The weekly series that once housed many a #Barclaysman returns refreshed from its international break.

Amid all the nostalgic pining for James Beattie, Tugay and Pascal Chimbonda, the Scout Squad have their eyes firmly fixed on Gameweek 4.

As usual, our in-house panel of Sam, Marc, Tom F and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation.

Only four players get unanimous backing this week…

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to find cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 4

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



