  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should've started Flekken ffs

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Huh?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        They're gonna keep a CS

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Course they are..

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      A lot of football to go.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Brentford 0-1 in 1 minute = 0-90 after 90 minutes. #quickmaths

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very interesting first 10mins at the Etihad
    The score could be ManCity 0-4 Brentford

  3. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    9/11 of my team playing in these 3pm games!

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      estimated pts?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd be happy with 50

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not sure if the new transfer saving rule works for me. I love saving. With last season's rule I would have made at least one transfer this week because I hate burning transfers.

    Now I just end up doing nothing and being patient with Munizes.

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Prevented a Muniz to pedro kneejerk

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That is the bright side.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I don't give much importance to this rule. Will just do transfers when required

  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Couldn't quite make the punt on van den berg. What a bargain if he gets a run.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      How do Brentford fans see this? I need a spare defender.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might only start against big boys, when T. Frank switches to 3 ATB

      ...which is exactly when you won't want him playing

      One to watch though

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Only worth going there when he starts in 4ATB setup

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I went there, 3rd on the bench.

      Felt a gamble worth taking over a Southampton defender.

  6. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking at Nottingham's kit, doing their ManC impression.

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Top teams doing mediocre so far

  8. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    United was getting YC's for playing the ball after the whistle like TAA & Konate but not complaining 🙂

  9. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone can tell how TAA and Robbo playing? Got them on WC.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Robbo was down a while back

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh god.

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        HT sub incoming

  10. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diaz hits post

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      just now

      did well

  11. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diaz post

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Diaz 🙁

  13. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is looking better, Robbo or TAA?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both not very good looking lads, mate.

  14. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Diaz has the killer instinct this year. Now I have accepted that it is not just 1-2 games of random variance.

  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Diaz shoots now when he should have squared it to Jota

  16. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Watching the Pool game with just Jota is both exciting and scary at the same time

  17. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    just now

    City need Rodri so badly, they lose every second ball

