Erling Haaland and Luiz Diaz start this afternoon – but Joao Pedro is absent from Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad.

There had been doubts over Haaland’s involvement against Brentford today after the death of a close family friend.

Pedro and Diaz, meanwhile, were among the late returnees from South America during the international break.

A knock picked up while on duty with Brazil rules Pedro out of the Seagulls’ clash with Ipswich Town.

The Premier League’s top two are among 10 teams in action this afternoon (times below in BST).

3pm KICK-OFFS

After a serene first three Gameweeks, the tinkering has begun.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat West Ham a fortnight ago. Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku all drop to the bench.

In come Kyle Walker, John Stones, Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan, who makes his first start since rejoining the club.

As well as Haaland starting, Rico Lewis keeps his place. He may be at left-back today, with Gvardiol dropping out.

Brentford interestingly bring in £4.0m FPL defender Sepp van den Berg for his full league debut.

Keane Lewis-Potter is also recalled as Kevin Schade drops to the bench and Mathias Jensen misses out through injury.

Liverpool are unchaged for their meeting with Nottingham Forest, who bring in Nicolas Dominguez, James Ward-Prowse, Alex Moreno and Ryan Yates for Neco Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga and the injured Ibrahim Sangare.

Federico Chiesa fails to make the hosts’ squad at Anfield again.

At Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler’s two changes are enforced as Pedro and James Milner are out injured.

Georginio Rutter makes his first start for the club, while Yasin Ayari comes into midfield.

A fit-again Wes Burns is straight back into the Ipswich line-up to replace Chiedozie Ogbene, while new signing Dara O’Shea ousts fellow £4.0m defender Luke Woolfenden.

There’s more pain for Rodrigo Muniz owners at Craven Cottage as the goalless Fulham forward is benched.

Raul Jimenez starts in his place, while Joachim Andersen takes over from Issa Diop in the more expected alteration.

Lucas Paqueta, who went away with Brazil over the last fortnight, makes way for Tomas Soucek for West Ham United.

Finally, at Selhurst Park, there are Crystal Palace debuts for Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix.

Cheick Doucoure also starts as Will Hughes, Daichi Kamada and Chris Richards drop to the bench.

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper brings in Stephy Mavididi for Abdul Fatawu in his only change.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Baleba, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck, Minteh.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Webster, Estupiñán, Kadıoğlu, Moder, Enciso, Adingra, Ferguson

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O’Shea, Tuanzebe, Phillips, Morsy, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Burns, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Cajuste, Luongo, Chaplin, Ogbene, Hirst, Clarke.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Doucoure, Wharton, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Sarr, Lerma, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Richards, Umeh-Chibueze.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Winks, Skipp, Mavididi, Ndidi, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Coady, Fatawu, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Pereira, Soumare, Buonanotte.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Lukic, Smith-Rowe, Traore, Jimenez, Iwobi.

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Berge, Wilson, Cairney, Nelson, Muniz.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Bowen, Soucek, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Summerville, Paqueta, Ings, Todibo, Irving.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Ward-Prowse, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Awoniyi, Omobamidele, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Silva, Elanga.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Savinho, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Doku, Rodri, Silva, Gvardiol, Nunes, Foden, McAtee.

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Janelt, Wissa, Mbuemo.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev.



