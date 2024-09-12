Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 6 line-up lessons

After Blank Gameweek 5, it’s time to dive deep into our Fantasy EFL line-ups for Gameweek 6. We assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury, non-selection, or potential transfer. In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

INJURY CONCERNS

CONOR HAZARD (Plymouth Argyle, G)

Plymouth Argyle’s starting keeper, Conor Hazard (G), will be out for an extended period following ankle surgery. The highly-performing goalkeeper, who recorded 15 saves in his last two matches (+10), was a reliable Fantasy EFL option. His absence will be a significant blow to manager Wayne Rooney, especially with the team’s defensive struggles. The upcoming Gameweek 6 fixture against Sunderland, who are searching for their sixth unbeaten win this campaign, would have offered Hazard ample opportunities for save points. Fantasy managers will need to find a suitable replacement to fill the void left by his absence.

KEVIN KEBEN (Watford, D)

Keben is still recovering from a knee injury and has yet been unable to record any minutes for Watford after signing for the Championship club in late August. The 20-year-old centre-back was a rotation player for Ligue 1 side Toulouse last season but made multiple appearances in the French top flight. He will miss Watford’s fixture against Coventry City in Gameweek 6, but they are expected to win despite his absence.

JAMES MCCLEAN (Wrexham, M)

Wrexham have also lost starter James McClean (M), who has been a consistent, solid contributor for the Red Dragons. He picked up an assist (+3) and two key passes (+1) in his last game, a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town, and will lose the opportunity to continue his offensive production after a foot injury.

UNLIKELY TO FEATURE

ELLIOT LEE (Wrexham, M)

Wrexham’s star midfielder is likely to be sidelined in their upcoming fixture against Birmingham City after suffering a knock against Shrewsbury Town. He will be an extremely notable absence as a crucial part of Wrexham’s prolific attack, scoring twice (+12) and assisting twice (+6) across five league fixtures. He is coming off a 12-point performance where he helped the Red Dragons to a 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town with a goal (+6), two interceptions (+4) and two shots on target (+1). His 6.5% of owners may need to find a viable replacement, which will be a big blow since he was expected to perform highly in his Gameweek 6 fixture.

ANDREW CANNON (Wrexham, M)

Potentially offsetting the losses that the side face, Cannon (M) has the chance to return to Wrexham’s midfield in Gameweek 6 after missing their last league game against Shrewsbury Town. He had picked up 17 Fantasy points in four matches before a thigh injury, and can hopefully pick up where he left off against the susceptible Birmingham defence.

JODI JONES (Notts County, F)

Jones (F) is one of the highest-selected players in Fantasy EFL, chosen by 12.4% of managers this week, yet is doubtful to play due to injury. After a flying start to the season, Jones missed the Magpies’ Gameweek 5 fixture, a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley, and it is unknown whether he will feature at Bromley (A) on Saturday. The versatile attacker has registered two goals and two assists in four games this season (+16) and therefore his absence is likely to be a big blow for the Notts County attack this week. Keep an eye on the line-ups. If he plays, he’s a great option for this Gameweek!

TRANSFER WATCH – NEW SIGNINGS

VICTOR MOSES (Luton Town)

The former Chelsea wing-back has signed for Luton Town on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has spent the last four years with Spartak Moscow after a long career in England, with his time at Chelsea defining his career. The Hatters’ signing is a major boost after a shaky start to their Championship return. Whether Moses makes the squad for the Hatters’ trip to Millwall remains to be seen. But when he starts, expect fireworks!

FRED ONYEDINMA (Wycombe Wanderers, M)

The Chairboys have re-signed the attacking midfielder from Luton Town, making it the 27-year-old’s fourth spell at the club. He was part of the Hatters side who achieved promotion to the top flight, making eight Premier League appearances last season. He has been a standout performer for Wycombe in the past, directly contributing to 33 goals in 114 appearances while at the club, and they are hoping he can replicate this impact. The Chairboys currently sit at 16th in the League One table.

JOHN FLECK (Chesterfield, M)

Fleck is an experienced midfielder, with over 526 career appearances, predominantly in the top three flights of English football. He has signed to the League Two side on a season-long contract after becoming a free agent with his departure from Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season. He will look to support the Chesterfield midfield and keep up their impressive form. If he can stay fit, he could play a pivotal role in Paul Cook’s midfield, as the Spireites continue to push for promotion.

