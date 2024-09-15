616
616 Comments
  1. Litts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sitting on 69 points after BAPS. Got Isak to play. LiveFPL has me projected to be at 251k.

    Nosebleed territory for me this early in the season. Usually start badly (not gone for the obscure could be a diamond players that I usually do).

    Not had Salah so far, just Haaland. What are Haaland owners doing about captain pick next week. I may have to go for Watkins at home to Wolves. Not great option if he's in GW1-3 form.

    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am still captaining Halaand. I feel like with city at home and his form even against arsenal he could score

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      went for a walk with the dog this morning saw a massive ladybug on a branch but left it alone. the wind blew my hat away so it was kind of scary going to pick it up off the road.

      Never had any marmite in my life, only jam.

      Personally gonna captain Salah since I also have him. I think Watkins is not a bad option for next week.

    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I support Arsenal so will captain Haaland which guarantees he doesn't score and get two points. Whoever their next likely scorer is I will sign, so he blanks

      Then I will vice captain Salah, as I cost Liverpool goals this week by captainng him, , so won't be too harsh on them, two game running. I will also bet on him to score 2 goals.or more, which is free money.

    4. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      66 points 38k rank

  2. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Question, if I have 3 FT and hit the wildcard button, will I have 3 FT the following game week? I remember seeing the rule was changed and FTs do carry over this year

    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think I read that

  3. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    I do not understand these "Fixture Swings" I keep reading articles on.

    Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool hardly have bad fixtures. They are capable of. 2-0 or 3-0 win in any given week. Selling Saka or Arsenal defenders or benching then if you had them for today seems daft, even next week is a risk.

    Similarly, Arsenal and Liverpool at least are more than capable of losing home game against bottom sox teams as yesterday showed.

    Arsenals games after Man City have 1-0 wins written all over them.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      the confidence on this lad

    2. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Villa or Spurs were good at all they would have scored.

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Guy who was #305 OR gets Haaland off their bench lol
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5415055/event/4/

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      just now

      There’s no way….

      He’s not even trolling. All of his 11 were expected to start. Wow.

  5. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    GW 6 wildcard will better better than GW 4 wildcard because you can get 3 Arsenal and just keep them all season.

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      If they stay fit

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      the GW4 Wildcarders that bought the Ars players regardless are better than the GW6 ones because they also got their points today unlike the GW6 wildcarders. your point is invalid

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Too bad they actually got double liverpool defence, that was the template, you cant just invent a template that does not exist.

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          oops i didnt follow the "holy" template
          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2568701/event/4

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            You are bragging about having a live fpl rank of 6,535,017? lmfao

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              is this guy okay? you lost your original argument so you resort to make up a random other one?

              1. Randaxus
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                You played Fábio Carvalho for gameweek 1 and 2, you need to watch a beginners guide of how to play fpl.

                1. Tazah
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  brother brother brother.... you lost the original argument its okay, take the L move on - you win in life yes

        2. Gubby-Allen
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Not sure they did. I WC for this week and did not sign one Liverpool defender.

          Trent would be the only one I would have got, but was miles away from affording him.

          They aren't cheap, so if you have Haaland, Salah and Palmer, it pretty much rules out Liverpool defenders

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Exhibit A
            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1613369/event/4

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I even have 1mil in the bank to get Raya or Timber

      2. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yea dont think a gw4 WC will have had many Arsenal players. I was close to playing my WC and would have had 20p less, so lucky call in my case as it was 50/50

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      If only we had FTs…

  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    46 all out, so bad

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think that might be about average this week actually. At least I hope so!

  7. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is it worth spending an extra 0.5m to get Saliba/Gabriel when you can get Timber for cheaper?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Timber not nailed in the easy home games especially with UCL. Zinecho will start one of the two after city

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. To put it into context, I can get Amad instead of Winks if I go for Timber. What do you think pal?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Go with Gabriel. Saliba is a waste with no attacking threat all his goals or assists for us have been from unsustainable plays

          Gabriel is always the main threat from set plays.

          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks for your input. I appreciate it.

  8. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    how do we select our Arsenal:

    On Raya

    Gabriel/Saliba/Timber

    Saka

    Havertz

    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm going with Raya, Gabriel and Saka

      1. Josh.E
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        This

      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Same probs

      3. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Got them from the beginning

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think I'm with you on that

          Sell Salah or Palmer for Saka

          Robertson or a cheaper for Gabriel

          1. Mozumbus
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            I preferred Saka over Palmer because Arsenal is a better team
            This GW I was contemplating Gabriel to Robbo (since not enough funds for TAA) but stayed away thinking it'd be sideways especially after the IB
            On Robbo part, I was luckier

  9. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    What's the best use of 2 FTs I've got
    Fabianski + Muniz >
    A. Verbruggen + DCL, got exact funds
    B. Verbruggen+ Vardy
    C. Think something better
    Play Verbruggen this GW and bench Raya

  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    54 with Isak and Mosq to play

    Guess that's fine this gw as long as one of them gets anything

  11. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which defense is better Aston Villa or Nottingham?

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Neither.

    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Forest

    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nottingham

  12. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    58 all out, won’t pretend to be happy as I’m on a WC but I’ve see a lot worse.

    3 FTs in the bank, now to decide to attack it or plod along.

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      just now

      40 and done from a WC week.

      Haaland 13, Timber and Brighton GK 5, everyone else 1-3.

