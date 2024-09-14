Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with a fixture that has produced some classic Premier League moments over the years.
Manchester United’s grey kit was blamed for their loss on the south coast in 1995/96. Southampton were to batter their visitors 6-3 six months later.
The Red Devils will have fonder memories of facing Saints in recent years, thrashing them 9-0 at Old Trafford three years ago.
That was the fixture in which Jan Bednarek – a starter today – produced his record-low -7 score.
Both clubs are some way from their past heydays, of course.
Southampton are point-less and struggling to get to grips with Premier League life after last year’s promotion.
United, off the back of their worst league finish in 34 years, have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of 2024/25.
Both managers have responded to Gameweek 3 defeats by making changes.
New Southampton signings Lesley Ugochukwu, Matheus Fernandes and Cameron Archer get their first starts of the campaign.
So too does Tyler Dibling, an attack-minded £4.5m FPL midfielder who has really caught the eye in pre-season and his substitute appearances this season.
Out go Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone, Joe Aribo and semi-popular budget defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. All bar Smallbone are among the substitutes.
Also on the bench is the fit-again Ross Stewart, who probably has the only hope of game-time of the remaining £4.5m forwards.
Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo start for Manchester United, meanwhile.
Alejandro Garnacho, late back from South America, is benched. So too is Casemiro, who served up a horror show two weeks ago.
LINE-UPS
Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Dibling, Archer, Brereton Diaz
Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Fraser, Lallana, Aribo, Cornet, Armstrong, Stewart
Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee
Subs: Bayındır, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Wheatley
