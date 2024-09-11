Best Fantasy EFL Captains: Gameweek 6

Following Blank Gameweek 5, we return with ALL 72 teams featuring in Gameweek 6! Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 captaincy candidates with our captaincy poll.

Stay tuned for further articles before Thursday’s 20:00 BST deadline. For anything else you might need, check out our Gameweek 6 Guide.

THE CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) 47% Duncan Watmore (Millwall) 23% Adam Phillips (Barnsley) 11% Josh Maja (West Bromwich Albion) 5% Lee Evans (Blackpool) 5%

LUKE MOLYNEUX

Is anyone surprised? For the second consecutive week, Luke Molyneux (M) leads the captaincy poll. Despite scoring TWO 19 point hauls in five Gameweeks, Donny’s number seven blanked in Gameweek 5 for 21.1% of managers. Frustration level 100!

The third-most selected Fantasy EFL asset this weekend, Donny’s winger continues to attract managers despite blanking. With Harrogate Town struggling defensively, conceding seven goals in five games, there’s hope that the winger could return and make a difference in Gameweek 6. However, managers shouldn’t be too disappointed if he doesn’t contribute. It seems the Molyneux bandwagon is in full force – the key is to back him when he hauls!

DUNCAN WATMORE

Millwall have been involved in three goal-fests this season, unbeaten in two games under Neil Harris’ guidance. This in part has been down to Duncan Watmore’s (F) superb performances. The striker has scored four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) in four matches for the Lions, securing three double-digit hauls this campaign.

The captaincy poll emphasises his popularity, with 23% of votes going to the talisman. With only 3.1% current ownership, we expect this to skyrocket as the deadline draws nearer.

Millwall host struggling Luton Town up next, who have only secured one point in four matches, conceding seven during that period. Many expect a strong Millwall victory; Watmore is an obvious captaincy shout this week.

ADAM PHILLIPS

On the list once again, Barnsley’s star Adam Phillips (M) is proving popular ahead of Gameweek 6. The Tykes have now won four games in-a-row. In Gameweek 5, Phillips secured a nine point return, scoring the winning goal (+6) and taking two shots on target (+1), alongside playing 67 minutes (+2).

As it stands, Phillips is wearing the armband for 11% of voters. Despite averaging 8.2 points, he’s only owned by 5.7% of Fantasy EFL managers.

Up next, Barnsley travel to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage. Since their win in Gameweek 1, the Boro have only picked up one point in three matches, conceding three goals during that period. Even though the Tykes lost this exact fixture 2-1 last season, Phillips opened the scoring (+6) in the match! Managers will be hoping for a repeat performance once again.

JOSH MAJA

WBA’s Josh Maja (F) secured 5% of votes, returning to the leaderboard following the international break. Maja is the Baggies’ most selected player at 11.8%, followed by Alex Palmer (G) at 3.8%!

Maja has been sensational for WBA this season, scoring four goals (+20) and one assist (+10) in four Gameweeks. Most notably, Maja scored a hat-trick in GW1 against QPR (A), leading to a 23-point haul! With 38 overall points, Maja is leading Carlos Corberan’s side in style.

The Baggies travel to Home Park, taking on Plymouth Argyle, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games. The Pilgrims have struggled so far under Wayne Rooney, conceding seven goals in four games, picking up one point in the process. The Baggies were unbeaten last year against Plymouth, securing a 0-3 away win. Fantasy EFL managers are backing Maja to continue his top performances and help the visitors secure their fourth win of the season.

LEE EVANS

For the first time this season on the leaderboard, Blackpool’s Lee Evans (M) makes the list! At only 0.2% ownership, Evans could be the perfect differential this week.

The highest Fantasy EFL scorer for the Seasiders, Evans is averaging 7 points per game. With 28 total points, the midfielder secured consecutive double-digit hauls. Last time out, he returned 11-points, securing two assists (+6), one interception (+2), five key passes (+2) and 90 minutes (+2). Although, he would’ve secured 12 points had he not got booked (-1).

Next up, Blackpool face Exeter City (H). The Grecians have a mixed record, winning two of their four matches. They recently pulled off a surprising 0-2 win at Bolton Wanderers but were defeated 2-1 by Northampton Town in Gameweek 2. Certainly more of a punt, but with back-to-back returns for Blackpool’s number seven, 5% of managers are confident the midfielder will secure his third return in-a-row!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

With Blank Gameweek 6 up next, who’s your Fantasy EFL captain? Let us know in the comments!

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM