Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 team reveal: Vice-captaincy hack!

With Blank Gameweek 5 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. As Gameweek 6 looms, the EFL schedule is back and better than ever, with ALL 72 teams featuring. To help you fine-tune your team before the deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Louis R has stuck with his trustworthy formation, opting for a 1-2-3-1 formation again. He said…

CLUB PICKS

This is my current squad. There are several different factors to consider this week, one of them being the Notts County line-up. I’m particularly interested in the likes of midfielder Daniel Crowley (M) and Jodi Jones (F), who were left out of the team in Gameweek 5. David McGoldrick (F) is another Notts County attacker I will consider this week if starting. Any of those three players could enter my team if starting on Saturday.

Regardless of the Notts County starting XI, I am still likely to stick with my team selections of Reading and Sunderland. Sunderland go into their next match with four consecutive league wins behind them. They have also picked up three clean sheets and scored between 2-4 goals in three of their games. Topping off their potential this week is an away game against a Plymouth side who have lost or drawn each of their early fixtures.

I wanted to back a home side this week and the most convincing seems to be Reading. The Royals have won both of their home league games 2-0. Leyton Orient look like an easy target for Ruben Selles’ side, as they are yet to claim a single point and have also conceded eight goals. I am expecting big things from Reading this week so I’m going all in!

PLAYER PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Reflective of my team selections I have decided to back a Reading defensive asset. Rather than backing a defender, of which they don’t really have a standout option, I have opted for Joel Pereira (G). He’s averaged 5.3 points so far, securing a seven-point return last time out against League One promotion rivals Charlton Athletic. I expect a third clean sheet for him.

DEFENDERS

Currently, my captain is Mickey Demetriou (D). The Crewe Alexandra centre-back has been excellent this season – scoring (+7), keeping two clean sheets (+10) and averaging nine clearances per game (+13). The Railwaymen face a side who have failed to win a single game this season and with multiple routes to points, Demetriou goes into the game with huge potential. Partnering him in a two-man defence is Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). As mentioned Sunderland come up against a poor Plymouth side next up and with a goal (+7) and an assist (+3) under his belt already, Cirkin goes into the clash with both defensive and offensive potential.

MIDFIELDERS

The elephant in the room however is my captaincy plan. My vice-captain armband currently sits with Doncaster Rovers’ talisman Luke Molyneux (M). This is because he plays on Thursday. If Molyneux picks up a haul similar to the 19-pointers he has already produced, then I will downgrade whoever my captain is at that time to a non-playing player. This will allow me to take home captain points for Molyneux. If he fails to return anything of significance then I will likely captain Demetriou or a Notts County attacker. The vice-captaincy hack is here to stay!

I reiterate my confidence around Reading and their ability to score goals at home this week by picking Charlie Savage (M). The 21-year-old seems to be on a bit of a run, securing an attacking return in four of his last five matches [all comps]. I expect him to add to that tally this week against an awful Leyton Orient side. Joining Savage and Molyneux in midfield is Romaine Mundle (M). Gone are the days we can pick Jack Clarke, so one route into the efficient Sunderland frontline is Mundle, who has managed back-to-back goals in his last two matches (+12). It’s worth highlighting that he could be first to face the chop if I either secure a captaincy return via Molyneux and/or I invest in a Notts County attacker.

FORWARD

Not many striker options take my fancy this week. There are several I like but not enough to derail my Alfie May (F) pick. There is no doubt Birmingham City have huge challenge ahead of them as they face-off with Wrexham. However, these are the type of games they should win if they want to dominate the division. Wrexham’s vulnerabilities in recent years have been exposed on the road, which is where they’re headed this week. Given their current form and the home advantage, I believe May can contribute at least a goal, and even more would be fantastic.

