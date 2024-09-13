7
  1. NorCal Villan
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    PUP

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    genuinely though how can minteh, rogers, onana etc be ahead of someone like Palmer. its only 1 sub 6mil mid right.

    get the feeling palmer is still being massively underrated

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Assuming you are correct, isn't that a good thing?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah sure. cant tell if its just because people havent adjusted to this season and the fact they cant own every big hitter so its just a case of out of sight out of mind. or these articles are just catered to the latest bandwagons

  3. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hows she looking ?
    wc draft
    0.2 itb Eze>> Mbuemo gw6

    Alisson
    Robbo, Porro, Lewis
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Semenyo, Rogers
    Pedro, Haaland

    Fabi, Robinson, Greaves, Stewart

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      You've at least 25 WC posts and counting. Just proceed after keeping an eye on team news & injuries.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        lol

