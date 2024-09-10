30
  1. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone still got Son? Think he will do well in the derby.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have Daughter, sadly not allowed to play in the derby due to masculinism

      1. Peteex
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        My dad think you are very funny. He's 70 years old by the way...

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          say hello to the old man, wishing him a long and happy life

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Or Rico Lewis, Faes, Leif Davis, Soucek and Delap

    Why is fixture bias greater than any hint of form/ability?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Shout out to Jebbison

  3. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    75 mins and a goal for Salah for those interested

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      very interested

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thanks Tom, I have Bailey and I think I'm going to replace him with Rogers this week. Him and Joao Pedro can be my "glue" guys - speaking in the cool kids FPL parlance!

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Arent all three of those appaling options now its no longer pre season though

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well Bailey is injured so I'll give you that.

        Joao Pedro is a great option. He would have been last year too if it wasn't for RDZ's rotation. He's already proved that this season with two goals in three and he can be benched at his price.

        As for Rogers, he costs 5m, Villa have great fixtures and he's playing in an attacking position and seems fairly nailed due to his performance so far. Can you suggest a better option at that price without agreeing with Tazah?!

  5. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Been keen on Liam Delap since the weekend, the possibility of pens might push me to him over Welbeck (have Pedro)

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      He be a great asset if he had his ould lad on the team, reigning in balls to the six-yard box from throw-ins!

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very true.

        That Southampton fix in 6 really stands out, if they are to stay up, this is the run they have to pick up points in.

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    will be interesting to see if Gordon can show some form again today, needs to get his season going

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      yes interesting

  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hold? 3FT’s. 0.5ITB.

    Pope
    Saliba Porro Munoz
    Jota Diaz Gordon ESR
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Sa B.B.Diaz Robinson Gabriel

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      hold

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hodl and well done starting the season with that squad.

  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    RMWCT?

    Henderson
    TAA, Konsa, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Rogers
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Wood

    (Fabianski, Semenyo, Greaves, Harwood-Bellis)

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      7.8/12

  9. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Madueke to minteh for -4?

    1. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is Madueke injured? If not wouldn't take a hit

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        No don't think so, just thinking on Brighton's fixtures and the fact minteh would be more nailed

        1. Captain Beefheart
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Next two fixtures look decent, but don't think I'd take a hit for that move, am considering Madueke to Mitoma or Eze but might give him another week or 2

          1. Bring back ole
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea think that's a good idea

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      definitely not for a hit

  10. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Do Arsenal injuries mean Saka to Salah is worth -4?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yeah id do that, saka loses out if havertz drops back as well

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Rice lol

