longer I want to wait for his assist to come

                  1. theplayer
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    This's exactly the problem with a lot of people in FPL. Absolutely no patience and always wanting last week's points scorers. Rogers is clearly the better long term option than Onana but just so happens that Onana has outscored him so far.

                  2. Zenith UK
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Irrelevant to the question ESSEM asked. Across a season Rogers will out-score Onana, granted there are patches, but that's the reason behind ESSEM's question. Your point is irrelevant.

                    Rogers' 2+2+2 doesn't affect ESSEM because they have neither, they're asking why Rogers over Onana and what I said is why.

                    1. have you seen cyan
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      Not sure Rogers will outscore Onana over a season.

                      Onana won’t sustain his current output, but he will get the odd goal and assist throughout the season. And you’d assume that Onana is going to have significantly more minutes.

                  3. SouthCoastSaint
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    There’s always going to be be variance. Great example is onana and rogers. Weird take if you’ve watched the games they’ve both played in

                2. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Why can’t it be consistent? He’s about 6 foot 5 & they will get corners every game, sure he won’t score 30 goals a season but he’s going to be a threat at every corner.

                  Don’t own either but I’d fancy Onana to be more of a threat to the goal at corners & free kicks than Rogers will be by running with the ball.

                  1. _Freddo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Wouldn’t pick either tbf, toyed with Rogers on the WC but he seems like a mistake a lot of people have made, given the chance they’d likely all move away, don’t seem right to move on to him.

              2. potatoace
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Onana is a beast and will get himself on end a few set pieces this season.
                Prob is that's it for him , you need to wait for a set piece.
                Rogers has more involvement overall.

              3. Captain Beefheart
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I have Rogers, I don't really understand all the chat about what he will or won't do, for 5m I see him as a enabler, if he gets decent points it's a bonus imo.

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Then with this logic, drop down to 4.5 no?

                  Put .5 on a player who might do something if you only see him as an enabler who’s points would be a bonus.

                  1. Captain Beefheart
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Naa ur alright mate think I'll stick to the 5m enabler, and take whatever bonus points come with him

              4. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                48 mins ago

                Just get Semenyo instead

                1. Essem
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Worse fixtures though

            • Robson-Canoe
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Hey guys, how do you like this WC Team?
              Flekken (Valdi)
              TAA Robinson Digne (Greaves Bednarek)
              Salah Diaz Eze Mitoma (Winks)
              Haaland Pedro Jackson

              Ideally, GW6 moves will be Jackson + Mitoma > Havertz + Mbeumo

            • Fred the Red
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Hey all, need some help with my current team:

              Henderson Turner
              TAA Porro Robinson Harwood-Bells Barco
              Saka Jota Mbuemo Eze Hamza
              Haaland Isak Muniz

              ITB: 0.9, 1 FT

              A) Saka and Isak to Salah and Joao Pedro (or Welbeck) for a hit
              B) Isak to Joao/Welbeck
              C) Mbuemo to Diaz
              D) Something else
              E) Save transfer and do A next week

            • Barnaby Wilde
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              With Arsenal’s injuries, is Saka to Salah (-4) worth doing?

              1. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Kinda depends on wildcard plans I think

            • Joyce1998
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Hows this wc draft?
              0.2 itb Eze>> Mbeumo gw6 potentially

              Raya
              Robbo, Gabriel, Pau
              Salah, Diaz, Eze, Semenyo, Rogers
              Haaland, Pedro

              Fabi, Wissa, Porro, Greaves

            • Tazah
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Two words, One man
              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhJ9XWN-4c0

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Sorry, we don't click on links. Can you paint a picture? 😉

                1. Tazah
                  • 6 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  will copy and paste it next time, apologies sir, error on my part

                  1. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Can you paste the subtitles pls Tazah?

                    1. Tazah
                      • 6 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      You asked, I deliver

                      [Intro]
                      Elevate, this mix sounds mad!
                      Ice cold finish from him wasn't it?
                      Yeah that's why they call him Cold Palmer innit?
                      Hahahaha

                      [Chorus]
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara

                      [Verse 1]
                      Sweet one gettin too attached, talkin about having my baby
                      Left her on the wing, Madueke, not gonna lie this one was crazy
                      Sweet one trynna ruin my peace, I'm trynna get right back to it like Reece
                      After I'm done, man I move like Mudryk, way too quick, I'm outta the scene
                      Ain't no one gonna give me stress, red card, I'm the ref
                      I'm active, get me on the field, number 10, right or left
                      I don't know nothing about being offside
                      I'm never offside, I'll run in behind
                      She from Brompton, wanna wine & dine
                      I know this one gonna take some time
                      See upcoming rap shows
                      Get tickets for your favorite artists
                      You might also like
                      HEHEHE
                      Rema
                      Mamushi
                      Megan Thee Stallion
                      Sharpest Tool
                      Sabrina Carpenter
                      [Chorus]
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara

                      [Verse 2]
                      Came thru with a heavy artillery
                      I'm with Ashley cah I'm bored of Hillary
                      Back come jiggly, perfect symmetry
                      Catch feelings? No way, are you kidding me?
                      No way? Are you dumb? All I wanna do is get some funds
                      With the mandem, nah not on my ones
                      I want kilos or I wanna get tons
                      Football Manager, I let man free-roam
                      I don't really know about no man-managing
                      All I do is put him on the pitch, I don't force it I ain't trynna be Anakin
                      Been wavy since '021, can-can't you tell I'm really savagin
                      Hate them man that talk on the net, but in the flesh just turn into mannequin
                      [Chorus]
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara

                      [Outro]
                      I don't know nothing but ten times harder
                      A man's cold, Cold Palmer
                      I'm the plug, and the charger
                      Get back season I come with karma
                      Jump, cah the floor is lava
                      Ktrap I'm born a starter
                      Walking down the street, Arthur
                      Saved her on my phone as Barbara
                      Elevate, this mix sounds mad!

                      1. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Gentleman! Now do the full transcript of War and Peace!

                        1. Tazah
                          • 6 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          I actually tried to post it... didnt let me, but here's the link if you still need it. Be careful its a link ooooooooooo scary
                          https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2600/2600-h/2600-h.htm

                  2. Pep bites Kun
                    • 7 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    lol

                2. Pep bites Kun
                  • 7 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Easy pic to paint - Ice Cold, Cole Palmer

                  Iceberg with a palm tree growing out the top

                  1. Tazah
                    • 6 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    AI is a beautiful thing

                    https://i.imghippo.com/files/JdKe81725991977.jpg

                    1. Pep bites Kun
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Not bad at all 🙂

            • Thanos
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              On a WC, which Brighton attacker? Doubling up is too much?

              1. Mitoma
              2. Minteh
              3. Pedro
              4. Welbeck

              1. potatoace
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Pedro, coz it opens up affordable options in midfield
                Other than that its too early still to identify an outstanding bri option yet.

                I would consider welbeck, but always feel he's one overstretch away from injury

              2. cravencottage
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                you have the order correct

              3. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Would be Pedro 1 if it wasn’t for Brazil call up.

                1. Pep bites Kun
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Same, so basically in the order above

            • BlzE_94
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Gtg

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Yep, all day

            • NotsoSpursy
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              My back 5 is:

              Porro, Gab, Lewis, Fais, Hall

              Should I do
              Porro/Gab -> Trent -4 ?

              Open Controls
              1. Fuddled FC
                • 12 Years
                48 mins ago

                Probably

              2. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                It's short-term, then you may want Gab & Porro back. Difficult to say if it'll net the worth of a hit + 2FT's

                Your weakest def is currently Hall.

            • Fuddled FC
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I'm not sure between (for next 2)

              a) Saka & Gvard & Isaak > Salah & TAA & Pedro(-4)
              b) Saka & Gvard > Salah & R. Lewis

              1. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Why so keen to sell Gvard at home to Brentford

            • Fantasy Pig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              On a WC

              Which combo?

              A. Saka & Welbeck
              B. Eze & Watkins

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                42 mins ago

                Eze and havertz

            • x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              42 mins ago

              Open the schools

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 7 Years
                32 mins ago

                Fish related, or ..

                Most pupils have been back from early Sept

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Quite a few wagging it then based on some of the posts on here recently

                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Without doubt, it'll get more serious closer to deadline

                    It's IB. Fun before the onslaught. Got your picks in hand?

