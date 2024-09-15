Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal on Sunday in the first north London derby of the season.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Ange Postecoglou makes four changes to his Spurs starting XI, with Dominic Solanke back fit to lead the line.

Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson also come into the side.

Radu Dragusin, Pape Sarr and Wilson Odobert drop to the bench, but Yves Bissouma misses out after returning from international duty with a minor injury.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is without the suspended Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, who picked up an ankle injury playing for Norway.

Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli replace them.

New signing Raheem Sterling is named among the substitutes, as is Gabriel Jesus.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Dragusin, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Odobert, Werner

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Jorginho, Partey, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Kacurri, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Nwaneri, Jesus, Kabia



