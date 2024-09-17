37
Champions League September 17

Best cheap UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy starters

37 Comments
Share

It’s nearly time to finalise those teams for the official UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy game and, with an abundance of premium options to pick from, a cheap player or two may be needed to pad squads out.

Not bench fodder, mind you. UCL Fantasy, unlike FPL, allows you to utilise all 15 players in your squad through the use of manual substitutions.

So, if you’re going cheap with one or two picks, make sure they’re playing.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

In this article, we’ll look at the cheapest potential starters in all four positions. There are bargains to be had slightly higher up the price rungs but these will focus on the absolute lowest-cost players.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league - and win prizes!

€4.0m GOALKEEPERS

Dinamo Zagreb sit near the bottom of our 36-team fixture ticker but Ivan Nevistic should be around to rack up some save points. It’s a similar story for Marko Ilic of Crvena Zvezda, although Young Boys’ Marvin Keller gets some decent-looking matches from Matchday 4 onwards.

€4.0m DEFENDERS

Set to play their first match at the top table since 1983, Aston Villa have been handed a generous set of fixtures that come fifth on our ticker. Their opener at Young Boys should bring a start for either Lamare Bogarde or Kosta Nedeljkovic.

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen almost went the whole of last season unbeaten in all competitions. At such a price, Jeanuel Belocian could be a bargain for their trip to Feyenoord.

The clash between Bologna and Shakhtar pits Martin Erlic against Yukhym Konoplia, whilst Brest’s Jordan Amavi begins with a promising encounter with Sturm Graz. Likewise, Auston Trusty should start for Celtic at home to Slovan Bratislava.

In fact, all of the Slovakian champions’ defenders come at this price, as do those of Crvena Zvezda. The latter face Benfica’s Tomas Araujo in Matchday 1.

PSV Eindhoven pair Rick Karsdorp and Adamo Nagalo would’ve appealed if early outings looked nicer but it’ll be Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain during their opening three.

Other names of note include Aissa Mandi (Lille), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco), Kamil Piatkowski (Salzburg) and Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge). Furthermore, most of the Dinamo Zagreb and Young Boys defenders come at the lowest price.

€4.5m MIDFIELDERS

Meanwhile, fewer starting midfielders are around to enable such squad depth. Bryan Gil and Romain Faivre are on loan at Girona and Brest from Premier League clubs, with Celtic’s Paulo Bernardo also familiar to British fans.

Salzburg have a nice early trip to Sparta Prague for Mamaday Diambou but Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maxim De Cuyper are about to go against Barcelona and Dortmund respectively.

Luka Ilic is the second Crvena Zvezda mention for that surname, whilst Nikola Moro is expected to get game time for Bologna at home to Shakhtar.

€5.0m FORWARDS

Up front, there is only one forward priced at €4.5m: Benfica’s Tiago Gouveia. He actually was getting minutes, featuring in the Portuguese side’s first three league matches. But a shoulder injury has since sidelined him.

So, going up to €5.0m, our standout picks are Abdallah Sima (Brest), Adam Idah (Celtic) and Victor Olatunji (Sparta Prague).

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Afternoon. Thoughts on these transfers?

    Wissa > DCL and stick to that price range (Vardy/Nketiah/Duran) to play alongside Haaland and Havertz?

    Or Wissa > Watkins + Palmer > Mbeumo for free?

    Does Wissa out affect Mbeumo or he is still a solid pick?

    Is selling Palmer a big mistake?

    Open Controls
    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      yes no no yes

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        I think the Wissa injury is not beneficial to Mbuemo.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          38 mins ago

          Not saying this is wrong, just interested in why you think this.

          Open Controls
    2. Regista_
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Palmer completely out the game versus Bouremouth but always has the potential to haul...

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Wissa to Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      This is a hard one, like you I’m tempted to put more money into attack (have Nketiah & Pedro) but then it’s taking money out of MF (Salah/Palmer slot)

      I guess there are more reliable mid range mids than cheaper strikers.

      Mbuemo has to be better than a 7m or below forward so maybe this is the way to go.

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    A disaster of a start for me. What do you suggest here?

    Pickford
    TAA, Porro, Robinson / Muñoz, Johnson
    Salah, Palmer, Jota, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Watkins, Isak / 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Regista_
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I mean ideally after this gameweek.. you'll want Haaland in.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Roll then get Haaland in after Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Where's Haaland?

      Open Controls
    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      If you want Haaland keep an eye on prices
      He's close to rising tonight or this week
      I take it you would do with Palmer & Watkins out maybe ?

      Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's down to no Haaland. Rest of team looks OK. Need to find a way of getting him in Isak & Salah out after the BOU game is looks the best route.

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      WC6

      Open Controls
  3. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Barseghyan, Bratislava winger for 5.0m, v Celtic first round. 6 in 6 in Slovak league. Not a high standard but Celtic aren't worldbeaters either.

    https://www.transfermarkt.com/tigran-barseghyan/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/270605/wettbewerb/SLO1/saison/2024

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Andy has whispered his words of wisdom:

    https://x.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1836041050642670035

    Now please resume your days.

    Open Controls
    1. Regista_
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Having my best ever season so far by doing the exact opposite this bloke suggests.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It's a common tale.

        Open Controls
    2. twoplustwo
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      What a mealy-mouthed load of cack that is (like the rest of 'em mostly).

      Open Controls
    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is that the Andy that used to be a mod on here years ago?

      Open Controls
  5. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    UCL Fantasy

    By Invitation Only
    Code FbDA9n

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hi Charlie. What if I haven't received my invitation? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hello again TM,

        Your VIP invite must have been lost in the post.

        How are you doing in Eliteserien? Personally I am doing better in Allsvenskan. Finding it hard to keep track of players who suddenly disappear to other European leagues.

        Have enjoyed my first attempt at these games though so will probably give it another go next year.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Pretty pretty good actually, for 1st season. OR 770. Been a bit distracted by, urgh, messy real life stuff lately, and made a bit of a mess of my chips the last few weeks, but still really enjoying it. Allsvenskan proved one too many for me ultimately. Ready to go for UCL though - got a different chip plan & team from most of what I've seen

          Open Controls
  6. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Trusty won't start for Celtic, will be Carter Vickers and Scales.

    Bernardo should start but it's not a given as Engels started infront at the weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Exactly this unless BR has been ruled out one of Scales or CCV.

      Uncertainty with BR starting 2 of Hatate/Bernardo/Engels.

      Idah isn't starting ahead of Kyogo either

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Aye Idah will be a last 25 mins sub, might grab a goal mind.

        Open Controls
  7. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    I keep asking this question
    But no-one answers
    Has anyone got a no Salah & Haaland team since the game started ?
    How many points do you have ?

    Open Controls
    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Maybe nobody has one 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      My girlfriend did an auto pick squad and has neither, she’s on 218 points with zero effort involved.

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        Actually, just checked, she wildcarded Haaland in, kids must have helped her lol

        Open Controls
  8. Kodap
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    hi guys, what do I do here? Wissa the most obvious change.. 2FT and nothing in the bank atm.

    Raya
    Taa - Robinson - Porro
    Rogers - Jota - Saka - Palmer - ESR
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Begovic - Konsa - Wissa - Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 9 Years
      just now

      maybe Palmer and Wissa to Mbuemo and Solanke, leaves about 2m ITB to either upgrade Joao Pedro or Rogers to Eze, giving a very strong midfield options ?

      Open Controls
  9. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Those of you wildcarding in gw6, who are you getting besides
    3 arsenal players, Haaland, mbuemo
    Maybe TAA, porro

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      It’s basically going to be 3 Arsenal, Mbuemo, some Everton & some Villa & no Salah to fund it all.

      If you have transfers banked you could get the best bits of that now which means your team will more than likely be not much different (swing wise)

      Open Controls
  10. putana
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    this new CL format makes setting up a team much more annoying. Before you could just take a glimpse at the groups and go from there

    Open Controls
  11. Black_White
      23 mins ago

      Rate my WC draft?

      Verbruggen
      Robinson - Saliba- Aina
      Salah - Saka - Barnes - Mbeumo
      Haaland - Solanke - vardy

      Flekken/Amad/VDV/Faes

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.