Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with a fixture that has produced some classic Premier League moments over the years.

Manchester United’s grey kit was blamed for their loss on the south coast in 1995/96. Southampton were to batter their visitors 6-3 six months later.

The Red Devils will have fonder memories of facing Saints in recent years, thrashing them 9-0 at Old Trafford three years ago.

That was the fixture in which Jan Bednarek – a starter today – produced his record-low -7 score.

Both clubs are some way from their past heydays, of course.

Southampton are point-less and struggling to get to grips with Premier League life after last year’s promotion.

United, off the back of their worst league finish in 34 years, have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of 2024/25.

Both managers have responded to Gameweek 3 defeats by making changes.

New Southampton signings Lesley Ugochukwu, Matheus Fernandes and Cameron Archer get their first starts of the campaign.

So too does Tyler Dibling, an attack-minded £4.5m FPL midfielder who has really caught the eye in pre-season and his substitute appearances this season.

Out go Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone, Joe Aribo and semi-popular budget defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. All bar Smallbone are among the substitutes.

Also on the bench is the fit-again Ross Stewart, who probably has the only hope of game-time of the remaining £4.5m forwards.

Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo start for Manchester United, meanwhile.

Alejandro Garnacho, late back from South America, is benched. So too is Casemiro, who served up a horror show two weeks ago.

LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Dibling, Archer, Brereton Diaz

Subs: McCarthy, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Fraser, Lallana, Aribo, Cornet, Armstrong, Stewart

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, De Ligt, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayındır, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Wheatley



