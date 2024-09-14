679
  tiger
    12 Years
    12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Garnacho G

  Mr. O'Connell
    12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Garnacho loves a stoppage time goal

  Skalla
    7 Years
    53 mins ago

    What a goal Nacho!

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Goalnacho

  JBG
    6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Another jammy gOaL

    Boss Hogg
      14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why jammy?

      JBG
        6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Being sarcastic... was a lot of sore buttholes here during 1st half about MU taking the lead.

        Boss Hogg
          14 Years
          31 mins ago

          Fair enough!

          JBG
            6 Years
            6 mins ago

            They came running underneath my post I see...

    chocolove
      13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sore loser

    BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Enjoy your "won Soton away trophy". 😉

      MagicMessi
        12 Years
        just now

        Mu fans are pathetic 😀

  Atimis
    8 Years
    51 mins ago

    No Pedro, should just quit for life, not getting these 50/50 right for like 2/3 seasons now

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      There is always next season. I took a hit to get him before the price rise for this game and benched him in the previous one when he scored. I knew it wasn't mathematically sound, but... 😉

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who doesn't like Garnacho?

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      11 mins ago

      besides ETH

      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 mins ago

        FPL owners?

  Zenith UK
    8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Two of Man U’s goals have come from abysmal solo errors by defenders playing everyone inside. Nowhere near the rest of the back line.

    Zenith UK
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      onside. This iPhone update is atrocious

  Zilla
    6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Lovely assist from Dalot!

  F4L
    9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Dalot + De Light + Onana = 39 points :shocked:

    Make United Great Again
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      United defence in everyone

  Make United Great Again
    12 Years
    50 mins ago

    VIVA GARNACHOOOOO

  Dr.Acula
    1 Year
    50 mins ago

    ugarte looked good. the missing piece found?

    Digital-Real
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      The Mainoo and Ugarte pairing is hilarious.
      Ugarte is very limited on the ball and has poor positional discipline.
      UTD are a mess

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    48 mins ago

    McTommy shipped off
    Garnacho a bench player

    Goalscorers are not preferred at MU

  Feanor
    15 Years
    45 mins ago

    If you’re playing Challenge mode you can take Gvardiol out for a starting City defender.

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    45 mins ago

    Dalot with a horrible 11 pointer
    Roasted by a child for 90 min.

  BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Spurs attacking fixtures look pretty good. Let's see if I will burn myself again with Solanke.

    panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good pick, just unfortunate that he got injured.

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saka out and Solanke in for a hit just before WC(?) Let me think...

      Feanor
        15 Years
        just now

        Saka not consistent enough!

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      5 mins ago

      What could possibly go wrong?

  Ze_Austin
    5 Years
    36 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/14/3pm-team-news-haaland-and-diaz-start-no-pedro

